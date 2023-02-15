NOTICE HART LAKE TOWNSHIP The Hart Lake Township election will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Hart Lake Town Hall. Polls will be open from 5pm to 8pm. Offices to be elected: 1 Supervisor – 3 year term 1 Treasurer– 2 year term Bad weather date is Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The annual town meeting will convene following the township election at approximately 8:15 PM. The Board of Canvass will meet after the close of the annual meeting. The regular business meeting for March of the Hart Lake Town Board will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM. All other monthly business meetings will continue to be held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 7:30PM at the Hart Lake Town Hall. Charlotte Rauch, Clerk (Feb. 15 & 18, 2023) 193152