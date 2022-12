NOTICE HART LAKE TOWNSHIP FILING WILL OP

NOTICE HART LAKE TOWNSHIP FILING WILL OPEN ON JANUARY 3, 2023 AND CLOSE ON JANUARY 17, 2023 AT 5 PM FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES: 1 SUPERVISOR - 3 YEAR TERM 1-TREASURER - 2 YEAR TERM RESIDENTS MAY COMPLETE AN AFFIDAVIT OF CANDIDACY AND FILE IT WITH THE CLERK BY CALLING THE CLERK AT 224-3217. FILING FEE IS $2. THE ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 14, 2023 AT THE HART LAKE TOWN HALL. CHARLOTTE RAUCH, CLERK HART LAKE TOWNSHIP (Dec. 21 & 24, 2022) 131873