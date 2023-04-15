Notice Clover Township Board of Appeal a

Notice Clover Township Board of Appeal and Equalization This board meets on Monday, April 17 th at 930 AM at Clover Town Hall, 10404 310 th St. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need be made. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office at 218-732-3452 to discuss your concerns. If you are not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation and/or classification and shall correct it or proceed as needed. Wayne Koop, Clerk, Clover Township (April 15, 2023) 212722