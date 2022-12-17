N O T I C E STRAIGHT RIVER TOWNSHIP Noti

N O T I C E STRAIGHT RIVER TOWNSHIP Notice of filing for the following offices on the Township Board to be elected on March 14th, 2023 are as follows: 1 – Supervisor, 3 year term 1 – Clerk, 2 year term Filing opens Tuesday January 3rd, 2023 through Tuesday, January 17th, 2023 at the Clerk’s residence (218-732-2662). There is a $2.00 filing fee. Hours are: 8am - 5pm, Mon-Fri. The board announces that in preparation for the annual meeting on March 14th, 2023, any items for discussion concerning township business be submitted, in writing, and sent to Clerk Kari Weston, 12327 145th Ave, Menahga MN 56464, or email straightrivertownshipclerk@gmail.com by February 1st, 2023. Kari Weston, Clerk Straight River Township (Dec. 17, 2022) 130400