MINUTES PARK RAPIDS AREA SCHOOL BOARD Re-Organizational Meeting – 6:00 p.m. – Monday, January 9th, 2023 Frank White Education Center – Community Room Chairperson Safratowich Called the Meeting to order. Members present and order to vote was Morgan, Diekmann, Hoyt, Pike, Kocka & Safratowch. Principals Jeff Johnson, and Mike LeMier were present, as well as Superintendent Lance Bagstad, Business Manager Kent Fritze, along with staff and community members. RECITED The Pledge of Allegiance. APPROVED Agenda with changes and additions: Kocka/Pike PRESENTATION Project 309 Update RE-ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: Election of Officers: Chairperson- Sherry Safratowich Motion Pike; Vice Chairperson-Clayton Hoyt Motion Kocka; Clerk-Dana Kocka Motion Hoyt; Treasurer-Jay Pike Motion Kocka All in Favor SET Board Member Compensation to stay the same being $150.00 per pay period with the board chair receiving an extra $50 per pay period. Hoyt/Kocka SET Date and Time of Regular School Board Meetings to be January 23rd, February 6th and 21st, March 7th and 20th, April 3rd and 17th, 2023 Continue 1st and 3rd Monday of every month thereafter. Pike/Hoyt DESIGNATED As our Official Newspaper- Park Rapids Enterprise. DESIGNATED of Official Depositories for School District Funds. Checking Account – Citizen’s National Bank (Chair, Clerk, Treasurer) Imprest Fund – Citizen’s National Bank Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund Scholarship Fund – Edward Jones & CD’s at Citizen’s National Bank – The full board determined there is no conflict of interest with Jay Pike as an employee of Edward Jones, Jay recused himself from voting at this time. Cafeteria Account – Northview Bank Student Activities Account – Northview Bank Construction Fund – BNY Mellon/Pershing/Ehlers Investments - ADDENDUM DESIGNATED Official Depositories for Investment of School District Funds. Citizen’s National Bank TruStar Credit Union Northview Bank Northwoods Bank Minnesota Liquid Asset Fund APPROVED Facsimile Signatures on Computer Generated Checks at Citizens National Bank. Treasurer – Jay Pike; Chairperson – Sherry Safratowich ; Clerk – Dana Kocka APPROVED Organizational Memberships. Minnesota School Boards Association Northwest Service Cooperative North Country Vocational Cooperative MREA – Minnesota Rural Education Association Hubbard County Family Collaborative Joint Powers ~City and County Fueling Facility ~City and County Community Center PAWN Special Education Sourcewell ASSIGNED Board Member Committees & Policies. See Attached Board Committee assignments 2023 APPROVED Board Agenda Calendar for 2023. AUTHORIZED Superintendent Lance Bagstad, Business Manager Kent Fritze, Accounting Technician Teresa Jensen and Payroll Technician RJ McCarthy to make electronic fund transfers as recommended by our audit firm. AUTHORIZED Superintendent Lance Bagstad, Business Manager Kent Fritze, Accounting Technician Teresa Jensen and Payroll Technician RJ McCarthy to sign checks on Imprest account. AUTHORIZED Business Office Online Access for Student Activity Account. Motion to approve items 5d through 5m. With Jay recusing himself from the vote as he works for Edwards Jones on Line 5.e4. Motion Hoyt Second Kocka APPROVE Consent Items: Pike/Kocka a. Approve Minutes of the December 19, 2022 Regular Board Meeting b. Approve Minutes of the December 22nd, 2022 Special Board Meeting c. Approve Resignation – Mckenna Thiele, Paraprofessional Century Elementary d. Approve Resignation – Sara Carroll, Paraprofessional Century Elementary, Contingent upon receiving Sped License e. Approve New Hire- Garnet Mosse, Paraprofessional Century Elementary f. Approve New Hire – McKenna Thiele, Intervener, Certified ASL Interpreter, Language Facilitator g. Approve New Hire – Sara Carroll, .6 FTE Speech Language Pathologist, Contingent upon licensure h. Approve Second Reading review of Mechanic’s Helper Job Description i. Approve MOU with Many Lakes Home Care j. Approve agreement with UCARE k. Approve Resignation – Brandi McMahon- Health Professional – ADDENDUM l. Approve New Hire – Amber Schroeder, Co-Assistant Speech Coach - ADDENDUM m. Approve Lease Agreement with Up North Learning Center - ADDENDUM HEARD New Business: a. Approval of application to the Heart O’ Lakes Conference for Athletics Kocka/Morgan b. Approval of Girls Hockey Cooperative agreement with Detroit Lakes (host school), Perham, New York Mills, Wadena and Frazee Kocka/Hoyt c. Approve the Century Site Improvements Construction Documents submission as presented with the authorization to proceed with the bidding process Hoyt/Morgan THANKED the following for Donations Received and Appreciated TO Century Elem/Mrs. Poehler Century Elem/Mrs. Poehler PR High School/Scholarships PR hockey boosters FROM Wolf Lake Wolf Pack Baseball Donors Choose Class of 1963 Wolf Lake Wolf Pack Baseball AMOUNT $900 Picnic Tables/STEM Kits 2 sets of Youth Snowshoes $600.00 $3000 HEARD other items: a. Free December Update ADJOURNED at 6:28PM Kocka/Pike (Feb. 15, 2023) 194159