MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 am. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) The Agenda is amended for a correction to the minutes from the July 18th meeting, and add a Resolution for the County Assessor’s appointment. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the Agenda as amended. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) No one was present for Public Input 3 ORGANIZATIONAL a) Administer Oath of office for County Assessor Administer the Oath of Office, also review and approve Resolution 0801202301 establishing Maria Shepherd as the Hubbard County Assessor, filling the remainder of the term of Jamie Freeman who retired from the position in April of 2023. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve Resolution 0801202301 establishing Maria Shepherd as the Hubbard County Assessor. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 0801202301 Assessor Appointment 4 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes 07182023 Regular Meeting - AMENDED - Minutes b) Auditor’s Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Cash Balance Activity Reports for Month Ending June 30, 2023. e) Submittal of Highway Department Financial Statement YTD 6/30/23 f) Approve Resolution 0801202302, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donations 0801202302 Sheriff’s Office Donations g) Review and approve amendments to four private easements across unsold tax forfeited land and supporting Resolutions for Leif Haugland in Section 26, 141-34. (Lake Emma) August 1, 2023 0801202303 Haugland, Leif - Easement Resolution - Tract A 0801202304 Haugland, Leif - Easement Resolution - Tract B 0801202305 Haugland, Leif - Easement Resolution - Tract C 0801202306 Haugland, Leif - Easement Resolution - Tract D h) Hubbard County Heartland Express Transportation Agreement with HCDAC i) Consent Agenda Approval The consent agenda is amended to correct the minutes from the July 18, 2023 meeting to reflect the revised quote for the Solid Waste Departments’ half-ton pickup purchase from Thielen Motors from $43,095.00 to $41,980.00. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as amended. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 5 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Human Resources Robin Hansen, Payroll Coordinator is recognized for 10 years of service on July 30, 2023. Sheriff Andrew Krey, Patrol Sergeant began the full-time position on July 30, 2023. Social Services Jill Biggin, Child Support Officer began the full-time position on July 31, 2023. Erika Kjellberg, Social Worker-Children’s Services began the full-time position on July 31, 2023. 6 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Review and approve bid for Project SP 029-090-004 - Akeley Trailhead Project Project includes construction of trails to connect to Heartland Trail, sidewalks, and parking lot, as well as placement of kiosks, benches, and bicycle racks. Project funded by MnDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Funding along with local match dollars. Three bids were received for this project with LinnCo., of Sartell being the low bid. Contingent upon the City of Akeley approval. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve accepting the low bid from LinnCo., Inc. of Sartell, MN in the amount of $351,849.62 for Project SP 029-090-004 - Akeley Trailhead contingent upon the approval of the City of Akeley. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve Detour Agreement with MN Department of Natural Resources for tunnel construction under TH 71 The MN Department of Natural Resources has awarded a contract for the construction of a tunnel under TH 71 as part of the Heartland Trail Spur to Itasca State Park. To assist with this construction project, traffic will be detoured to Hubbard CSAH 4 and Hubbard CSAH 40 for approximately 15 days. Reimbursement to the County by the DNR will be calculated utilizing MnDOT’s gas tax method, not to exceed $7,000. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the detour agreement with the State of Minnesota authorizing the signatures of the County Administrator and the County Engineer on behalf of the County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried August 1, 2023 c) Review and approve final payment for Project CP 29-23-02 - Aggregate Surfacing The annual aggregate surfacing was performed by Vogt Dirt Service, LLC, of Bemidji. Payment is budgeted from maintenance funds. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the final payment of $200,125.35 to Vogt Dirt Service, LLC, of Bemidji, MN for Project CP 29-23-02 - Aggregate Surfacing. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried d) Review and approve quote for Engineering Services for CSAH 6 Re-construction CSAH 6 is listed in the 5-year Highway Construction Plan from TH 34 to CSAH 15. There are two intersections of concern along CSAH 6 at 8th St. and CSAH 15. Further evaluation through an ICE (Intersection Control Evaluation) Study is necessary to support the final design. State-aid funding is available, along with possible Federal funding for this project. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the low quote of WSB & Associates, Inc. of Fargo, ND in the amount of $15,000 for the CSAH 6 Intersection Control Evaluation. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried e) Department Update A project update was provided to the Board on the progress of the current and future construction projects. 7 SOLID WASTE a) Change in compliment for Non-Certified Attendant position in Solid Waste Department We currently have a vacant part-time, Non-Regular - Non-Certified Attendant position within the complement for solid waste. Due to the success we have had with MN GreenCorp members over the last few years, I am requesting to change our compliment to remove the vacant part-time, NonCertified Attendant position, and replace it with a part-time education and outreach position. This is proposed in my 2024 budget; however, we would like to start with this change this fall to be able to keep our current goals and projects moving forward. This allocation change might result in a slight grade adjustment but would be a minor impact to the budget with expected hours of 20-30 hours per week depending upon the season. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the change in complement to remove the vacant part-time, NonCertified Attendant position, and replace it with a part-time education and outreach position as recommended by the Solid Waste Administrator Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 8 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY a) Hubbard County Website and Design RFP Review Hubbard County contracted with Revize Web Services in 2016 and the county website has been hosted by them since then. We are currently paying an annual maintenance agreement of $3800 per year for hosting and support without a service contract. Hubbard County is in need of a website refresh, with more content development and support options than we are currently receiving. Earlier this year, we let an RFP for website services and received four August 1, 2023 responses. The attached RFP summaries provide some background for our recommendation. 2023 fees of $4995 are slightly higher than the budgeted maintenance costs of $3800. Catalis provides website development, content migration, training and support with no upfront implementation fees. Several MN counties use Catalis to provide website services including Swift, Yellow Medicine, Jackson, Mahnomen and Red Lake. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve a four year agreement with Catalis Website Management to Design and Develop and host Hubbard County’s Website. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 9 SHERIFF a) Approve Resolution 0801202307 Authorizing the 2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant The 2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant, once fully executed, allows Hubbard County to claim reimbursement for expenditures incurred for the services performed in accordance with the grant guidelines. This grant covers half of the Emergency Manager’s salary and benefits with Hubbard County matching to cover the other half. Hubbard County funds used to cover the county’s match will be paid out of Emergency Management budgeted funds. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve resolution 0801202307 authorizing the grant application and the use of county funds for grant matching. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 0801202307 Emergency Grant 2021 b) Approve Resolution 0801202308 Authorizing the 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant The 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant, once fully executed, allows Hubbard County to claim reimbursement for expenditures incurred for the services performed in accordance with the grant guidelines. This grant covers half of the Emergency Manager’s salary and benefits with Hubbard County matching to cover the other half. Hubbard County funds used to cover the county’s match will be paid out of Emergency Management budgeted funds. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve resolution 0801202308 authorizing the grant application and the use of county funds for grant matching. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 0801202308 Emergency Grant 2022 c) Annual Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Park Rapids Police Department Night to Unite Event Sheriff Aukes invited Commissioners to the 2023 Night to Unite - Neighbors Joining Together event being held tonight at Heartland Park from 5:00-7:00 PM. Food & refreshments are available, many demonstrations will be provided. Night to Unite 10 ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES a) E911 Addressing Software Tools Upgrade The GIS software platform for our current E911 addressing tools is being deprecated and replaced by a new version of the GIS software. Our addressing tools thus need to be migrated to the new software version. Without the August 1, 2023 upgrade, we will not be able to continue to assign new E911 addresses. Attached is a project estimate from Pro West & Associates to do the necessary migration work. Funding will come from the 01-283 E911 budget for which this project is an allowable expense. There is an ample balance in the E911 account to cover the work. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the estimate from Pro West & Associates’ of Walker, MN., in the amount of $7,321.25, and authorize the scoped work to be completed. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Shoreland Management Ordinance - Planning Commission Recommendation on Professional Services Business Use Category At the June 6, 2023 County Board meeting, the Board directed the Planning Commission (PC) to make a recommendation on what changes, if any, to make to the professional services business use category in Section 401, Table 1 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO). The PC took the matter up at its July 24, 2023 meeting. Grob moved, Kovacovich seconded, to recommend to the County Board that the “professional services business” use category in Section 401, Table 1 of the SMO be changed to a non-permitted use on “All Other River Segments” and a conditional use for “Natural Environment” (NE) lakes with an accompanying performance standard added to Section 402 that the use when in a NE management district must be located outside of Tier 1 (i.e. 0-400’ ordinary high water mark setback). The motion passed unanimously. A draft of the PC’s recommended changes to the SMO is attached. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to accept the Planning Commission recommendation regarding the “professional services business” use category and schedule a public hearing on Tuesday, September 5th at 9:30 am to consider the resulting proposed Amendment 21 to the Shoreland Management Ordinance, No. 17. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried c) Environmental Services Ordinance Enforcement Workflow As an informational item, the Environmental Services Director (ESD) shared with the Board a change to the Department’s ordinance enforcement workflow policy that was discussed at the July 18 General Government Committee meeting. The historic practice of Board authorization of enforcement items to be sent to the County Attorney’s office will be replaced by the ESD providing the Board with an advance notice written summary of enforcement items and an opportunity to ask questions or provide input prior to said items being sent to the County Attorney. 11 FINANCE a) Approve quote from ISC to add AP Workflow for all county departments excluding Social Services. ISC (Information Systems Corporation) currently provides scanning and indexing software for Hubbard County. This is an ‘add-on’, allowing invoices to be scanned, approved, and uploaded to IFS (Integrated Financial Systems) in an electronic workflow. This is the same software that Social Services is implementing with positive results. August 1, 2023 Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the quote from ISC, of Fargo, ND in the amount of $18,953.00, to add AP Workflow for all county departments excluding Social Services. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 12 ADMINISTRATOR a) Administrator’s Report Administrator Cadwell provided updates on the status of the 2024 budget as well as the onboarding process for the newly elected Commissioner. 13 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: De La Hunt: Heritage Living Center, Hubbard County Fair Christenson: Hubbard In Prevention Krueger: Kitchigami Regional Library Van Kempen: Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center, HRDC (Headwaters Regional Development Commission), North Country Community Health Board, Mississippi Headwaters Board 14 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) August Work Session: Department Budget Presentations: Sheriff, Social Services, NRM, IT, Cannabis Local Controls (Attorney’s Office) 15 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:15 am. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Aug. 19, 2023) 250251