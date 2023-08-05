MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, JULY 18, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 am. 1 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Sheriff Alden Yliniemi, Jail Sergeant began the full-time position on July 16, 2023. Nathan Granroth, Dispatcher/Jailer began the full-time position on July 18.2023. Social Services Brandy Broten, Child Support Officer began the full-time position on July 17, 2023. Solid Waste Stanley Zeigler, Certified Attendant I began the full-time position on July 10, 2023. 2 AGENDA APPROVAL a) The Agenda is modified to move the Personnel Policy item from the Consent Agenda to Human Resources for discussion. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve the Agenda as modified. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 3 PUBLIC INPUT - No one was present for Public Input. 4 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditor’s Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Payment of tax, title, and license for the two highway department vehicles approved at the 7/5/23 board meeting. e) Data Practices Policy For the Public Update f) Mississippi River Headwaters 1W1P Amended Budget & Work Plan Resolution Approval 0718202301 Mississippi 1w1p g) Consent Agenda Approval Consent Agenda is modified to move the Personnel Policy item to Human Resources for discussion. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as modified. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 5 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Approve final payment for Project CP 29-23-01 - Pavement Marking Original quote was approved on 5/2/23 in the amount of $70,970.72. A small amount of work was added causing the overrun. Project cost still falls within budgeted funding. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the final payment for Project CP 29-23-01 - Pavement Marking to Sir Lines-a-Lot, Edina, MN, in the amount of $72,352.96. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve bid for Project SAP 029-607-008 - CSAH 7 Reclamation and Paving from Dorset to CSAH 40 Five (5) bids were received for this project, with Anderson Brothers Construction Co. of Brainerd being the apparent low bidder at $1,850,343.35. $1,759,807.75 Local Option Sales Tax Funding; $90,535.60 Lake Emma Township Funding on Hunter Road. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the low bid for Project SAP 029-607-008 from Anderson Brothers Construction Co., Brainerd, MN, in the amount of $1,850,343.35 contingent upon the approval of Lake Emma Township for their portion of the project. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Department Update Assistant Engineer Adolphson provided an update to Commissioners on the status of the 2023 projects. 6 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approve low quote for yearly pine bud capping. Hubbard County has 892 acres of young pine plantations to bud cap in the fall of 2023. Bud capping helps protect the buds from deer browse during snow covered conditions. There were two quotes received. The first quote is from Thomas Forestry LLC out of Bemidji, MN at $62.77/acre and the other quote is from Express Forestry Service LLC out of Leslie, Arkansas at $97.00/acre. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the low quote from Thomas Forestry LLC at $62.77/acre for bud capping, fall of 2023. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve a small timber sale adjacent to the parking lot along 204th Street to make parking lot more visible from CR 4. The County owns a small parcel of land along 204th Street, north of Park Rapids. Within this parcel there is a small parking area that has access to the Heartland Trail. There is a small amount of timber between CR 4 and the parking area. A small timber sale would provide a better view of the parking area which would increase the use of the parking area and decrease parked vehicles along CR4. The aspen, oak and jack pine would be harvested and the large Norway pine would be reserved. There are approximately 35 cords to be harvested. The future regeneration of hazel brush, aspen and oak would have to be mowed every year to keep the parking lot visible to traffic on CR 4. The NRM department will take care of the mowing. There is a strip of timber between the county land and the Heartland Trail that the DNR owns and will remain forested. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve a small timber sale to make the parking area along 204th Street viewable from County Road 4. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) July 10, 2023 Timber Auction Results 11 out of 12 sales sold at the timber auction. The 11 sales sold for a total value of $281,786.35. This auction averaged $802.86 per acre to be harvested. Next timber auction will be October 9, 2023. No action needed. 7 SOLID WASTE a) Northwest Minnesota Regional Construction and Demolition Waste Management Feasibility Assessment - Update Update on Regional C & D Study: The study was completed in June and information was presented at a regional meeting on June 14th. On behalf of the 9 Counties involved, we submitted an MPCA CAP grant letter of interest to help fund a potential Hub & Spoke system for our region. We also submitted this request through the MMB. With the Hub & Spoke concept, there would be an Eastern Hub and a Western Hub, where there would be a lined facility. Based on the results of the study the Eastern Hub would potentially be located in Hubbard County at the North Transfer Station and Demolition Landfill facility. A PowerPoint presentation was given featuring important highlights of the study. Update Only b) Review and Approve Quotes for 1/2 Ton Extended Cab Pickup for Solid Waste Budgeted for 2023, meets specifications. This item was budgeted to be purchased and not leased through enterprise due to lower anticipated mileage. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the low quote from Thielen Motors, Park Rapids, MN in the amount of $41,980.00, and approve title, license, and tax to be paid by Auditor Warrant. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 8 SOCIAL SERVICES a) PrimeWest Reinvestment Grant Initiative PrimeWest has set aside $2.5 million of PrimeWest surplus funds for the purpose of creating onetime Community Reinvestment Program grant dollars for this initiative. Hubbard County has been awarded $133,811.64 to ensure all PrimeWest members are receiving quality service and are not seeing any gaps in services. Following discussion, this item has been tabled to allow the development of the draft 2024 department budget. Item tabled. b) Healthcare Unwinding Funds There is new state funding that supports counties and tribes that process Medical Assistance (MA) eligibility in the resumption of MA eligibility renewals which were paused for three years during the COVID-19 emergency. Due to this there is a large influx of initial applications, renewals, and adjustments that will be ongoing for the foreseeable future, and the funding that was appropriated must be used for expenses that support MA eligibility renewals, such as, but not limited to: Addressing disparities, planning activities, hiring and training of staff, overtime pay, supplies and equipment, enrollee outreach and communications. Following discussion, this item was tabled to allow for the draft 2024 budget work to be completed. Item Tabled. c) Region 2 AMHI Update The Region 2 Adult Mental Health Initiative (AMHI) is updating the governing documents, we are moving to an updated MOU (see attached) to more clearly define the roles and responsibilities of the members. Also, it is the intent of the Region 2 AMHI to hire an AMHI Coordinator as we are one to the last Regions to not have one, and the funding for this position will come 100% from the AMHI grant, it will be a part time position. I have attached the draft Job description that was created by the County Directors with guidance from MN DHS. Information - No action taken. 9 SHERIFF a) Review and Approve Proposal from ProPhoenix Corporation to the Sheriff’s Office With the incoming new records management system being implemented, the driver’s license readers in each of the squad vehicles will need to be replaced. Two bids were received for this purchase of thirty (30) E-Seek M260 Driver’s License Card Reader Bundles. The proposal consists of the reader that includes a 15-month warranty, USB cable, and software needed for reading DL information. Funds from the DWI Forfeiture account will be used for this purchase. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the low quote for 30 E-Seek M260 Card Reader Bundles of E-Seek of San Diego, California, in the amount of $12,450.00 plus shipping. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried M260 Card Readers b) Review and approve quote for 2023 Polaris side by side for the Sheriff’s Office The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the purchase of a 2023 Polaris side by side ATV to be used by Sentence to Serve and Deputies while on ATV patrol. The machine will replace the current smaller 2015 model. Two quotes were received for this item, with Up North Power & Sports of Park Rapids, MN being the low quote of $17,374.00. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the low quote from Up North Power & Sports, of Park Rapids, MN in the amount of $17,374 for the purchase of a 2023 Polaris side-by-side. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 10 HUMAN RESOURCES a) Delegate step 3 grievance, Personnel Policy Section 19 Grievances, to the Personnel Committee. An update to the Personnel Policy, Section 19 - Grievances is requested to Delegate step 3 of the grievance process, to the Personnel Committee. The Personnel Committee will provide a recommendation or an update to the Board. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the update to the Personnel Policy, Section 19: Grievances, to delegate Step 3 of the grievance process to the Personnel Committee. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Personnel Policy, Section 16.00: Benefits An update to the Personnel Policy, Section 16.02: Benefits- add Section E is requested to add the Medica Dollars Wellness Policy... E. Medica Dollars Wellness Policy: The purpose is to encourage, support, and offer health-related programs through funds available through the contractual relationship between the County and Medica. Funds will assist employees and elected officials in improving their own physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Dollars are temporary in nature, depending entirely upon the initial and continuing availability of funds through the contractual relationship between the County and Medica, subject to applicable law. 1. This Policy is intended to be operated in accordance with applicable federal law regarding wellness programs including but not to COBRA, the Code, ADA, ADEA, GINA, HIPAA nondiscrimination, and the ACA. 2. To facilitate the purpose of this Policy, the County’s contract with Medica includes the provision of funds for two types of wellness programs, both of which are addressed through this Policy. Participation is voluntary. Medica Invest: Eligibility applies only to employees and elected officials of the County covered under a County-sponsored group health plan insured or administered by Medica. This program provides points, with a maximum value determined by and communicated by Medica, for participating in certain activities identified by Medica in its Medica Invest program terms and conditions. Periodically, the points are converted to dollars. The dollars are provided to the County and the County is responsible only for the allocation of funds provided by Medica. The County makes non-elective contributions to either the HRA (VEBA) or HSA of the employee or elected official, to the extent permitted under applicable law, including the Code. County identified and operated wellness initiatives (“County Initiatives”): Medica provided dollars to the County to be used to provide additional Medica health promotion and wellness programs. The County will provide a reimbursement of up to $50.00 to employees and elected officials of the County covered under a County-sponsored group health plan insured or administered by Medica who participate in any of the activities under Medica Invest or separate activities sponsored by the County, to be identified and communicated to employees and elected officials as such activities become available. Employees and elected officials may be reimbursed for certain items from designated vendor(s) that include a designated Hubbard County logo. Reimbursement under the County Initiatives is taxable income to the employee or elected official. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the update to Personnel Policy, Section 16.02 Wellness Program and Employee Recognition, 16.02 E., adding the Medica Dollars Wellness Policy. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 11 ADMINISTRATOR a) Housing Trust Fund Ordinance On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the Hubbard County Board voted to establish a Housing Trust Fund. Upon further review, MN Statute 462C.16 Subd. 2.a. requires the fund be established by county ordinance. Appropriate notice of intent to enact an ordinance establishing a local housing trust fund was published in the July 8, 2023 edition of the newspaper of record. Following discussion, the ordinance is approved with administrative adjustments to language. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the proposed ordinance establishing a local housing trust fund as amended, to remove Section 2.5 from Definitions, and lower the disbursement dollar amount requiring Board authorization from $50,000 to $5,000. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried b) County Assessor Appointment The previous County Assessor resigned in April of 2023. The assistant County Assessor has been filling that role for the last three months. The Department of Revenue requires that the Hubbard County Board appoint a new County Assessor by July 26, 2023. An internal search was conducted and an interview held for a single qualified applicant for the position. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to appoint Maria Shepherd as the Hubbard County Assessor. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried c) Administrator Update: Administrator Cadwell provided an update on the Hubbard County Historical Museum rooftop construction renovation schedule and the 2024 Budget Schedule. 12 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: Van Kempen: Mississippi Headwaters Board, Healthy Hubbard County, HRA (Housing Redevelopment Authority), Hubbard County Township Association Krueger: Hubbard County Fair, Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Christenson: Environmental Services Office experience, HRA De La Hunt: Hubbard County Fair, Heritage Living Center 13 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) AMC Fall Policy Conference: Sept. 13-15, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center, Alexandria July Department Head Meeting - Commissioner De La Hunt, August - Christenson 14 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 11:25 am. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Aug. 5, 2023) 246739