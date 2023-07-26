MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA WEDNESDAY, JULY 5, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 a.m. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) The Human Resources item is pulled for further review. Add an item under Administrator for the Extension Committee. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Agenda as amended. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) No one was present for Public Input. 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Cash Balance and Activity Reports for Month Ending May 31, 2023. e) Approve Premises Permit Application for Lawful Gambling for Nevis Firepersons’ Relief Association. Gambling to be conducted at 218 Venture Bar and Eatery located at 20456 MN-226 in Dorset, Henrietta Township. f) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Parks & Recreation: Collin Hoyt, Parks & Maintenance Worker began the seasonal position on June 27, 2023. Sheriff: Joshua Harris, Dispatcher/Jailer began the full-time position on June 27, 2023. Social Services: Rebecca Hudrlik, Eligibility Worker is recognized for 10 years of service on July1, 2023. Clarice Platz, Collections Officer began the full-time position on July 3, 2023. Solid Waste: Leo Gartner, Certified Attendant I is recognized for service from July 3, 2018 to July 7, 2023. Collin Current, Certified Attendant began the full-time position on June 20, 2023. Gentry “Al” Donnay, Certified Attendant I began the full-time position on June 26, 2023. 5 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Review application of Calcium Chloride to CSAH 23 from TH 64 to Cass County Line Following receipt of petition in 2020 from local residents requesting that no calcium chloride be applied to CSAH 23, board directive was to stop applying calcium chloride. This section of road is 4.2 miles and requires 12,320 gallons of Durablend application with a cost of approximately $15,277.00. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to rescind the direction from 2020 allowing the Highway Department to manage this roadway consistent with their current practices. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve quotes for annual weed spraying contract Two bids were received for the 2023 weed spraying with JH Lawn Solutions of Solway, MN being the low bid of $31,500, with an August 31st completion date. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the low quote of JH Lawn Solutions, of Solway, MN in the amount of $31,500.00 for Project CP 29- 23-06. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried REVISED QUOTE - Weed Spraying 2023 c) Review and approve quotes for two 1/2 ton pickups for Engineering Department We have had pickups on order with Enterprise Fleet Management for several months now. The last order was canceled due to the manufacturer’s inability to produce enough vehicles to satisfy existing orders. We are now back on the waiting list but still have not received confirmation that the vehicles have been scheduled for production. Equipment budget reserves offset partially by budgeted lease costs. The Highway Department will perform an assessment of the vehicles owned by the County, and currently in the Enterprise Fleet Management system, and a plan for the future vehicle fleet. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the purchase of two 1/2 ton, crew cab pickups. One from Thielen Motors of Park Rapids in the amount of $45,875 and one from Park Rapids Ford of Park Rapids in the amount of $45,945. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried d) Department Update: Assistant Engineer Jeff Adolphson presented the Board with a project update. 6 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approve the low quote to purchase a 72” skid steer brush mower. July 5, 2023 The NRM department is in need of a new skid steer mounted brush mower. The 12 year old brush mower we currently own is worn out and not repairable without spending a large amount of funds on. We will use the new, front mounted brush mower to maintain brush on hunter-walking trails, forest roads, trails in Deep Lake Park, etc. Funds available in our 2023 budget for equipment purchases. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the low quote from Northwoods Attachments, a Hubbard County-based company, for $5650.00. It meets the quality and specifications needed. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 7 ADMINISTRATOR a) Increase Executive Assistant Hours Administrator’s Executive Assistant position was filled in August of 2021. This position has been critical in maintaining an efficient workflow in the Administrator’s Office. However, we have not had time to move critical items on the strategic plan forward, specifically items in the communication section of the strategic plan. Denise has demonstrated an ability to work independently, utilizes good decision making and has the ability to carry more of the internal and external communication development for the office. Denise was hired to work 20 hours per week and currently works Monday thru Thursday. The request is to increase her hours up to 30 hours per week. This change would add approximately $14,000 per year to the administrator’s office budget. It would add approximately $7000 additional expense in 2023, which would still fall in line with the current year’s budget. Commissioner Christenson made a motion approve a change in the hours of the Administrator’s Office Executive Assistant position to up to 30 hours per week. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Hubbard County Capital Improvement Plan A Capital Improvement Plan helps elected officials consider future needs when setting annual operating budgets. They provide a process for considering the condition of current buildings and infrastructure and a process for considering future facility needs. The Capital Improvement Plan has been in the works for the past twelve months. It was first reviewed by the General Government Committee. It was presented to the full board at a work session on April 11, 2023. The scope of the proposed jail renovation was reviewed with the board on May 9, 2023, and the date for the public hearing was set by the board on May 16, 2023. The public hearing was held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the Capital Improvement Plan policy, with the 5-year project list that is identified. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Hubbard County Housing Trust Fund Hubbard County Board of Commissioners have expressed an interest in identifying funding mechanisms and opportunities to create more housing in the county. The Pine Crest Apartment project proposes to set aside profits in excess of expenses for the benefit of a housing trust fund that will fund additional housing development, redevelopment and renovation projects. Recent legislation provides for a grant matching opportunity in favor of housing trust funds. Establishing this trust fund, and funding it with an initial deposit of $300,000 will result in a match of $225,000. The initial deposit would be needed to fund the financing gap on the Pine Crest apartment project. A gap created by increased finance costs. The match would be made available to fund a local owner occupied redevelopment program. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the establishment of the housing trust fund and account following an administrative adjustment to the definition of “commission” from HLDC to Hubbard County Board. To authorize the initial funding of the account from economic development dollars set aside. And to authorize the application for matching funds from the State of Minnesota. Any funds leaving the trust fund will be by an application process. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried d) Extension Committee Nominee The Extension Committee received and reviewed several applications for the District 1 vacancy. Commissioner De La Hunt brought forward the nomination of Nancy Utke to fill this vacancy. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the nomination of Nancy Utke to fill the Extension Committee vacancy for District 1. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 8 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: De La Hunt: Fair Board, Heritage Living Center (HLC) Christenson: HLC, Housing Redevelopment Authority (HRA), Hubbard In Prevention (HIP) Van Kempen: Extension, HRA, Department Head Krueger: Region 2 Area Council on Aging (Land of Dancing Sky), Parks & Recreation, Crow Wing River 1 Watershed 1 Plan, Kitchigami Library 9 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) July Work Session Items: Kitchigami Regional Library, Extension Office, JDAI (Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative), Mississippi River Headwaters Interviews for the internal posting for the County Assessors’ position will be scheduled for the week of July 10th. Administrator Cadwell will provide date options to identify Commissioners that are available to attend. Preliminary budget sheets will begin being available mid-August. 10 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:15 a.m. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (July 26, 2023) 243467