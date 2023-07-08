MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, JUNE 20, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 a.m. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) No changes to the Agenda. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Agenda as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) There was no one present for Public Input. 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Submittal of Highway Department Financial Statement YTD 5/31/23 e) Approve Resolution 0620202301, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donations 0620202301 Sheriff’s Office Donations f) Approve Application for Fireworks Display on Lake Belle Taine on July 2, 2023 by PC Pyrotechnics pending approval by Sheriff Aukes. g) Approve Lawful Gambling Application for Exempt Permit for United Foundation for Disabled Archers. Gambling to be held at Camp Wilderness, 29984 Journey Trail in Clay Township on October 7, 2023. h) Authorize a CNB credit card for Land Commissioner Cory Kimball. i) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Highway Luke Hartung, Engineering Worker began the seasonal position on June 12, 2023. June 20, 2023 Land & Surveyor Ryan Miller, County Surveyor is recognized for 15 years of service on June 16, 2023. NRM/Parks & Recreation Greg Hensel, Natural Resources Manager/Park Supervisor/Agricultural Inspector is recognized for 35 years of service on June 9, 2023. Sheriff Glen Norris, Jail Sergeant is recognized for 10 years of service on June 17, 2023. Christina Sweere, Dispatcher/Jailer began the full-time position on June 12, 2023. Karen Zierden, Dispatcher/Jailer is recognized for service from August 31, 2021 to June 12, 2023. Social Services Amanda Montague, Eligibility Worker began the full-time position on June 20, 2023. Solid Waste Jamie Clark is recognized for service from November 8, 2021 to June 16, 2023. 5 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Discussion regarding CSAH 23 Surface Treatment We received a petition back in 2020 to stop utilizing calcium chloride on CSAH 23 from TH 64 to the Cass County line for various reasons. At that time, the board directed the highway department to cease the application of calcium chloride but authorized the use of a base stabilizer. This product did not perform similarly to calcium chloride. We are now receiving many complaints about the condition of the roadway and the amount of dust that is being generated. Following discussion, this item will be brought to the July 5th Regular Meeting. b) Department Update: Assistant Engineer Jeff Adolphson provided Commissioners with an update on projects. 6 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approve twelve timber appraisals for a July 10, 2023 timber auction. The Resource Managers of the NRM Department have surveyed 12 tracts of timber for a timber auction scheduled for July 10, 2023 beginning at 9:00 am. The 12 tracts cover 373.99 acres and contain and estimated volume of 7,044 cords of aspen, birch, maple, oak, Norway pine and small amounts of other species. 39% of the total acres are pine thinning acres to enhance the growth of the pine. The total appraised value of the timber is estimated at $195,854.10. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the twelve (12) tracts for sale and authorize the Land Commissioner to conduct a timber auction on Monday, July 10, 2023 beginning at 9:00 am, selling the said tracts to the highest bidder. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 7 PUBLIC HEARING 9:30 A.M. - PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT a) Public Hearing on Proposed Tax Abatement for Housing Project June 20, 2023 Commissioner Christenson made the motion to close the Regular Open Meeting and open the Public Hearing on the Proposed Tax Abatement for Housing Project. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion, motion carried. Administrator Cadwell provided an overview of the project as it relates to tax abatement prior to opening the hearing to comments from the public. Those giving comments during the Public Hearing: Kristin Fake, Akeley Township. Seeing no further comment, Commissioner Christenson made a motion to close the Public Hearing and re-open the Regular Meeting, Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion, motion was carried. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve Resolution 0620202302, following administrative updates, authorizing the tax abatement on the new housing project. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 8 HUMAN RESOURCES a) Personnel Policy, Section 16.00: Benefits 16.01 E. Elected Officials’ County Sponsored Major Medical Coverage: The County Board, having reviewed the County practice of subsidizing the cost of elected officials’ County sponsored major medical coverage upon the elected officials leaving office (as reflected in Resolution No. 12181805 (Resolution)), discontinues the practice of making the County subsidy (reflected in said Resolution) available for County officials newly elected to a County office on or after June 20, 2023. The County Board shall continue the practice of making the County subsidy (reflected in said Resolution) available for current County officials in elected office, except Term of Benefit in said Resolution shall sunset on December 31, 2023 for accrual of benefit. Said Resolution is superseded if and to the extent required by this Policy. An individual newly elected to a County office on and after June 20, 2023, (1) shall be entitled to stay on the County sponsored major health coverage to the extent required under M.S. §471.61, Subdivision 2b, as amended; but (2) shall be responsible for paying the entire cost of such major health coverage without contribution or subsidy from the County. This Policy does not negate or otherwise impact the right of an individual newly elected to a County office on and after June 20, 2023, to (1) stay on the County sponsored major health coverage to the extent required under M.S. §471.61, Subdivision 2b, as amended; and (2) receive all or a portion of the cost of such County sponsored major medical coverage to the extent required under M.S. §471.61, Subdivision 2b, as amended, paid through a source other than the County or due to circumstances other than those reflected in said Resolution. Current elected officials in office on the effective date of the Policy shall remain covered under said Resolution, with the exception listed above regarding the sunset of the accrual of benefit. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve Section 16.01 E of the Personnel Policy, Elected Officials’ County Sponsored Major Medical Coverage: Elected Officials participate in the County’s health plan while in office. The post-employment health premium benefit for elected officials will be sunsetting as of December 31, 2023. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 9 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY a) Approve RFP(Request for Proposal) for Hubbard County Website & Design Hubbard County’s current contract for our website support and design has expired. A Request for Proposal has been drafted and upon approval will be June 20, 2023 sent out to three different vendors. Including Hubbard County’s current vendor. The scope of the work needed will be in the attached file. The expected budget is $10-15,000 the first year and $6000-10,000 annually. Costs are included in the current budget. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Information Technology Department to move forward with the RFP (Request For Proposal) for a website design and support company. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 10 ADMINISTRATOR a) MCIT Members Report Paul Hajduk, Risk Management Consultant with MCIT (Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust), presented the 2023 MCIT report to members. b) Administrator’s Report Cadwell provided an update on the Board of Appeals schedule. 11 BOARD RECESS The Board recessed beginning at approximately 10:30 am until 10:40 am 12 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: Van Kempen: Northwestern Juvenile Center, Fosston Advisory Committee, Criminal Justice Workgroup, HRDC (Headwaters Regional Development Commission) Christenson: AMC (Association of MN Counties) District 2 Meeting, Hubbard In Prevention De La Hunt: Fair Board, Extension Krueger: Kitchigami Library Board, AMC District 2 Meeting 13 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) Department Head Meeting, Tuesday, June 27th - Commissioners Krueger & Van Kempen to attend 14 ATTORNEY a) HRA Board Operation - Closed Session Attorney Client Privilege. Motion to close the Regular Meeting and open the Closed Session for Attorney-Client Privilege was made by Commissioner Christenson. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried. 15 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 11:57 am. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to Adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell June 20, 2023 Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Jul7 8, 2023)