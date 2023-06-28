MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00A.M. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) Item added for Environmental Services regarding the Shoreland Ordinance. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Agenda as amended. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) None 3 CONSENT AGENDA Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Application for Outdoor Public Fireworks Display from Park Rapids Rotary to be held at Heartland Park Pavillion - SW Corner on July 4, 2023. Pending required documents and approval from Sheriff Aukes. e) Approve Schedule for 2024 Budgets f) Pine Manor Inc Contract amendment g) Adopt Resolution No. 0606202301, Approving Renewal of 2023 Waste Hauler’s License 0606202301 Waste Hauler License Applications h) Consent Agenda Approval Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Highway: Ethan Anstine, Engineering Technician III is recognized for 10 years of service on June 3, 2023. Jack Johnson, Engineering Worker began the seasonal position on May 22, 2023. NRM/Parks & Recreation: Cory Kimball, Land Commissioner began the full-time position on May 22, 2023. Sheriff: Duane Korfe, Jail Sergeant is recognized for 15 years of service on May 18, 2023. Jean Tretbar, Administrative Assistant is recognized for 15 years of service on May 19, 2023. Nancy Estrada, Dispatcher/Jailer began the full-time position on May 31, 2023. Social Services: Sarah Brown, Eligibility Worker is recognized for 25 years of service on June 1, 2023. 5 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Review and approve quote for culvert inventory Annual solicitation to stock inventory of culverts for 2023. This will be paid from maintenance funds, and is lower than the budgeted. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve low quote of TrueNorth Steel, Fargo, ND, in the amount of $25,834.60 plus freight for the 2023 culvert i nventory. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Department Update: Assistant Engineer Jeff Adolphson provided Commissioners with an update on the status of current construction projects. 6 SOLID WASTE a) Review and approve Proposal for Professional Services for Partial Final Closure at South Demolition Landfill Stantec Consulting Services Inc. (Stantec) prepared a proposal to Hubbard County Solid Waste (the County) for engineering design and construction administration services for the partial final closure of the County’s south demolition landfill (the Landfill). The final closure work will include areas of the Landfill that are at or near final grade which are anticipated to be ready to receive final cover as of early Fall 2023, roughly 5.25 acres. Project will include: Task 1 – Prepare Construction Drawings, Specifications, CQA Plan, and Contract Documents Task 2 – Bidding Assistance and Contractor Selection Task 3 –Construction Contract Administration & Construction Field Services Final Cover would include: 6” Topsoil 6” - 12” rooting zone layer 9” - 12” Drainage layer Synthetic geomembrane (30 mil PVC, 40 mil LLDPE, or equivalent) 6” - 12” Intermediate cover layer/subgrade The following is an anticipated schedule to complete the scope of work outlined above: Task Days to complete Date Complete Task 1 - Notice to Proceed with Design Work Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Task 1 - 30% draft plans to Count 14 Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Task 1 - 90$ draft Plans, Specs, CQA Plan, Contract Docs to County 15 Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Task 1 - 90% draft review meeting with County 2 Friday, July 7, 2023 Task 1 - Finalize Contract Documents for Bidding 7 Friday, July 14, 2023 Task 2 - Advertise for Bids 4 Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Task 2 - Pre-bid Meeting 9 Thursday, July 27, 2023 Task 2 - Bid Opening 15 Friday, August 11, 2023 Task 2 - Award Contract 4 Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Task 3 - Notice to Proceed with Construction 7 Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Task 3 - Substantial Completion 91 Tuesday, November 21, 2023 We budgeted $800,000 for 2023 to complete this cover project and a smaller cover project at the North Demolition Landfill. We are estimating total project costs should come in at or below this total. Most of the $800,000 project costs would come out of general reserves and would paid back by the solid waste fund over 3-4 years. Being a professional services contract, only one quote was received for the project from our engineering and consulting firm we utilize for all our landfill services. This project is required by our Corrective Action Plan and MPCA permit. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the proposal from Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., Plymouth, MN for Engineering & Construction Administration Services for Partial Final Closure for the South Demolition Landfill in the amount of $138,053.00. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve quotes for 40 mil LLDPE Geomembrane for South Demolition Landfill Partial Final Closure Project Hubbard County (the County) owns and operates the South Demolition Landfill and Transfer Station (the Facility) in Park Rapids, Minnesota, and is planning an approximately 5.25-acre partial final closure to be completed by the end of Fall 2023 (the Project). The County requested quotes to furnish and deliver 40 mil linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) geomembrane for use on the Project. The Proposer shall provide a lump sum price to furnish and deliver geomembrane as specified herein. The Owner, through its selected General Contractor outside of this scope, will perform the closure construction work, including geosynthetics installation. The quantity of geomembrane specified below includes an allowance for seaming overlap and geosynthetic contractor’s waste/scrape related to installation. The quotes include: • 261,360 square feet of textured 40 mil LLDPE geomembrane and one full roll of smooth 40 mil LLDPE geomembrane (approximately 750 lineal feet) • Shipping of all material to the Facility Due to the timing of the construction project, we need to purchase this liner material prior to awarding the bids for the construction project. If for whatever reason the project would not move forward in 2023, the liner would be able to be stored until project is completed. We budgeted $800,000 for 2023 to complete this cover project and a smaller cover project at the North Demolition Landfill. We are estimating total project costs should come in at or below this total. Most of the $800,000 project costs would come out of general reserves and would paid back by the solid waste fund over 3-4 years. This project is required by our Corrective Action Plan and MPCA permit. Quotes have been reviewed by Stantec, and they are recommending approval of the low quote. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the low quote for 40 mil LLDPE Geomembrane from SKAPS Industries, Commerce, GA in the amount of $70,314.60. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 7 COUNTY ATTORNEY a) Add project for Court House Renovations to Capital Plan The Hubbard County Attorney’s Office has limited space for office staff. A new Court House would be ideal but is not currently realistic. The attached document/proposal provides sufficient space for the office while the Board considers the construction of a new court facility. The project is anticipated to cost between $150,000 to $350,000. The law library would be moved to the front conference room of the court house. That space has been used for storage by Kay Rave’s office during and after elections. Ms. Rave’s storage would need to be moved to another location both during and after elections. The consensus of the Board is to approve the Attorney’s Office moving forward with sending this project to the Capital Improvement Plan Committee. No vote was taken. b) Reallocate vacant staff position to additional Assistant County Attorney The Hubbard County Attorney’s Office has been executing its duties with eight employees (including the elected) for several years. During that period of time the Sheriff’s Office has grown and criminal case numbers have gone up. An office staff position is currently open and unfilled, which would be better filled by a 4th attorney. I understand the position payment different between an assistant county attorney and an office assistant to be approximately $50,000 annually when considering benefits and salary. Hubbard County would be better equipped to serve the citizens of our county through enforcing environmental concerns, assisting with solid waste concerns, serving victims of criminal conduct through criminal prosecution, and generally providing legal assistance to all county departments. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve shifting the current open position of Office Assistant to an Assistant County Attorney position. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 8 ADMINISTRATOR a) Administrator’s Report Deep Lake Park grant agreement update. Heritage Living Center update on property listing and management firm RFP. CBAE (County Board of Appeals & Equalization) meeting schedule update. 9 ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES a) Shoreland Management Ordinance - Professional Services Business Use Category The professional services business use category was added to the Shoreland Management Ordinance in 2006. It is allowed as a conditional use on certain lake and river classifications and is a non-permitted use on other classifications. A professional services business interested in operating on a property where such a use is non-permitted led to a review of the use category to see if any edits to it are desired or warranted. Following discussion, the consensus is to direct the Planning Commission to make a recommendation on what changes, if any, to make to the professional services business use category in Section 401, Table 1 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance. 10 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: De La Hunt: Heritage Living Center Christenson: MAHUBE-OTWA, PrimeWest Krueger: Kitchigami Library, Crow Wing River 1w1p Van Kempen: HRDC (Headwaters Regional Development Commission), Northwestern MN Juvenile Center, Mississippi Headwaters Board 11 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) AMC District 2 Meeting - June 14th, Bemidji 12 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:20 a.m. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (June 28, 2023) 236747