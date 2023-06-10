MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 A.M. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) Items from Natural Resource Management and Solid Waste are added to today’s Agenda. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Agenda as modified. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) None 3 CONSENT AGENDA Approve Minutes b) Approve Cash Balance and Activity Reports for Month Ending April 30, 2023. c) Auditors’ Warrants & Claims d) Social Services Warrants and Claims e) Approve Resolution 0516202300 Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donation 0516202301 Sheriff’s Office Donations f) Approve Application to Conduct Excluded Bingo for Let’s Go Fishing Headwaters Area Chapter. g) Approve Application to Conduct Excluded Bingo for Mantrap Valley Conservation Club. To be held at 20115 Jewel Dr. Park Rapids, in Clay Township. h) Approve Lawful Gambling Permit for Park Rapids Amateur Hockey Association. Gambling will take place at Headwaters Golf Club located at 20018 County Rd 1, Park Rapids, in Todd Township. i) Authorize Credit Card for Fred Stinar, IT Director. j) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Auditor/Treasurer: Virginia (Ginnie) Petersen-Johnk, Finance Coordinator began the full-time position on May 8, 2023. Parks & Recreation: Kelly Schloesser, Parks Maintenance Worker began the seasonal position on May 9, 2023. Sheriff: Cecelia Larson, Jail Sergeant is recognized for service from July 25, 2019 to May 15, 2023. Marylin Haakenson, Dispatcher/Jailer began the full-time position on May 8, 2023. Social Services: Amanda Semmler, Social Services Supervisor I – Children’s Services is recognized for 10 years of service on May 6, 2023. Elizabeth Piemonte, Child Support Officer is recognized for service from July 18, 2012 to June 2, 2023. 5 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY a) Review and approve quote to replace backup recovery servers for Hubbard County. Replacement of onsite and offsite recovery servers. The current servers are no longer under warranty and no longer meet storage capacity requirements. The new servers have been sized to meet storage capacity requirements beyond the five-year warranty period. This is a budgeted expense. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the quote from ByteSpeed, of Moorehead, MN, in the amount of $27,805.00 for backup recovery servers. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 6 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Approve application for Carbon Reduction Program Funding The Carbon Reduction Program is a new program created by the Federal Transportation Bill titled Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The purpose of the program is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road highway sources. Program will require 20% local match. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve application to MnDOT for CRP Funding for Structural Snowfence and associated Right-of-Way acquisition. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve final payment for Project SAP 029-600-015 - Central Ave in Laporte This was a state park road account project completed in the city of Laporte on Central Ave. State Park Road Account Funding. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve final payment to Reierson Construction, Inc. of Bemidji, MN in the amount of $837.40 for Project SAP 029-600-015. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried c) Review and approve quotes for construction of new Public Works Department sign Public Works is in need of a new sign in front of the building. This was a budgeted item in the 2023 budget. Cost to be split between Public Works Departments. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the low quote of Ross Lewis Sign Co., Inc., of Bemidji, MN in the amount of $14,112.00 which includes a pre-payment discount and also includes the permit from the city of Park Rapids. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried d) Department Update: Commissioner’s received an update on the status of the 2023 construction projects from Assistant Engineer Jeff Adolphson. 7 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Phase 1 Archaeological Survey for Timber Sale #230038, Lake Alice Township The objective of this proposal is to conduct Phase I archaeological survey for timber sale #230038 in Hubbard County, Minnesota. The Area of Potential Effects (APE) is 39 acres on State tax-forfeit land under County jurisdiction in T143N R35W Section 11. The project will consist of timber harvest with landings and access routes. Phase I archaeological survey will provide field survey of the APE to OSA/SHPO standards (Anfinson 2011). The block will be surveyed by pedestrian walkover using shovel testing on appropriate terrain (flat/higher terrain near/overlooking water/wetlands). The survey will be reported to SHPO standards (Anfinson 2011) and include all activities as well as recommendations for any additional investigations. Should any artifacts be recovered, they must be curated at the Minnesota Historical Society or another facility recognized by the OSA. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the proposal for Phase 1 Archaeological survey from Duluth Archaeology Center, LLC for $6,514.12 (without curation) and $8,201.64 (with curation, if needed). Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried b) Approve Proposal from SRF Consulting for Application to GMRPT for Deep Lake Park Phase I Application deadline for 2025 funding (July 2024-June 2025) is July 31. SRF will prepare the application and necessary background information for Deep Lake Park Project Phase I to be in consideration for funding. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the funding resolution 0516202302 to GMRPT and to approve the proposal from SRF Consulting for$18,893.00 to prepare and submit the grant application to GMRPT on the county’s behalf. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 0516202302 Grant Application 8 SOLID WASTE a) Review and Approve Auction List Solid waste has some surplus equipment to auction. List of Equipment For Sale: Vin# 2000 CAT Backhoe 416C 1WR10629, 1999 Ford F250 1FTPX28L4XNB04721, Misc. Recycling Barrels Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve surplus equipment to auction through K-Bid. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and Approve Purchase of Recycling Dumpsters The Solid Waste Department is looking to purchase recycling (6) 8 yard and (6) 4 yard dumpsters to replace and add to route. Two quotes were received, with the low quote being from Wastequip, of Rosemount, MN. This is a budgeted for 2023. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the low quote of $19,780.42 from Wastequip, Rosemount, MN., for six (6) 8yd and six (6) 4yd dumpsters. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Capital Assistance Program (CAP) Interest Form - Regional C & D Project Update on Regional C & D Study: The study is scheduled to be complete May 24th. The 9 Counties involved are planning to seek a CAP grant to help fund a potential Hub & Spoke system for our region. The MPCA is currently seeking letters of interest from LGUs for future CAP funding requests, with a deadline of May 30th. With the Hub & Spoke concept there would be an Eastern Hub and a Western Hub, where there would be a lined facility. With the Eastern Hub potentially being in Hubbard County, we are recommending that Hubbard County be the project lead to submit a letter of interest to the MPCA for CAP funding. With the deadline fast approaching we are looking to act quickly to get the letter of interest submitted as a placeholder for our regional group, realizing a lot more information and detail is needed for all 9 counties involved that will be coming in the weeks and months to come. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to authorize Solid Waste Administrator to submit CAP Interest Form on behalf of 9 County group participating in regional C & D study. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 9 EXTENSION - 10:00 A.M. a) Lisa Loegering, Extension Regional Director - Crookston Discussion regarding the Hubbard County Board sharing in the cost of hiring a temporary Fair Coordinator. This position would be for approximately 3 weeks (100 hours) at a rate of $18.95 per hour. The total cost for this position is estimated at $1,895.00, with the cost being shared from reallocation of existing Extension budget ($695) and the 4-H Leader Council ($600) The amount requested from the County is $600.00. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the cost sharing expense for a Temporary Fair Coordinator position in the amount of $600.00. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 10 SOCIAL SERVICES a) Bus Contract (Federal Award Information Cover Sheet) Amendment 1 to agreement 1047593 for Hubbard County Amendment to Federal Award Letter for new Bus purchase originally awarded in 2021, due to the delay in bus manufacturing MNDOT has since amended the award letter. You’ll see changes to the original contract price and the new expiration date on Grant agreement. Amendment #1 is to revise Exhibit 1 to update the vehicle price amounts as reflected in Exhibit 1A and to add additional time to complete the capital project. The original contract for bus was $100,000.00, the amendment is for $30,400.00 increasing the total to $130,400.00. To completed project due date was originally set to expire 12/31/2021 and has been amended to 12/31/2025. There will be no financial implications to Hubbard County due to amendment. Hubbard County representatives to sign acknowledging the amendment so we may continue to pursue purchase of new bus. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the County Chairman and Social Services to acknowledge amendment via signatures on behalf of the Recipient (Hubbard County). Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 11 SHERIFF a) Approve Resolution 0516202303, Authorizing Purchase of Trails Sheriff’s Squad The Board approved resolution 0418202304 on April 18, 2023 for the Sheriff’s Office to buyout the current lease from Natural Resource Management Department for the Sheriff’s Department trails squad to replace the current Boat and Water Squad. The initial price quoted for that buyout was $12,618.47 however Enterprise Fleet Management had quoted us the wrong amount. The correct buyout for this lease is actually $14,602.79. The purchase of this squad will be paid from budgeted funds from the 2023 Boat and Water budget. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve Resolution 0516202303 for the corrected purchase price of $14,602.79 to replace the current Boat and Water squad. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 0516202303Purchase of Trails Sheriff’s Squad from Fleet Enterprise b) Approval to purchase 2 vehicles to be used in the Sheriff’s Office fleet. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting approval to purchase 2 vehicles to be used in the Sheriff’s Office fleet. Squad orders through Enterprise were canceled in 2022, and there’s a high probability they will also be canceled in 2023. Current squads in the fleet, that were due for replacement, are approaching 200,000 miles. Maintenance/repairs on these squads are getting extremely high. These 2 civilian model vehicles would be utilized by investigators and their current vehicles would be rotated into the patrol fleet. Attached are 2 quotes from Park Rapids Ford and 2 quotes from Mills Ford. The purchase of these vehicles would be made from the 2023 Sheriff’s Office budgeted funds. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the low quotes from Park Rapids Ford for the purchase of a 2023 Ford F150 P/U ($45,351.00) and a 2023 Ford Explorer ($41,114.00). Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 12 ADMINISTRATOR a) Heritage Living Center Financial Statements Heritage Living Center monthly financial statements October 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023. There is positive movement being seen in the financial statements. b) Approve Resolution 0516202304 Setting the Date and Time for Public Hearing on Proposed Tax Abatement for Housing Project. Board action required to set the date for a Public Hearing regarding a proposed tax abatement for the development of Pinecrest Apartments. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve Resolution 0516202304 and set the date and time for a public hearing for the proposed tax abatement for the development of Pinecrest apartments on June 20, 2023 at 9:30am in the Board Room on the third floor of the Hubbard County Government Center. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 0516202304 Abatement Public Hearing c) Set date for CIP Public Hearing Set the date for the required Public Hearing for the creation of a Capital Improvement Plan. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve setting the date and time for a public hearing for the proposed CIP for the on June 20, 2023 at 6:00p.m. in the Board Room on the third floor of the Hubbard County Government Center. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried d) Scheduled Meeting Change Due to the 4th of July holiday, the July 4th Regular Meeting will be moved to Wednesday, July 5th. Time and place will remain the same. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the change to the July Regular Meeting from July 4th to July 5th. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 13 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: Van Kampen: Transportation Advisory Committee Krueger: Historical Society, Kitchigami Library, Mental Health Advisory Council, Hubbard County Township Association Christenson: PrimeWest, Action Park Rapids, MAHUBE-OTWA Poverty Simulator De La Hunt: Northwest MN Emergency Communications, Extension 14 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) Department Head meeting, Tuesday, May 30th: Commissioner Christenson to attend. MRC (Minnesota Rural Counties) Monday, May 22nd 15 ADMINISTRATOR a) County Administrator Performance Evaluation - Closed Session Commissioner Christenson made a motion to Close the Open Session and Open the Closed Session for Performance Evaluation. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to Close the Closed Session and Re-Open the Open meeting. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 16 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 12:10 p.m. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (June 10, 2023) 231907