MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, MAY 2, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 A.M. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) One item added to the Agenda under Environmental Services. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Agenda as amended. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT a) No one was present 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Cash Balance Reports for month ending April 30, 2023 e) Submittal of Highway Department Financial Statement YTD 3/31/23 f) Approve Resolution 0502202301, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donations 0502202301 Sheriff’s Office Donations g) Authorize Change Fund of $75.00 for Commercial Scales at the South Transfer Station. h) Authorize CNB Credit Card for Nikolas (Nik) Opsal. Nik will be taking over the Emergency Management position on May 1, 2023. i) Adopt Resolution 0502202302, Recognizing National Correctional Officers and Employees Week 0502202302 National Correctional Officers and Employees Week j) Approve Application for County On-Sale Liquor License for 218 Venture Bar and Eatery LLC. k) Approve Application for Public Fireworks Display at Camp Kamaji for Girls by J&M Displays, Inc. on Wolf Lake in Farden Township. l) Approve Resolution 0502202303, Authorizing Execution of 2023 Agreement -Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Patrol Grant Contract Agreement effective May 12, 2023 (or the date the grant contract agreement is fully executed) through September 4, 2023 in the amount of $$5,000.00. 0502202303 Boating Safety Grant m) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Information Technology Winfred (Fred) Stinar III, Information Technology Director began the full-time position on May 1, 2023. Natural Resource Management/Land Mark Lohmeier, Land Commissioner is recognized for service from December 20, 2010 to May 5, 2023. Parks & Recreation Roger Hensel, Park Maintenance Worker began the seasonal position on April 24, 2023. Sheriff Tim Fowler, Deputy Sheriff began the part-time position on May 1, 2023. Social Services Beth Etter, Social Worker-Lead-Children’s Services began the full-time position on April 24, 2023. Michelle Witt, Eligibility Worker is recognized for service from September 29, 2004 to May 2, 2023. Solid Waste Randy Massie, Certified Attendant is recognized for service from May 16, 1988 to May 6, 2023. Jamis Paulson, Certified Attendant began the full-time position on April 24, 2023. 5 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Review and approve final payment for Project SAP 029-600-013 - Inland Drive in Arago Township Project SAP 029-600-013 was a State Park Road Account funded project completed in 2018 for Arago Township on Inland Drive from TH 71 to the Island Lake public access. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve final payment in the amount of $52,539.89 to Central Specialties, Inc. of Alexandria, MN for Project SAP 029-600-013. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve quote for Project CP 29-23-01 - Pavement Marking Annual maintenance pavement marking contract. Proposals were sent to multiple contractors but only one submitted a quote. The quote was lower than the budgeted amount. At this time there are no townships partnering with the quote. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve quote of Sir Lines-a-Lot, LLC, of Edina, MN, in the amount of $70,970.72 for Project CP 29-23-01. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried c) Discussion regarding purchase of Snowblower from City of Park Rapids City of Park Rapids recently purchased a new loader-mounted snowblower attachment. Through discussions between the city and county, there is an opportunity to purchase their old snowblower on a pass-through agreement with the company they purchased their new snowblower from. This snowblower is heavier duty than the one the county currently uses. This is not a budgeted item, with funds being taken from Equipment Reserves. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the purchase of Wildcat Model 8500NDR loader-mounted snowblower from MacQueen Equipment, St. Paul, MN in the amount of $10,301.00. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried d) Department Updates Commissioners received a project update from Assistant Engineer Adolphson. 6 ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES a) SSTS Drainfield Sizing Criteria to Use in Determining STR Maximum Occupancy The MPCA recently took a new position on the drainfield area sizing credit to be applied to existing gravelless pipe drainfield media when expanding existing compliant systems. County staff wanted to know if the board wanted to apply these capacity changes retroactively in calculating system capacities, or if the capacities should be allowed as designed until such a time as the systems might be improved and brought into compliance with new standards. The unanimous consensus of the Board is to allow the drainfield sizing criteria in use when the drainfield was installed to be honored and used for purposes of determining short-term rental license maximum guest occupancy in cases where an existing drainfield will not be enlarged. 7 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approve Resolution 0502202304 acknowledging and approving the acquisition of a legal easement for public access to a Scientific and Natural Area located in Section 14, Township 142 North, Range 36 West in Becker County, Minnesota. On December 13, 2022 the County Board approved a resolution (Resolution #12132022002) acknowledging a legal easement across private land in Hubbard County to a Scientific and Natural Area located in Becker County. Because of Minnesota statutory requirements of Counties approving the acquisition of lands for SNAs by the DNR, the State felt the original resolution did not go far enough in approving the easement and asked that the easement be edited and resubmitted for approval by the County Board. The easement has been reworded from “The County hereby acknowledges a legal easement for public access...” to “The county hereby acknowledges and approves the acquisition of (emphasis added) a legal easement for public access...”. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to rescind Resolution 12132022002 and approve Resolution 0502202304 acknowledging and approving the acquisition of a legal easement located in Hubbard County for public access to a SNA located in Becker County. The resolution has been reviewed and approved by the County Attorney’s Office and the DNR. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 0502202304 Approval of acquisition of legal access to SNA in Becker County b) Review and approve Trinity Church request to vend in Lake George Community Park during Lake George Blueberry Festival. Trinity Church of Lake George approached the Park Board to request permission to set up a food concession in Lake George Community Park during the Lake George Blueberry Festival. The Park Board recommends approval of the request and the waiving of Section XVI - Vendor Policy of Ordinance 21 - Parks. Section XVI - Vendor policy states that vendors must comply with all federal laws related to nondiscrimination on the grounds or race, color, national origin, handicap, or age. Vendors must provide the following items: Proof of liability insurance for automobiles, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, product and completed product insurance, and general liability insurance meeting current tort liability limits. The County Board can set a vendor’s license fee. The County Board can also waive any vendor’s license fee. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Parks Board recommendation to waive any vendor application fee for the Trinity Church of Lake George to set up a food concession in Lake George Community Park, upon proof of sufficient liability insurance, and Department of Health license. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried c) Department Updates Commissioners were given an update on tree planting schedule for 2023, and a US Supreme Court case regarding tax forfeited lands that may affect Hubbard County. 8 SOLID WASTE a) Review and approve quotes for dumpsters for Solid Waste The Solid Waste Department budgeted for dumpster replacements in its 2023 budget. These dumpsters will be for burnable garbage at the North Transfer Station. Looking to purchase a total of 8 dumpsters. Two quotes were received with the low quote coming from Metalwerx of Brainerd, MN. This is a budgeted expense. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the low quote from Metalwerx of Brainerd, MN in the amount of $11,600.00 for eight (8) dumpsters at the North Transfer Station. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 9 ADMINISTRATOR a) National Center for Public Lands Counties A letter was received from AMC announcing a new program developed by NACo (National Association of Counties) and WIR (Western Interstate Region) to create an enhanced opportunity to demonstrate how prosperous public lands counties create a prosperous America. AMC and NACo are seeking financial investments from interested counties totaling $15 million over the next two years. This amounts to one percent of the recently distributed Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund. Counties interested in participating are asked to respond by mid-May. Following discussion, Administrator Cadwell will forward questions to AMC (Association of Minnesota Counties) for inclusion on the AMC District 2 meeting in June, with possible inclusion at the June 20th regular meeting. No further action was taken. b) Administrator’s Report: May Work Session Items: Highway Department, Jail improvement project review with BKV and tour of facility June work session item: Historical Society Museum Tour 10 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: De La Hunt: Heritage Living Center, Childcare Forum, HRA/HLDC (Housing Redevelopment Authority/Heartland Lakes Development Center), Review of County contributions throughout the county Christenson: Hubbard In Prevention (HIP), MAHUBE-OTWA Krueger: Parks & Recreation, MRC (Minnesota Rural Counties) Van Kempen: Northwestern MN Juvenile Center, North Country Community Health Board, Extension, Mississippi Headwaters Board 11 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) May 10: MAHUBE-OTWA Poverty Simulator - Northwoods Bank, 1-4 p.m. May 11: Action Park Rapids May 3: First Nations Address - Mahnomen 12 ADJOURN a) Meeting was adjourned at 10:38 A.M. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (May 20, 2023) 225076