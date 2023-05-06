MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 A.M. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) Item added under the Sheriff’s Department. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Agenda as amended. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT a) There was no one present for Public Comment. 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditor Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) AIS Partner Donations - approve resolution 0418202301 accepting donations 0418202301 AIS partner funds e) Approve Resolution 0418202302, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donation 0418202302 Sheriff’s Office Donations f) Authorize Robin Hansen to have read-only access to online bank account for payroll. g) Approve Resolution 0418202303, approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement through Its Commissioner of Corrections and Hubbard County 0418202303 MN Joint Powers Agreement - STS h) Consent Agenda Approval There were no changes made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition County Assessor: Jamie Freeman, County Auditor is recognized for service from April 5, 2021 to April 26, 2023. Auditor/Treasurer: Lynn Spilman, Election Support began the temporary part-time position on April 13, 2023. Environmental Services: Bryan Haugen, Assistant Environmental Services Director is recognized for 10 years of service on April 15, 2023. Sheriff: Nikolas Opsal, Deputy Sheriff began the full-time position on April 9, 2023. Abayami Ogundeji, Dispatcher/Jailer began the full-time position on April 11, 2023. Social Services: William Walker, Transit Driver began the full-time position on April 3, 2023. Joleen Smieja, Social Worker-Adult Assignment began the full-time position on April 10, 2023. Ashley Statton, Child Support Officer began the full-time position on April 17, 2023. 5 BUILDING MAINTENANCE a) Government Center Boiler Replacement This past winter the two boilers in the Government Center started having operational issues. Upon further diagnosing, it was determined that there is a problem with the heat exchangers inside the boilers and therefore, the boilers cannot operate at full efficiency. The heat exchangers in use are no longer serviceable and not under warranty. Newer boilers have serviceable components and longer warranty periods and are more cost effective than replacing heat exchangers alone. There isn’t a cost savings when replacing either one or both boilers at same time. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the purchase and installation of (1) new boiler in the amount of $49,643.00 including start up, first year part/labor warranty, from SVL, Inc. of Fargo, ND using FY23 Capital Improvement funds. An additional boiler will be procured at a later date using FY 24 budgeted funds. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 6 SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT a) Approve Resolution 0418202304 Authorizing Purchase of Trails Sheriff’s Squad The current Sheriff’s Department trails squad, 2019 Ford F250 Crew Cab, is being replaced by the Natural Resource Management Department opening up the opportunity to buyout the remaining lease of the current squad from Enterprise Fleet Management to be utilized for the Sheriff’s Office Boat and Water squad. The current buyout amount for the truck is $12,618.47. The purchase of this squad will be paid from budgeted funds from the 2023 Boat and Water budget. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve resolution 0418202304 to buy out the remaining lease from Enterprise Fleet Management for a 2019 F250 Crew Cab, formerly utilized by the Natural Resources Management Department, in the amount of $12,618.47 to replace the current Boat and Water squad. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 0418202304 Purchase of Trails Sheriff’s Squad 7 SOCIAL SERVICES a) Document Management System Proposal Social Services has been under contract with a vendor for our electronic Document management system since 2020, the contract is up June 30th 2023 and we have notified them we are not renewing. The vendor was the best and only option at the time that could accommodate for conducting business during the pandemic. There have been numerous issues with the product and the solutions aren’t acceptable so other vendors were asked to demo their solution to staff to find a product that could accommodate the needs of the county. Three firms were asked to provide demonstrations and quotes. Social Services received a demo and proposal from ISC Imaging, which was the previous vendor that was utilized by Social Services, and I am recommending that the board approve the purchase of services and contact with them for the Electronic Document management system. Also to note there are other departments that use ISC for this within Hubbard County and there is potential for more to add on. ISC: (New Provider) One Time Costs - $141,160.00 Yearly Maintenance Agreement - $26,602.00 OnBase:(Current Provider) Yearly Maintenance Agreement - $108,000 Difference is a net savings of $81,398.00 per year in Yearly Maintenance Agreement fees. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the purchase of service with ISC (Information Systems Corporation)Imaging of Fargo, ND and connect with them for the Electronic Document management system for the one time cost of $141,160.00 and yearly maintenance agreement fee of $26,602.00. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 8 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approval of seasonal porta-potty rental for Fishhook Lake access, Long Lake (South) access, Stony Lake and Garfield Lake beaches and Heartland Park (pickleball courts). The Parks and Recreation Department received two quotes for seasonal porta- potty rental for Fishhook Lake access, Long Lake (South) access, Big Stony Lake beach, Garfield Lake beach and Heartland Park (pickleball courts). The low quote is from Potty Shack for $3,060.00. The second quote was from Bob’s Econo Pump at $3,278.00. The Park Rapids Pickleball Club is responsible for the rental fee for the unit near the pickleball courts ($605.00). The Park Board has reviewed the quotes and recommends the low quote from Potty Shack of $3,060.00 with $605.00 to be paid by the Park Rapids Pickleball Club. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the low quote of $3,060.00 from Potty Shack with $605.00 to be paid by the Park Rapids Pickleball Club. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve Trinity Church request to vend in Lake George Community Park during Lake George Blueberry Festival. Trinity Church of Lake George approached the Park Board to request permission to set up a food concession in Lake George Community Park during the Lake George Blueberry Festival. The Park Board recommends approval of the request and the waiving of Section XVI - Vendor Policy of Ordinance 21 - Parks. Section XVI - Vendor policy states that vendors must comply with all federal laws related to nondiscrimination on the grounds or race, color, national origin, handicap, or age. Vendors must provide the following items: Proof of liability insurance for automobiles, Worker’s Compensation Insurance, product and completed product insurance, and general liability insurance meeting current tort liability limits. The County Board can set a vendor’s license fee. The County Board can also waive any vendor’s license fee. Item to be tabled pending further conversation with County Attorney regarding what items might be waived. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Tabling of item pending consultation with County Attorney. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried c) Review results of Timber Auction from April 17th. Results from the April 17th timber auction were presented and reviewed. 13 out of 14 tracts were successfully sold with satisfactory prices overall. Timber Auction Results - April d) Review and approve FY2024 Grant-in-aid grant application for Soaring Eagles Cross-Country Ski Trails Itascatur Outdoor Activity Club has submitted an application for the FY2024 Minnesota CrossCountry Ski Trail Grant-in-aid program for funding assistance for trail maintenance and grooming assistance. A Resolution to act as the LGU and fiscal agent has been prepared and attached herewith. All financial implications to Hubbard County would be in the form of improved tourism. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve Resolution 0418202305 agreeing to act as the local sponsor for the Itascatur Outdoor Activity Club’s GIA application and agree to enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota for the above-referenced project and to have the Land Commissioner act as the fiscal agent. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 0418202305 Soaring Eagles X-C Ski Trails FY2024 GIA Application Resolution of Support e) Review and approve FY2024 Grant-in-aid grant application for the Two Inlets Snowmobile Trails Forest Riders Snowmobile Club has submitted an application for the FY2024 Minnesota Snowmobile Trail Assistance Program for funding assistance for trail maintenance and grooming assistance. A Resolution to act as the LGU and fiscal agent has been prepared and attached herewith. All financial implication to Hubbard County would be in the form of improved tourism. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve Resolution 0418202306 agreeing to act as the local sponsor for the Forest Riders Snowmobile Club’s GIA application and agree to enter into an agreement with the State of Minnesota for the above-referenced project and agree to have the Land Commissioner act as the fiscal agent. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 0418202306 Two Inlet Snowmobile Trail FY2024 GIA Application Resolution of Support f) Review and approve Resolution 0418202307 authorizing the conveyance of tax forfeited parcel 24.01.04031 to the State of Minnesota, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Trails for an authorized public use (Benedict Lake Public Water Access “WAS 01107”). The Department of Natural Resources is requesting the conveyance of a parcel of tax forfeited land located in Government Lot 7, Section 1 of Steamboat River Township for an authorized public use (Benedict Lake Public Water Access “WAS 01107”). The Park Board has reviewed the request and recommends approval. This conveyance will be at no cost to the State of Minnesota. A 1993 DNR survey revealed that the current Benedict Lake Public Water Access is located on said parcel 24.01.04031. The Division of Parks and Trails wishes to make certain improvements to the public water access. Parcel 24.01.04031 also borders on two sides the Paul Bunyan State Recreation Trail. The 27.5 acre parcel is mostly low ground and has very little in timber value. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve Resolution 0418202307 approving the conveyance of tax forfeited parcel 24.01.04031 to the State of Minnesota, Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Trails for an authorized public use (Benedict Lake Public Water Access “WAS 01107”). Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 0418202307 Conveyance of tax forfeited land 24.01.04031 g) Review and approve Resolutions 0418202308 and 0418202309 apportioning twenty percent (20%) of the net proceeds from the 2022 tax forfeited sales fund to the Forest Development Fund, twenty percent (20%) to the Recreation account, and the reminder to be apportioned as required by law (M.S. 282.08, Subd. 4(iii). These two resolutions also include a correction to the 2021 tax forfeited sales fund apportionment. MN Statute 282.08 requires that “the net proceeds from the sale or rental of any tax forfeited parcel, or from the sale of any product from the forfeited land must be apportioned... to the taxing districts interested in the land as follows: • The county board may annually by resolution set aside no more than 30 percent (emphasis added)of the receipts remaining to be used for forest development on taxforfeited land and dedicated memorial forests, to be expended under the supervision of the county board. It must be expended only on projects improving the health and management of the forest resource. • The county board may annually by resolution set aside no more than 20 percent (emphasis added) of the receipts remaining to be used for the acquisition and maintenance of county parks or recreational areas as defined in sections 398.31 to 398.36, to be expended under the supervision of the county board. • Any balance remaining must be apportioned as follows: county, 40 percent; town or city, 20 percent; and school district, 40 percent (emphasis added), provided, however, that in unorganized territory that portion which would have accrued to the township must be administered by the county board of commissioners. These apportionments will benefit both the Forest Development Account and the Recreation Account in the amount of $116,527.23 for 2022 proceeds and $2,403.70 as a correction to the 2021 apportionment. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve resolutions 04182023008 (Forest) and 0418202309 (Recreation) as recommended by the Land Commissioner for apportioning twenty percent (20%) of the net proceeds from the 2022 tax forfeited sales fund to the Forest Development Account (71- 618), twenty percent (20%) to the Recreation Account (01-521), and the remaining proceeds be apportioned as required by law to the county general fund (40%), area school districts (40%), and local townships (20%). Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 0418202308 Forest Development Apportionment Resolution 0418202309 Recreation Account Apportionment Resolution 9 ADMINISTRATOR a) Heritage Living Center Management Agreement RFP Ecumen has provided a notice of non-renewal of the existing management agreement for Heritage Living Center effective at the end of the current agreement which is September 28, 2023. The Heritage Living Center Executive Committee is recommending that an RFP be developed looking for a new management firm. The RFP and timeline will be considered by the Heritage Living Center Board on April 25, 2023. The Hubbard County board should have a discussion about the current operations of Heritage Living Center and review the current and long term financial impact of those operations. RFP Management Services 2023 b) Administrators Report Letter of resignation of County Assessor, Jamie Freeman’s was accepted for retirement and recognition for her services was made. According to statute, Deputy Assessor Maria Shepherd has assumed the duties of the County Assessor during the transition period, and all necessary State Offices have been made aware of the new point of contact. The new IT Director is scheduled to begin May 1st and a decision on the Land Commissioner is expected soon. 10 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: Van Kempen: Healthy Hubbard County Krueger: Mental Health Advisory Council Christenson: Prime West, Hubbard In Prevention (HIP), HRA (Housing Redevelopment Authority) De La Hunt: Airport Planning Commission 11 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) AMC Spring District 2 Meeting - Wednesday, June 14 - Beltrami County Department Head Meeting - Tuesday, April 25: Dave & Tom to attend 12 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:05 A.M. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (May 6, 2023) 220666