MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 A.M. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) No changes were made to the Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Agenda as presented. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) No one was present for Public Input. 3 CONSENT AGENDA Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Cash Balance and Activity Reports for Month Ending February 28, 2023. e) Submittal of Highway Department Financial Statement YTD 2/28/23 f) Approve Resolution 0404202301, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donations 0404202301 Sheriff’s Office Donations resolution g) Approve Application for Lawful Gambling Exempt Permit for Northstar Shooting Sports Club. Raffle to be held at Red River Bar & Grill. h) Approve Application for Exempt Permit for St Joseph’s Area Health Services DBA CHI St Joseph’s. i) Approve Gambling Permit for Park Rapids Amateur Hockey Association. j) Authorize CNB credit card for new Sergeant Neal Warren. k) Adopt Resolution 0404202302, Recognizing National Telecommunications Week, April 9-15, 2023. 0404202302 National Telecommunications Week l) Approve Resolution 0404202303, Authorizing Execution of Agreement - State of Minnesota Annual County Boat and Water Safety Grant Contract Agreement 0404202303 Boat and Water Safety Grant m) Authorize an Educational Leave of Absence n) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Sheriff: Neal Warren, Patrol Sergeant began the full-time position on March 26, 2023. AshLee Ervin-Tupper, Dispatcher/Jailer began the part-time position on March 21, 2023. Solid Waste: Arlene Breitweser, Administrative Support-Solid Waste began the full-time position on March 27, 2023. 5 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Discussion and review of quotes for bat wing mower replacement The proposed trade-in 20’ bat wing mower was purchased in 2017 for $19,900.00 but has been costly to maintain and is too large for most ditch mowing projects. The replacement is 15’. Equipment reserves would be used to fund this purchase. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve low quote of Midwest Machinery Co., of Wadena, MN for a John Deere FC15R bat wing mower in the amount of $19,000.00, which includes the trade-in of a 2017 John Deere HX20 bat wing mower for $13,000.00. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve bid for Project SAP 029-599-010 - Nevis Township Bridge Project Project is funded by town bridge, special town bridge, and township funds. Three bids were received for this project, with Landwehr Construction, Inc. of St. Cloud, MN being the low bidder. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve low bid of from Landwehr Construction, Inc. of St. Cloud, MN for SAP 029-599-010 in the amount of $996,191.23, contingent upon approval of Nevis Township. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried c) Review and approve bid for Project SAP 029-649-002 - Storm Sewer repair in Akeley Project consists of storm sewer repair, new ADA compliant sidewalks, curb and gutter replacement, and paving. Municipal state-aid construction will be utilized for funding. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the low bid of Gladen Construction, Inc. of Laporte, MN for Project SAP 029-649-002 in the amount of $411,384.50. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 6 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) County Board of Commissioners letter of support for Northern Waters Land Trust grant application for Outdoor Heritage Funds to acquire approximately 1840 acres of land currently owned by The Conservation Fund for donation to Hubbard County for permanent protection and conservation. The Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) is working with multiple counties and tribal governments on a grant application for Outdoor Heritage Funds to acquire lands currently owned by The Conservation Fund (TCF) throughout Minnesota. Approximately 1840 acres within Hubbard County have been identified as being beneficial to Hubbard County to consolidate ownerships and provide for more efficient management, to secure public access to public lands, to protect sensitive habitats, and to protect forestlands from conversion to non-forest uses. These lands will then be donated to Hubbard County for permanent protection and management. While these lands will be removed from the tax rolls, Hubbard County will receive substantially equal revenues from the sustainable management of the timber resources on these lands along with the benefits of additional public lands for public recreation and enjoyment. Conversation was had regarding the need to ensure that the use of any existing grant-in-aid recreation trails will not be prohibited or restricted. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to authorize the County Board Chairman, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners, to sign a letter of support for NWLT grant application to the Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council for fund for the acquisition of The Conservation Fund lands provided that existing grant-in-aid recreation trails will not be prohibited or restricted. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried Revised 040423 NWLT - Support for LSOHC grant b) Review and accept quotes for Trail Deputy ATV replacement The Natural Resource Management Office has received three (3) quotes for a 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV to be used by the Sheriff’s Department Trail Deputy. The funding for this purchase will be from the Tax Forfeited Sale Fund (Fund 71). Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the low quote from Up North Power and Sports of Park Rapids for $7743.99 for a 2023 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Review and approve four (4) private easements across unsold tax forfeited land and supporting Resolutions for Leif Haugland in Section 26, 141-34 (Lake Emma) The Natural Resource Management Department has reviewed an application from Leif Haugland for four (4) private easements across unsold tax forfeited land in Section 26 of Lake Emma Township. The easements cover that portion of Granite Drive (a local road) that cross tax forfeited land in the East 660 feet of Government Lot 3, Section 26, in Lake Emma Township. Mr. Haugland is subdividing his property into four separate lots. The appraised value of the easements is $870.00 each for a total of $3,480.00. These easements will transfer with any change in ownership. The easement request has been reviewed by the Land Commissioner, The County Highway Engineer, and the Environmental Services Officer with all recommending approval. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the reviewed easement request(s) from Leif Haugland for four (4) private easements across unsold tax forfeited land in Section 26 of Lake Emma Township. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 0404202304 Haugland, Leif - Easement Resolution - Tract A 0404202305 Haugland, Leif - Easement Resolution - Tract B 0404202306 Haugland, Leif - Easement Resolution - Tract C 0404202307 Haugland, Leif - Easement Resolution - Tract D d) Approve Resolution 0404202308 requesting an appraised value of the listed tax forfeited parcels to be sold be determined and that any timber found to be on any said parcel also be appraised separately. This resolution authorizes the NRM Department to complete the next step in the tax forfeited land sale process by determining an appraised value for each parcel to be offered. The village of Laporte is requesting that parcel 30.37.00400 be withheld from public sale pending acquisition by the village. All listed parcels have been reviewed and approved for sale by the MNDNR. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve Resolution 0404202308 authorizing the determination of appraised values for the tax forfeited parcels to be offered at public sale. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 0404202308 Resolution to authorize the sale of tax forfeited land - 2023 7 SOLID WASTE a) Review and approve quotes for Forklift The Solid Waste Department is looking to purchase a new forklift. We would be trading in a 2015 forklift, with a trade in value of $20,000.00. This is a budgeted equipment purchase for 2023. There are currently long lead times and might not see new forklift by end of 2023. We were only able to obtain one quote. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve low quote from F-M Forklift Sales & Service, In. Fargo, ND for a Toyota Model 8FGU25, in the amount of $53,951.00. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve quotes for new well construction This replacement well is part of plan to address MDH-HBV exceedances in Boron and Manganese levels down gradient of the South landfill, impacting residential wells. Two quotes have been received for new well construction with Elsner Well Drilling Inc. of Menahga, MN being the low quote at $14,758.50. Both quotes included a well up to 150’ deep with a 20% contingency. Project was budgeted for 2023. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the low quote of $14,758.50 from Elsner Well Drilling Inc. of Menahga, MN for new well installation. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 8 SOCIAL SERVICES a) Opioid Settlement Update This resolution, 0404202309, is authorizing County Staff to execute all necessary documents to ensure continued participation in Opioid Settlements, both now and in the future. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve and sign resolution 0404202309, authorizing County Staff to execute all necessary documents to ensure continued participation in Opioid Settlements. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 9 ADMINISTRATOR a) HLDC Housing Development Costs The 2023 Hubbard County budget includes a placeholder for up to $500,000 of economic development allocations and initially called for $300,000 of expenditures in support of the development of a proposed project that would include the startup of a Housing Trust Fund to fund future housing related projects. The first phase in this development is to cover the preconstruction costs of architecture and design. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve development costs for architecture in the amount of $43,000 for Lucachick Architecture, Inc. of Bemidji and for civil engineering services in the amount of $14,700 from Freeberg & Grund, Consulting Engineers of Bemidji, MN. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried b) Heritage Living Center Listing Agreement Renewal The current listing agreement has expired. The listing agent, EXP Commercial, has provided a 60 day extension agreement. It is the recommendation of the Administrator to accept the extension. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve and sign the 60 day extension of the listing agreement with EXP Commercial for the sale of Heritage Living Center. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Ecumen Management Agreement Notice was received from Ecumen stating that they will not be renewing the management contract for the Heritage Living Center. The current contract runs through September 28, 2023. Staff will begin the development of an RFP for a potential May 1st distribution. d) Administrators Report HR Updates: The new IT Director is scheduled to begin Monday, May 1st. Interview candidates for the Land Commissioner position have been identified and dates and times for interviews are being scheduled. 10 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: De La Hunt: Heritage Living Center Board Christenson: HLDC (Heartland Lakes Development Commission), MAHUBE-OTWA, League of Women Voters Child Care Forum Van Kempen: MN Board of Aging (Land of Dancing Sky), Mississippi Headwaters Board Krueger: Parks & Recreation Board, MRC (Minnesota Rural Counties), AMC (Association of Minn. Counties) Leadership Summit 11 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) April Work Session Agenda Items: Emergency Management Planning Committee Update - Scott Williams Parenting Solutions - Joe Johnson Capital Improvement Plan Update 12 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:35 A.M. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (April 26, 2023) 216541