MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) Agenda modified to add Item 6C from Solid Waste. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Agenda as modified. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) There was no one present for Public Input. 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditor’s Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Resolution 0307202301, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donation 0307202301 Sheriff’s Office Donation e) Approve application to Conduct Excluded Bingo for Lake George Area Senior Citizens at the Lake George Senior Center. f) Approve Identity Standards Manual g) 2023 SSTS (Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems) Contracted Inspector Agreement to approve the 2023 SSTS (Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems) contracted inspector agreement with Winterberger Inspections, of Osage, MN. Contract term of February 21, 2023 to December 31, 2023. h) Adopt RESOLUTION NO 0307202302, Approving Renewal of 2023 Waste Hauler’s License 0307202302 Waste Hauler License Applications i) Adopt Resolution No 0307202303, approving renewal of 2023 Junk Yard Licenses 0307202303 Junkyard License Applications j) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Auditor/Treasurer: Jennifer Hadden, Finance Coordinator began the temporary position on March 6, 2023. Sheriff: Jonathan Hannema, Dispatcher/Jailer is recognized for 15 years of service on February 22, 2023. Neal Warren, Deputy Sheriff began the full-time position on March 1, 2023. 5 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Remove Ben Miller from cabin lease #58 and provide a different primary lease holder name. Ben Miller is requesting to have his name removed from cabin lease agreement #58 and name Wes Leier as the primary lease holder. This cabin is located in Section 35 of Clay Township. The cabin has been inspected, with no violations found. Section 7 of the approved lease policy allows for the transfer of leases. The new lessee will be required to sign and record a new lease agreement. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the removal of Ben Miller from cabin lease #58 and name Wes Leier as the primary lease holder. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 6 SOLID WASTE a) Review and approve quote for Recycling Containers The Solid Waste Department is requesting to purchase (50) - 96 gallon recycling containers. Containers include molded recycling labels and are identical to containers that were purchased in 2021. This is a budgeted equipment purchase for 2023. We would be utilizing the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion approve quote from Cascade Engineering of Grand Rapids, MI in the amount of $4,575.00 for 50, 96 gallon recycling containers. This quote includes shipping and a 10 year warranty. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve quotes for Hook Truck The Solid Waste Department is requesting to replace the Hook Truck currently being used. The existing hook truck would be kept for a backup machine. Two quotes were received. This is a budgeted equipment purchase for 2023. We would be utilizing the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve low quote from Sanitation Products Inc, of Fargo, ND in the amount of $228,779.00 for 2024 Freightliner 114SD. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried c) MN Landfill Coalition PFAS Study County is looking at participating in 3rd party PFAS study with MN Landfill Coalition at our (2) demolition landfills. 46 facilities are participating with this study. Sampling and analysis costs are not included in proposal and will be conducted with our routine sampling events. Total costs, including sampling, are expected to be $16,000. Costs for the additional sampling have been budgeted for. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve agreement with Barr Engineering Co. in amount of $8,000.00 to participate in MN Landfill Coalition Study for Hubbard County South Landfill and Hubbard County North Landfill Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 7 ADMINISTRATOR a) Bid Award Hubbard County Historic Courthouse Roof The county has been working with MacDonald & Mack to replace the roofing materials on the historic courthouse for the past several years. In 2021 the county was awarded a grant from the MN Historical Society in the amount of $237,329.00 with a proposed match from the county of $23,734.00. Due to the high costs of materials, no bid was let in 2021. While reviewing final project specifications in 2022, it was determined that additional structural support was needed before the new roofing materials could be done. Final project estimates are slightly higher for this reason. The county has received the grant award for $237,329.00 and will make up the difference in the cost of the project including grant match and construction administration from budgeted capital funds. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the bid from Haataja Construction due to contractor and sub-contractor qualifications and local references. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) March Work Session Items: Park Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce Assessor’s Office Valuation Update Public Health Update c) Administrators Updates Interviews for Hubbard County IT Director will take place this week - Commissioner De La Hunt will participate Preparation continues for advertising the Land Commissioner position 8 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: De La Hunt: Heritage Campus Board, Christenson: HRA (Housing Redevelopment Authority), MAHUBE-OTWA, Prime West Van Kempen: MRC (Minnesota Rural Counties), Mississippi Headwaters Board, Krueger: Kitchigami Regional Library, Letter from Mississippi River Cleanup Challenge 9 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) AMC Leadership Summit: March 29 - 31, Grand View Lodge, Nisswa Hubbard County Township Association meeting: Monday, March 20th @ 7pm in Hart Lake Township Annual Township Day, March 14th 10 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:00 am Commissioner Christenson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (April 12, 2023) 2122010