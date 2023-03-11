MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 a.m. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) No changes were made to the Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Agenda as presented. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) No public input 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditor’s Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Cash Activity Reports for Month Ending January 31, 2023. e) Submittal of Highway Department Financial Statement YTD 1/31/23 f) AIS Partner Donations to approve resolution 0221202301 to accept the funds donation to AIS (Aquatic Invasive Species) 0221202301 AIS partner funds g) Approve Resolution 0221202302, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donations to approve resolution 0221202302, accepting donations to the Sheriff’s Office 0221202302 Sheriff’s Office Donation h) Out of state training for Children’s Services Staff Approve travel and training for three Children’s Services staff to attend. i) 2023 Always There Staffing Agreement To approve the 2023 Always There Staffing Agreement for provision of AIS watercraft inspector services. j) Consent Agenda Approval Commissioner Christenson mentioned a clarification to an item from the Auditors Office. No changes were made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Attorney • Sherri Cunningham, Legal Secretary began the full-time position on February 13, 2023. Highway • Blake Clark, Maintenance II began the full-time position on February 13, 2023. Sheriff • William Schlag, Investigator is recognized for 15 years of service on February 8, 2023. Social Services • Jill Arvik, Transit Driver is recognized for 5+ years of service from May 8, 2017 to February 24, 2023. 5 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approve quotes for spring 2023 tree seedling planting labor The Natural Resource Management Department received two quotes for the hand planting of approximately 150,800 tree seedlings for the spring of 2023. A third quote was received; however, it was past the deadline for submittals and would not have been the low bid. The estimated amount of the contract is $13,345. The quote from Superior Forestry Service, Inc. is at the same rate per thousand as 2022 and is considered reasonable. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the quote from Superior Forestry Service, Inc. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve three easement requests across unsold tax forfeited lands for Ryan Rogers. Mr. Ryan Rogers has applied for three easements to cross a 75-foot wide strip of unsold tax forfeited land in Section 14 of Helga Township along County Road 9. Mr. Rogers was granted an easement in the same location in August of 2019. Mr. Rogers is in the process of subdividing his property into three parcels. The Land Commissioner is recommending not charging Mr. Rogers for one of the three easements as he was already granted an easement in 2019. The NRM department will receive $300 for the remaining two easements. The easement request was reviewed by the Land Commissioner, the County Highway Engineer, and the Environmental Services Officer with all three recommending approval. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve resolutions 0221202304, 0221202305, 0221202306 and authorize the granting of the proposed easements to Mr. Ryan Rogers. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 6 SOLID WASTE a) Landfill Coalition PFAS Study Discussion on participating in Per- and Polyfluoralkyl Substances (PFAS) study that is being proposed by the Landfill Coalition in response to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) plan for PFAS sampling. This study, by a 3rd-party, would provide unbiased results that are transparent, science-based and mutually beneficial to all stakeholders participating throughout the state. Costs to Hubbard County are anticipated to approach $16,000. No action was taken at this time. 7 PUBLIC HEARING - HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT ADA & TITLE VI POLICY: 9:30 A.M. a) ADA (American’s with Disabilities Act) and Title VI policy time for public comment. Commissioner Krueger closed the Regular meeting and called for a motion to open the Public Hearing for comment regarding the proposed ADA and Title VI policies. Seeing no one present to speak, the policies were reviewed and the Public Hearing closed, the Regular Meeting reopened. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to Open the Public Hearing at 9:30 a.m. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried Commissioner Christenson made a motion to close the Public Hearing at 9:35 a.m. and reopen the Regular Meeting. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 8 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Review and approve 2023 road map, list, and resolution designating spring road restrictions. Every spring, load restrictions are placed on various roads throughout the county in order to assist with preventing further damage from heavy loads on soft roadways due to the thawing of the ground. Approve resolution setting road restrictions consistent with MnDOT’s declaration of spring load restrictions going into effect. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve resolution 0221202307 setting road restrictions consistent with MnDOT’s declaration of spring load restrictions going into effect. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve final payment to Beltrami County for Project SAP 029- 030-005 Chip seal project performed in 2021 on county line roads (CSAHs 8 and 46) with Beltrami County. State-Aid Funding. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve final payment to Beltrami County in the amount of $2,667.54 ($2,632.71 Project Costs; $34.83 Engineering) for Project SAP 029-030-005. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Review and approve quote for spring highway sweeping Each year we hire an outside contractor to sweep designated roads and cleanup sand and debris from winter maintenance activities. This also helps prepare the roads for the annual pavement marking contract. Funds will be taken from the Maintenance Fund. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve sole quote of Pro Sweep, Inc., West Fargo, ND in the amount of $15,000.00 for spring highway sweeping. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried d) Department Updates Jed Nordin provided Commissioners with an update on project planning for 2023. e) Review of Proposed ADA & Title VI Policies Title II of ADA pertains to the programs, activities and services public entities provide. As a provider of public transportation services and programs, the Hubbard County Highway Department must comply with this section of the Act as it specifically applies to public service agencies. (42 USC. Sec. 12132; 28 CFR. Sec. 35.130) Hubbard County Highway Department, as a recipient of federal financial assistance, will ensure full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 49 C.F.R. Part 21 (Department of Transportation Regulations for the Implementation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964); 49 C.F.R. Part 21; and related statutes and regulations. Hubbard County Highway Department acknowledges it is subject to and will comply with Federal Highway Administration Title VI Assurances. Commissioners reviewed the proposed policies. Administrator Cadwell to be named as Coordinator for both policies. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the proposed ADA and Title VI policies and name Administrator Cadwell as Coordinator of the policies. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 9 SHERIFF a) Review and Approve Quote for Motorola Solutions Review and approve quote from Motorola Solutions of $26,650.00 from Motorola Solutions for body worn cameras for the Jail, and enter into a five year service contract. This quote is for the purchase of the hardware, accessories and implementation of body worn cameras for the Jail. This is a five (5) year service contract with the upfront cost of $5,482.00 and each additional year cost of $5,292.00. The cost of this system has been budgeted for out of the Jail’s equipment fund. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the quote of $26,650.00 from Motorola Solutions for body worn cameras for the Jail, and enter into a five year service contract. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and Approve Quote from Mid-States Wireless for Radios Mid-States Wireless, our Motorola Vendor, has provided a quote for the replacement of 25 outdated portable radios. The current radios are at their end of life and Motorola vendors are only able to provide maintenance and service on a limited basis. The new radios include features that meet the future state encryption plans. The purchase of the radios was budgeted for and will be paid out of the Sheriff’s Office budget. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the of the quote of Mid- State Wireless in the amount of $150,117.50 to replace 25 of our 35 radios. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 10 FINANCE a) Approve Resolution 0221202308 designating Ballot Board for 2023 Special Elections Resolution establishing Hubbard County Ballot Board for 2023 Special Elections. Ballot Board achieves Party Balance for members on the board, and includes accepting/rejecting of Absentee ballots including Mail and UOCAVA Ballots. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve Resolution 0221202308 establishing Hubbard County Ballot Board for 2023 Special Elections. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 0221202308 Ballot Board 2023 Resolution b) Hubbard County Investment Policy Updated Investment Policy was reviewed at the February 14, 2023 work session. Both a redlined copy and a clean copy of the proposed policy are attached to this report. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the updated Investment Policy as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 11 HUMAN RESOURCES a) Personnel Policy revisions Administrator Cadwell presented the revised version of the Personnel Policy. Current Personnel Policy: Section 12 Paid Time Off (PTO) partial Section revisions replaced with Section 16.03. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve Personnel Policy revisions and deletions, retroactive January 1, 2023, as on file in Human Resources: Section 12 Paid Time Off (PTO) partial Section deletions; Section 16.03 Paid Time Off (PTO) partial update. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 12 ADMINISTRATOR a) Administrators’ Report Reminder the AMC Legislative Conference has been cancelled in favor of a virtual option. Commissioners Christenson and De La Hunt will attend the Department Head Meeting, Tuesday, February 28th. March Work Session items include the Park Rapids Chamber of Commerce Director and Jamie Freeman will provide an update of proposed valuations for 2023. Candidate filing for the vacant Dist. 4 Commissioner position closes Friday, February 24th. Currently there are two candidates. 13 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: De La Hunt: Heritage Living Center Christenson: Action Park Rapids Krueger: Mental Health Advisory Council Van Kempen: HRDC (Headwaters Regional Development Commission) 14 MEETINGS TO NOTE 15 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:15 a.m. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (March 11, 2023) 201777