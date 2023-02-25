MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER Meeting called to order at 9:00 A.M. 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) The Agenda is modified to include Item 8D from the IT Department. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Agenda as modified. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT Anyone wishing to address the Board on issues not on today’s Agenda may do so at this time. Speakers are asked to approach the microphones at the front tables. Individual comments are limited to 3 minutes, unless a majority of the Board approves an extension of the time. Total allotted time for this forum is 10 minutes. a) No one was present for Public Input. 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants & Claims c) Social Service Warrants and Claims d) Approve 2022 Auditor’s Statement to the Board e) Submittal of Highway Department Financial Statement YTD 12/31/2022 f) Authorize a credit card from CNB for Sgt. Spencer Stack. g) AIS Partner Donations Resolution 020720230 0207202301 AIS partner funds h) Approve Social Services Director to update employee access to Social Services accounts at Citizen’s National Bank. i) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Auditor/Treasurer: Hope Brown, Deputy Auditor/Treasurer began the full-time position on January 30, 2023. Recorder: Darryl Hensel, Chief Deputy Recorder is recognized for 20 years of service on February 6, 2023. Sheriff: Joe Henry, Jail Administrator is recognized for 20 years of services on January 24, 2023. Spencer Stack, Patrol Sergeant began the full-time position on January 29, 2023. Alyson Deegan, Deputy Sheriff is recognized for 1+ years of service from July 6, 2021 to February 8, 2023. 5 AUDITOR a) Resolution Authorizing a Special Election to Fill Commissioner District 4 Vacancy Hubbard County Commissioner District 4 Dan Stacey submitted his resignation from that position on January 30, 2023 to be effective February 1, 2023. MN Statute 375.101 addresses filling a vacant county commissioner seat. 375.101 VACANCY IN OFFICE OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER. §Subdivision 1.Option for filling vacancies; special election. (a) Except as provided in subdivision 3, a vacancy in the office of county commissioner may be filled as provided in this subdivision and subdivision 2, or as provided in subdivision 4. If the vacancy is to be filled under this subdivision and subdivision 2, it must be filled at a special election. The county board may by resolution call for a special election to be held on a date authorized by section 205.10, subdivision 3a. (b) The person elected at the special election shall take office immediately after receipt of the certificate of election and upon filing the bond and taking the oath of office and shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term. If the county has been reapportioned since the commencement of the term of the vacant office, the election shall be based on the district as reapportioned. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approving Resolution 0207202302 calling for a special election. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 0207202302 Special Election 6 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Approve adding legal access for Minnesota Land Trust on approved easement across tax forfeited land to Northern Lights Council of Boy Scouts of America. The Minnesota Land Trust is working with the Northern Lights Council of Boy Scouts of America on the creation of a Conservation Easement on lands owned by the Boy Scouts. Hubbard County approved an access easement across existing tax forfeited land in August of 2022. As part of the process to approve and monitor the conservation easement, the Minnesota Land Trust must also have legal access to the land. Minnesota Land Trust is requesting to be listed as having an interest on the original easement. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to rescind Resolution 07052022004 and the approved Easement signed by Chairman Van Kempen on August 9, 2022. To approve the proposed amended easement adding Minnesota Land Trust to the easement and the supporting resolution 0207202303. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 0207202303 Easement - Northern Lights Council of BSA b) Retirement announcement for Land Commissioner Having served as a Resource Manager and Land Commissioner for more than 33 years, I wish to announce my retirement effective May 5, 2023. NRM Retirement Letter 7 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Review and approve bid for Project SAP 029-594-001 - Fair Ave Reconstruct in the City of Park Rapids This is a city of Park Rapids project with no county funds involved. Hubbard County is the sponsor of the project and administrator of the grant funding. Six bids were received with the low bid being from Kuechle Underground, Inc. of Kimball, MN. This project will utilize Local Road Improvement Program funding along with city funds. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve low bid of Kuechle Underground, Inc. of Kimball, MN in the amount of $3,865,155.55 contingent upon the approval of the city of Park Rapids, contingent upon City of Park Rapids approval. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve bid for Project SAP 029-592-003 - Henrietta Township This project will utilize Local Road Improvement Program funds. This is a Henrietta Township project with no county funds involved. Hubbard County is the sponsor of the project and administrator of the grant funding. Five (5) bids were received with the low bidder being Northern Paving, Inc. of Bemidji, MN. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve low bid of Northern Paving, Inc. of Bemidji, MN in the amount of $318,135.40 contingent upon the approval of Henrietta Township. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried c) Review and approve bid for Project SAP 029-592-002 - Arago Township This is an Arago Township project with no county funds involved. Hubbard County is the sponsor of the project and administrator of the grant funding. This project is funded through Local Road Improvement Program funding. Five (5) bids were received with the low bidder being Gladen Construction, Inc., of Laporte, MN. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve low bid of Gladen Construction, Inc. of Laporte, MN in the amount of $853,400.80 contingent upon the approval of Arago Township. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried d) Approve purchase of Civil 3D design software seat for County Surveyor - 3 year subscription renewal Design software utilized by the highway department. Paid annually per seat to use the program. This bill is a 3 year renewal for the surveyor. We utilize 5 full seats for engineering, 1 full for survey, and 2 lite programs for the engineer and assistant that have limited capabilities. With no other re-sellers for this area, DLT Solutions is the rep in this region for the government contract. Sole quote utilizing government contract pricing from regional supplier. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve quote of $6,781.43 from DLT Solutions, LLC of Herndon, VA for one seat of Civil 3D design software - 3 year subscription Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried e) CLOSED SESSION ATTORNEY-CLIENT PRIVILEGE Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to close the Open Session and open the Closed Session for attorney-client privilege at 9:50am. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried Commissioner Christenson made a motion to close the Closed Session and reopen the Open Session at 10:05am. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried f) Payment of Temporary Easement Approve payment of $4,458.00 to Randal W. Gackstetter for a temporary easement and materials on CR. 39, Parcel ID 10.25.01900. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve payment of $4,458.00 to Randal W. Gackstetter for a temporary easement and material on CR. 39, Parcel ID 10.25.01900. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 8 ADMINISTRATOR a) HLDC Grant Match Request - Mary Thompson HLDC is hoping to apply for a USDA Rural Business Development Grant in the amount of $100,000 over two years. The grant requires a one to one match of local funds, and Mary is asking the board to consider allocating the county LATCF allocation of $100,000 for the match. The grant proposal would be to expand efforts in support of current entrepreneur and small businesses development in the county. Please see attached letter for details. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve providing requested grant match needed to apply for the USDA Rural Business Development Grant, and approve Administrator Cadwell writing a letter of support. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Microsoft Server Licensing Current Microsoft policy requires licensing agreements for Virtual Servers by core count, not by individual machine. I.T. team and our Microsoft representative reviewed our virtual server count and machine count and received the attached quote to get us to compliance. Not only will this place us back in compliance and would remove any chance of a failed audit, but gives us the needed support in case of an emergency for the next 5 years, as the licensing comes with support. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the proposed MS EA Windows Server quote from CDW-G, Chicago, IL, in the amount of $32,182.64. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) CPS Hosting Proposal IFS and the current county payroll software are running on the local AS-400 server, which requires a lot of hands on maintenance and support. CPS has provided a quote to host our AS-400 services on a virtual server: $2,500.00 – Setup and Go Live Hosting and Replication (One Time Charge) $1,250.00 – per month charge for Production LPAR (Logical Partition) $295.00 – per month charge for Managed Services (Optional) $400.00 - per month charge for Replication (Optional). Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the agreement with Managed Services - Silver level, without optional replication services. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried d) Committee List Updates Commissioners reviewed the list for any immediate meetings that need to be covered. The list will be carried forward to the February Work Session for additional conversation. No action was taken. 9 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committees: Van Kempen: Extension, North Country Community Health Board, Northwestern Minn. Juvenile Center, Mississippi Headwaters Board Krueger: Kitchigami Library Board Christenson: MAHUBE-OTWA, Prime West De La Hunt: Heartland Lakes Development Commission, Heritage Living Center 10 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) February Work Session Topics: Investment Policy, Committee List, Promotion of Hubbard County, Promotion of Committee Vacancies b) Leadership Summit: March 29-31, 2023 - Grand View Lodge, Nisswa AMC Legislative Conference: February 21-23, 2023 - St. Paul 11 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:50 a.m. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Feb. 25, 2023)