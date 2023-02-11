MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: DAN STACEY PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 am 1 OATH OF OFFICE a) Whitney Kastning of Hubbard County Court Administration, administered the Oath of Office to reelected Hubbard County Commissioner David De La Hunt. 2 AGENDA APPROVAL a) No changes were made to the agenda at this time. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the Agenda as presented. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 3 PUBLIC INPUT - NONE 4 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants & Claims c) Social Service Warrants & Claims d) Approve Cash Balance and Cash Activity Reports for Month Ending December 31, 2022. e) Approve Resolution 0117202300, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donations 01172023001 Sheriff’s Office Donations f) Approval of Budgeted Position of Legal Secretary - County Attorney. The approval of this position will allow the County Attorney’s Office to better serve the needs of Hubbard County Citizens g) Approve Application for Raffle Permit for Timberland Dirt Devils ATV/UTV Club Inc. to be held at Stompin Grounds Lodge & Camping in Akeley Twp. h) Approve Application to Conduct Excluded Bingo for Kinship of the Park Rapids Area. Bingo to be held at Clancy’s Restaurant January 30 with a second date to be determined. i) AIS Partner Donations Lake associations and cities/townships contribute donations to the AIS Program that constitute roughly 1/3 of our program’s annual operating revenues. These donations are put toward watercraft inspector staffing hours at a number of the public accesses within the County. Lake Emma and Mantrap Township’s POS agreement funds are included in the resolution’s listed donations per the County Attorney’s recommendation. 01172023002 AIS partner funds j) Execute Lake Emma and Mantrap Township 2023 AIS Watercraft Inspection Hours Agreements. Townships have two options for providing supplemental funding to our AIS program: 1. by donation with no strings attached on how the funds are used, and 2. by a purchase of services agreement that specifies how the funds are to be used. Lake Emma Township would like to join Mantrap Township (which has historically utilized a POS agreement) this year in using this second option. The agreement has worked well to-date. The enclosed agreements (which use the same template) have been approved by the County Attorney as to form and the template is the same as that used in prior years k) Adopt RESOLUTION NO 01172023003, Approving Renewal of 2023 Waste Hauler’s Licenses. Waste Hauler licenses and Junk yard licenses are issued annually by the solid waste department upon application. License applications found in attached resolution have met all the requirements to have licenses approved for 2023. 01172023003 Waste Hauler License Applications l) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 5 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION Sheriff: Dee Persons, Office Administrator is recognized for 15 years of service on January 2, 2023. Andrew Weaver, Dispatcher/Jailer is recognized for 10 years of service on January 4, 2023. 6 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Review and approve bid for Project SAP 029-609-025 This project is located from Becida, west to the Clearwater County line. Budgeted state-aid construction funds. Five bids were received, with Hawkinson Construction Co. Inc., of Grand Rapids being the low bidder at $2,113,213.32. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the low bid of Hawkinson Construction Co., Inc., of Grand Rapids, MN in the amount of $2,113,213.32 for Project SAP 029-609-025. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve Resolution 01172023005 for Prioritized Bridge Replacement List Annual resolution prioritizing county or township bridges expected to be replaced within the next five years when funding becomes available. Bridges with an LPI (Local Planning Index) below 60 are eligible for bridge bonding and/or federal funding. Bridge bonding, town bridge, state-aid, federal, and township funding as listed in resolution. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve resolution No. 01172023005 prioritizing bridge replacement list for the next five years with replacements estimated in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 01172023005 Deficient Bridges 2023 c) Review and approve final payment for Security Card Access at Public Works The original quote was approved at the February 1, 2022 meeting for an estimated total of $75,012.40 from Pro Custom and Security, LLC of Detroit Lakes, MN. Additional unexpected work items developed during the course of the project, and are included in this invoice. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the final payment of $11,967.91 to PRO Custom and Security, LLC for additional labor and equipment required for operational system. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried d) Set Date Of Public Hearing For Proposed ADA & Title VI Policies Draft ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and Title VI Policies were presented for review and discussion at the January 3rd Regular Meeting and the10th Work Session. Formal policies for both are required as recipients of federal funding. A time of public comment is required prior to finalizing these policies. The date of February 21st @ 9:30 a.m. was set as the date and time for public comment which allows for the necessary time for publication of notices. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve setting Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. as the date for public comment on the proposed ADA and Title VI policies. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried e) Department Update An update on the project bidding schedule was given. 7 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approve quote for spring 2024 tree seedling production contract. The Natural Resource Management office has received one quote for the production of conservation grade containerized tree seedlings for the spring of 2024. These seedlings will be planted on recently harvested sites throughout the county. We are asking that you waive an informality of a late receipt of the quote due to bad weather that delayed mail delivery. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the single quote from PRT, Inc. of $27,935.50 for 127,725 containerized tree seedlings for spring 2024 delivery. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve Resolution 011723006 classifying certain tax forfeited lands as non-conservation and provide for their subsequent sale. Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1 provides for the classification of tax forfeited lands as conservation or non-conservation. Resolution 011723006 classifies twelve parcels of tax forfeited lands as non-conservation, paving the way for their subsequent sale. The Assessor’s 2023 Estimated Market Value (EMV) of the parcels range from $400 to $749,000. The total EMV of all twelve parcels is $1.46MM. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve Resolution 01172023006 and approve the proposed classifications of the twelve parcels. Subsequent Resolutions will be forth coming authorizing the appraisal of these parcels and then approving the appraisals and setting the date, time, and terms for the sale. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried c) Review Land Protection Donation Agreement for proposed 2023 acquisition of 680 acres of Conservation Fund lands through a donation from the Northern Waters Land Trust. The Natural Resources Management Department is working with the Northern Waters Land Trust to protect and preserve 680 acres of high-quality forestland currently owned by the Conservation Fund. The lands will be preserved through an LSOHC acquisition by NWLT and a subsequent donation to Hubbard County. The lands are located within 5 townships ranging from a forty acre parcel in Akeley Township to 240 acres in Thorpe Township. All five townships have been provided information regarding the potential acquisition and were asked for their opinion. All five townships voted in favor of the acquisition. We are finding that revenues generated from the management of forest lands is roughly equal to the tax revenue generated from lands classified as Rural Vacant Lands. Because these lands will be acquired using LSOHC funds, they will not be eligible for PILT. These lands will be managed consistent with the County’s most current Forest Resources Management Plan which may be updated from time to time. All five tracts have been inspected with no environmental concerns or management impediments found. All tracts have adequate pine regeneration. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the draft Land Protection Donation Agreement and authorize the County Board Chair to sign all documents related to the acquisition of said parcels upon closing. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried d) Review the results from the January 9th Timber Auction. 8 PUBLIC HEARING: 9:30 Petition to Change the Name of Unnamed Lake a) Public Hearing for the petition to change the name of Unnamed Lake #29- 0372-00. Commissioner Krueger closed the Regular Open Meeting and opened the Public Hearing for the petition to change the name of Unnamed Lake #29- 0372-00. Hubbard County Auditor Kay Rave presented the petition to change the name of Unnamed basin #29-0372-00 to “Kennedy Lake” in honor of Army Air Forces Staff Sergeant Charles Gordon Kennedy. Darren Hoverson, representative of MN DNR and R1 Park Rapids Area Hydrologist, discussed with Commissioners the history, process of naming changes, and the letter of findings and recommendations from the MN DNR. Seeing no further comment, the Public Hearing was then closed and the Regular Meeting reopened. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the resolution 01172023004 changing the name of unnamed basin #29-0372-00 to “Kennedy Lake.” Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried MN DNR Kennedy Lake 01172023004 Unnamed Basin - Kennedy Lake 9 SOLID WASTE a) 2023 Position for Solid Waste Solid Waste budgeted for new scale operator/administrative position for 2023. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the budgeted scale operator/administrative position for 2023. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve quotes for fire cleanup at South Transfer Station Cleaning of the residential side of the south transfer station as a result of fire that occurred in December, 2022. This work has been reviewed and authorized by MCIT (Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust), minus deductible. Cleaning will be done as soon as possible and operations will be adjusted to allow cleaning during the day. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the low quote of $22,535.05 from Servpro of Grand Rapids, MN for cleaning of the South Transfer Station. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Review and approve Professional Services Agreement Hubbard County, on behalf of the nine counties participating in a regional construction and demolition grant study, is planning to apply for a federal Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Stantec, our consulting and engineering company, will be retained to complete the grant application on behalf of our nine County group. Stantec is completing our regional demolition study. The nine counties will split the cost of grant preparation and application will be submitted by Hubbard County. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve Professional Services Agreement in amount of $11,700.00 from Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. Fargo, ND and authorize Solid Waste Administrator to apply for SWIFR grant. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried d) Approve Resolution 01172023007, approving resolution and letter of support for Polk County Solid Waste SWIFR grant application Polk County, on behalf of the six county solid waste group is planning to apply for a federal Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The grant would help support infrastructure needs of our group. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve Resolution 01172023007, approving resolution and letter of support for Polk County Solid Waste SWIFR grant application. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 01172023007 SWIFR Resolution - Polk Group 10 ADMINISTRATOR a) Letter of Support for MHFA (Minnesota Housing Finance Agency) Grant Application This item tabled until the February 7, 2023 meeting. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve tabling this item until the February 7th meeting. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Administrator’s Report Historic Hubbard County Courthouse project update: MacDonald & Mack Architects, Ltd. has provided details regarding the publication of bids for the Courthouse roof repair project. Advertisement will begin the week of January 22nd and will close February 21st. 11 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates from the following committees: De La Hunt: Heritage Executive Board, HLDC (Heartland Lakes Development Commission) open house Thursday, January 19th @ 3:00 pm. Krueger: MRC (Minnesota Rural Counties), Mental Health Advisory Council, SWCD (Soil & Water Conservation District) Christenson: Heritage Executive Board Van Kempen: Healthy Hubbard County, HRDC (Headwaters Regional Development Commission) 12 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) Department Head meeting - Tuesday, Jan. 31st - Commissioner Christenson to attend Hubbard County Township Association - Monday, Jan. 30th - 6:00 pm 13 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:15 am Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Feb. 11, 2023) 193085