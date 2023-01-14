MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: DAN STACEY PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00AM 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) Agenda was modified to include item 13E: Approving a letter of support for the MN DNR. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve the Agenda as modified. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT a) No one spoke during the time for Public Input 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Resolution 12202022001 designating Committed Funds in accordance with GASB 54 12202022001 Committed Funds e) Adopt RESOLUTION NO 12202022002, Approving Renewal of 2023 Waste Hauler’s Licenses 12202022002 Waste Hauler License Applications f) Review and approve resolution 12202022003 for new Waste Hauler License for HomeCare Solutions, LLC 12202022003 New Waste Hauler License Application g) Review and approve request from Solid Waste for change of hours of operation December 24, 2022 at both Transfer Station locations to close at 1:00pm. Employees scheduled to work may use PTO for remainder of shift. h) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 4 PUBLIC HEARING: 9:30 AM a) Public Hearing to review the unified Hubbard County 2023 Fee Schedule. Commissioner Van Kempen closed the Regular Meeting and opened the Public Hearing for comment regarding the proposed 2023 Fee Schedule. Seeing no one present to speak, the Public Hearing was then closed and the Regular Meeting reopened. 5 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Sheriff: Olia Santwire, Dispatcher/Jailer began the full-time position on December 13, 2022. 6 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Presentation of 2022 Land Surveyor Progress Report County Surveyor Ryan Miller reviewed the progress the Surveying Department has made in 2022, and their goals for 2023. Hubbard County continues to excel within the state with its aggressive approach to establishing property corner monuments. b) Review and approve quote for pickup for Engineering Dept. Due to a series of changes within the current county vehicle fleet, a replacement vehicle is needed in the highway department. With Enterprise Fleet delivery times remaining significantly delayed, bids were requested from area dealerships as a comparison, 2 bids were received. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the low quote of Thielen Motors, Park Rapids, MN for the purchase of a half-ton crew cab pickup in an amount not to exceed $43,515.00. Tax, title, and license to be separate payment by Auditor’s Warrant. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Review and approve quotes for replacement of radiant heater in Wash Bay This heater is approximately 20 years old and is beyond repair at this time. 3 quotes were received for similar units. This cost will be split between Natural Resource Management, Highway, Survey, and Transit. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve the low quote of Samuelson Laney in the amount of $5,148.00 for a Modine 100,000BTU radiant tube heater with stainless steel. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried d) Review and approve resolution to enter into Delegated Contract Process (DCP) agreement with MnDOT to be eligible to receive federal funds. This agreement allows MN DOT to act on behalf of Hubbard County when accepting federal funds through the Federal Highway Administration. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve resolution and authorization for signatures of Highway Engineer and County Administrator for MnDOT Agreement #1052112. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried e) 2023 Project Update Jed Nordin provided an update on the bid schedule and federal funding awards for 2023 projects. 7 SHERIFF a) Approval of the Purchase of Service Agreement Between Hubbard County and the Hubbard County Posse The Purchase of Service Agreement Between Hubbard County and the Hubbard County Posse in maintaining of a Posse to perform services in Hubbard County from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 in the amount of $427.00. This is an annual agreement. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement Between Hubbard County and the Hubbard County Posse from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 in the amount of $427.00. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried b) Approval of the Purchase of Service Agreement Between Hubbard County and the Lakes Area Dive Team The Purchase of Service Agreement Between Hubbard County and the Lakes Area Dive Team for the maintaining of a Dive Team to perform emergency services in Hubbard County from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 in the amount of $5,000.00. This is an annual agreement. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Purchase of Service Agreement Between Hubbard County and the Lakes Area Dive Team from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 in the amount of $5,000.00. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried c) Review Quotes for Camera Systems and Approval Camera System will be paid for out of Restricted Funds - Sheriff’s Contingency Funds. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the quote from LENS Equipment of Saint Joseph MI. in the amount of $7,137.00 for the Predator Scout PTZ Camera System. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 8 SOIL & WATER a) Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for Crow Wing River 1w1p (1 watershed 1 plan) Crystal Mathisrud, District Manager for Hubbard County SWCD (Soil and Water Conservation District) presented the updated MOA for the CWR1w1p, work timeline and budget for Board consideration and approval. This MOA has been approved as to form by the County Attorney’s office. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve and sign the Memorandum Of Agreement for the CWR1w1p as presented. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 9 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approve timber appraisals for January 9, 2023 Timber Auction. The Natural Resources Management Office have cruised twelve stands of timber for harvest (11 new appraisals and 1 resale of a forfeited permit). The appraisals cover 525.22 acres and contain 7,988 cords of timber with an appraised value of $168,937.25. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve all appraisals for sale by public, oral auction on January 9th, 2023 beginning at 9:00 am in Room 324 of the Government Center. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 10 SOLID WASTE a) Per-Poly-Fluoroalkly substances (PFAS) Sampling at Hubbard County Landfills Josh Holte, Solid Waste Administrator discussed with the Commissioners the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) recent request that landfills across the state voluntarily agree to sample for PFAS (Per-Poly-Fluoroalkly substances) in their groundwater monitoring wells. PFAS are labeled as forever chemicals that are persistent in the environment. PFAS can be found in things like Teflon and other waterproofing materials. Landfills may end up being receivers of this PFAS containing waste. With the county’s facilities being un-lined C & D landfills, with greater restrictions on what the county is permitted to accept, there may not be as many concerns that a full MSW landfill may have. Josh is not in favor of volunteering to sample for PFAS at this time. This sampling has the potential to cost a significant amount of money, which many facilities are viewing as a future unfunded mandate from the MPCA. Landfills have formed a landfill coalition that is working on a unified front to address concerns with this testing approach with the MPCA. If given the Boards approval, the Solid Waste Department will notify the MPCA of its intention to not participate in the voluntarily sample for PFAS at this time. The consensus of the Board was to give the Solid Waste department the authority to not comply with the request and to continue to work through the landfill coalition to have discussions with the MPCA on PFAS sampling. 11 FINANCE a) Schedule Public Hearing to Approve Petition to Change the Name of Unnamed Lake The MN DNR rejected the name of lake change application submitted earlier in 2022 and suggested that we work through the process again. The renaming process requires the setting of a public hearing prior to taking action on the item. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve setting January 17, 2023 as the date of the Public Hearing to change the name of Unnamed Lake. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 12 HUMAN RESOURCES a) Personnel Policy Revisions Commissioners reviewed the presented updates to the Personnel Policy with Human Resources Director Gina Teems. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve Personnel Policy revisions and deletions, effective January 1, 2023: Section 5.11 Longevity Pay increase Percentage of Longevity pay added to base pay .5%; Section 2 Terminology - definition of Benefit Eligible employee revised as Section 16.01 B1; Section 16.00 Benefits, subject to final review by legal counsel, and sunset prior County Board Resolutions referencing insurance and the County Cafeteria Plan excluding elected official’s retiree term service insurance coverage; Addendum VII Hubbard County Cafeteria Contribution delete; Section 13 Holidays delete; Section 15 Leaves of Absence with and/or Without Pay delete Bereavement Leave - Leave of Absence with Pay; Section 17 Expense Reimbursement delete Section A - E; Addendum VI Hubbard County Reimbursement Schedule delete; Addendum IV Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Policy delete. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 13 ADMINISTRATOR a) 2023 Fee Schedule Review and Approval Commissioners reviewed the fee schedule, changes from 2022 were largely administrative and reflective of the solid waste assessment for 2023. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the 2023 combined fee schedule as presented. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried b) Approve Union Contracts Commissioners Christianson and Kruger and Administrator Cadwell have been working with the seven bargaining units representing Hubbard County employees since September to negotiate new three year contracts. Please see attached summary of contract terms and changes for 2023-2025 for reference. All financial implications of the negotiated agreements are reflected in the budget presented to the board for approval. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve terms of union contracts and authorize board Chair Van Kempen and Administrator Cadwell to sign the contracts on behalf of the county. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried c) 2023 Resolution Final Budget, Levy, Salary and Per Diems The Hubbard County Board has the responsibility of setting the annual budget and levy each year. The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners established a preliminary levy of $19,100,000, an increase of 19%, from the 2022 levy on September 20, 2022. The current proposed budget; Revenues of $49,186,878 including a levy of $19,100,000 and expenditures of $54,895,860 are being presented to the board for approval. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve the 2023 combined resolution establishing the budget, levy, salaries and per diems with the amendment modifying the Commissioner salary to $27,595.00, a 7% increase over 2022, and to direct the County Auditor to certify the levy with the State of Minnesota on or before December 30, 2022. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried d) Approve Resolution 12202022006 Supporting Funding For Community Supervision At the AMC Board of Directors meeting on December 4, the Board approved legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session. As in 2022, a change in the funding formula for Community Supervision and increased appropriations is one of the top priorities for the Board this year. The AMC Board also passed a motion to encourage all 87 county boards to adopt a resolution in support of the formula change and a significant increase in appropriations from the legislature. A draft of the resolution is attached with an information sheet explaining the funding system and the work AMC has been doing to fix the funding issues at the legislature. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion Approve Resolution 12202022006 in support of the formula change and increase in appropriations from the legislature for funding of the community supervision. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 12202022006 AMC Community Supervision e) Approve and Sign Letter of Support for MN DNR Land Acquisition Plan Mike Lichtner from the MN DNR presented the communication process with ten Hubbard County Townships regarding DNR acquisition of former Potlatch lands at the December 13, 2022 board meeting. At that meeting, a letter of support from Hubbard County was discussed and that letter of support is attached to this agenda item. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve and sign a letter of support for the State of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR) work to acquire some, or all the properties currently owned by The Conservation Fund in Hubbard County. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 14 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners presented updates on the following committees: De La Hunt: Northwest MN Regional Radio Board, Heritage Executive Board Krueger: SWCD (Soil and Water Conservation District) Van Kempen: Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative, Mississippi Headwaters Board 15 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) AMC Legislative Conference: February 22 - 23, 2023 @ InterContinental Hotel, St. Paul Hubbard County Township Association: Monday, January 23rd - location to be determined 16 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:20 am. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Ted Van Kempen Ted Van Kempen, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Jan 14, 2023) 154610