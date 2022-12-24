MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2022 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: DAN STACEY PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 AM 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) The agenda was amended to move item 6B from today’s Agenda to the January 17th Regular Meeting. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Agenda as amended. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT a) No one spoke during Public Input. 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditors Warrants and Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Cash Activity Reports for Month Ending October 31, 2022. e) Submittal of Highway Department Financial Statement YTD 10/31/22 f) Approve Resolution 12132022001, Accepting Sheriff’s Office Donations 12132022001 Sheriffs Donation resolution form g) Approve Gambling Permit for Park Rapids Amateur Hockey Association h) County Attorney and City Prosecution Contract 2023-2024 i) Lake Country Associates 2023-2024 Contract j) Permission to advertise and solicit bids for the 2023 construction projects as listed in the 5-year Construction Plan k) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Sheriff: Nikolas R. Opsal, Deputy Sheriff began the part-time position on December 4, 2022. b) 2022 YEARS OF SERVICE AWARDS December 13, 2022 2022 Annual Service Awards Recognition of Five Years of Services: Sherri L. Cunningham, Attorney; Gina L Teems, Human Resources; Jacob A. Keranen, Natural Resources Management; Rhonda A. Ejaz, Sheriff; Seth M. Kuhn, Sheriff; Forest P. Mills, Sheriff; Jill J. Arvik, Social Services; Leeza S. Branstrom, Social Services; Garret L. Lind, Social Services Recognition of Ten Years of Services: Megan E. Cox, Social Services; Danielle M. Dalton, Social Services; Elizabeth M. Piemonte, Social Services Recognition of Fifteen Years of Services: Steven B. Guethling, Facilities Maintenance; Christopher W. Farden, Highway; Jed A. Nordin, Highway; Holly L. Malm, Sheriff; Korina J. Block, Social Services Recognition of Twenty Years of Services: Jill M. Christenson, Attorney; Thomas A. Johnson, Highway; Chad G. Olson, Sheriff Recognition of Twenty-Five Years of Services: Jill M. Thompson, Assessor; David G. Kahlstorf, Highway; Herbert J. McCormick, Highway Recognition of Thirty-Five Years of Services: Sandra L. Rittgers, Auditor/Treasurer 5 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Approve final payment for Project SAP 029-607-009, CSAH 7 Approve final payment to Mark Sand & Gravel Co, Fergus Falls, MN, in the amount of $176,298.10 for Project SAP 029-607-009, CSAH 7 and CR 91 resurfacing from CSAH 40 to CR 90. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve final payment to Mark Sand & Gravel Co, Fergus Falls, MN, in the amount of $176,298.10 for Project SAP 029-607-009, CSAH 7 and CR 91 resurfacing from CSAH 40 to CR 90. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Plow truck discussion and approval of updated quotes Initial approval to order two Mack plow trucks was granted on 3/15/22 at a unit price of $127,534 for 2023 model Mack trucks. Supply issues resulted in those orders being canceled with a re-order for 2024 model Mack trucks granted on 6/21/22 at a unit price of $133,331. Per the attached letter, Mack is applying a surcharge of $4,000 per truck due to increased costs from suppliers. Budgeted equipment funds. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the additional surcharge of $4,000 per truck for the purchase of two (2) 2024 model Mack tandem axle plow trucks from RDO Truck Center, Fargo, ND, increasing the amount of the quote to $274,662. ($137,331 each) Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried Truck Quote Sheet 6 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) A progress report from Mike Lichter and Joe Rucinski from the State of Minnesota, Department of Natural Resources, Forestry Division on the acquisition of Conservation Fund lands (formerly Potlatch Lands) within Hubbard County. MN-DNR Area Forest Supervisors Mike Lichter (Park Rapids) and Joe Rucinski (Bemidji) updated the County Board on the status of DNR acquisitions of Conservation Fund lands within Hubbard County, seeking support from the county and support of the township’s approval of the program. A letter of December 13, 2022 support from the Commissioners will be drafted and brought for approval at an upcoming meeting. MN Heritage Forest Acquisition b) Letter of support for the 2023 Headwaters 200 Snowmobile Race to be held January 28 & 29. The Park Rapids Lakes Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is seeking support from the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners for a snowmobile race that is set to take place on January 28th and 29th, 2023. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve the County Board Chair sending a letter of support for the 2023 Headwaters 200 Snowmobile Race to be held January 28-29, 2023. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried c) Acknowledgement of legal access from Hubbard County to Scientific and Natural Area (SNA) near Little Mantrap Lake in Becker County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has acquired land in Becker County for a Scientific and Natural Area (SNA). The legal access for the public is through private land located in Hubbard County. The DNR has secured a permanent easement for public access. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve Resolution 12132022002 acknowledging the legal access easement for public access to a Scientific and Natural Area located in Section 14, Township 142 North, Range 36 West, Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: A 16.00 foot-wide easement for ingress and egress over, under, and across part of Government Lot 6, Section 7, Township 142 North, Range 35 West, Hubbard County Minnesota, and part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and part of Government Lot 1, all in Section 12, Township 142 North, Range 36 West, Becker County, Minnesota. Said easement lying 8.00 feet on each side of the following described centerline: Commencing at the East Quarter of said Section 12; thence South 01 degrees 42 minutes 18 seconds West (assumed bearing), 1331.54 feet along the east line of said Section 12 to the centerline of an existing trail and/or driveway; thence South 77 degrees 43 minutes 55 seconds East, 118.34 feet along said centerline to a point hereinafter referred to as point A; thence South 43 degrees 35 minutes 36 seconds East, 186.30 feet, more or less, along said centerline to the centerline of LITTLE MANTRAP LANE and the point of beginning; thence return North 43 degrees 35 minutes 36 seconds West, 186.30 feet, more or less, to said Point A; thence North 77 degrees 43 minutes 555 seconds West, 175.18 feet along said centerline; thence North 88 degrees 14 minutes 17 seconds West, 299.30 feet along said centerline; thence South 87 degrees 44 minutes 10 seconds West, 173.49 feet along said centerline; thence North 82 degrees 28 minutes 24 seconds West, 147.00 feet along said centerline; thence South 72 degrees 31 minutes 32 seconds West, 129.33 feet along said centerline; thence South 52 degrees 12 minutes 21 seconds West, 168.23 feet along said centerline; thence South 27 degrees 54 minutes 44 seconds West, 269.35 feet along said centerline; thence South 30 degrees 17 minutes 31 seconds West, 129.97 feet along said centerline; thence South 36 degrees 17 minutes 40 seconds West, 127.69 feet along said centerline; thence South 19 degrees 44 minutes 07 seconds West, 176.60 feet along said centerline; thence South 37 degrees 40 minutes 23 seconds West, 87.47 feet, more or less to a point of intersection with the north December 13, 2022 line of that particular tract of land described by Quit Claim Deed in Document No. 654647 in the office of the Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota, and said centerline there terminating. . Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 12132022002 Acknowledgement of legal access to SNA in Becker County 7 SOLID WASTE a) Review and Approve Quotes for 2023 Scrap Metal Recycling Annually the solid waste department solicits proposals for recycling certain materials at the transfer stations. This includes items like waste tires, electronics, scrap metal, batteries, and fluorescent tubes. Request for proposals are sent to specific recycling companies in the region and notices are also published in County newspapers. The solid waste department received one quote for scrap metal recycling in 2023 from Crow Wing Recycling of Brainerd, which includes appliances, car batteries, propane cylinders and scrap metal collected at both County transfer stations. In 2021 we recycled approximately 1,535 tons of scrap metal and appliances, and 10.4 tons of batteries from our transfer stations. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the quote from Crow Wing Recycling of Brainerd, MN for 2023 recycling of $61.00/ton for scrap metal and $0.10/lb. for batteries, no charge for propane tanks. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve quotes for 2023 Electronics Recycling Annually the solid waste department solicits proposals for recycling certain materials at the transfer stations. This includes items like waste tires, electronics, scrap metal, batteries, and fluorescent tubes. Request for proposals are sent to specific recycling companies in the region and notices are also published in County newspapers. The solid waste department received 4 quotes for electronics recycling in 2023. To compare the quotes, we utilized recycling data from 2021/2022 to generate total recycling costs of materials recycled from July 2023 through June 2022 including transportation and shipping material estimates to find the lowest responsible quote. From July 2021-June 2022 we recycled approximately 128.5 tons of electronic waste from our transfer stations. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve low quote from Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations of Onalaska, WI. for electronics recycling for 2023. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Review and approve quote for electrical work at North Transfer Station Installation of lights and additional electrical outlets within the new fabric building at North Transfer Station are needed. 4 lights inside, 3 security lights outside, and 5 outlets. Two quotes were received. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the quote of $9,285.00 from Bergstrom Electric of Park Rapids, MN. for the installation of lights and outlets at the new fabric building at the North Transfer Station. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried d) Review and Approve 2023 Solid Waste Assessment At the Work Session in September discussion was held regarding increasing the solid waste assessment and tipping fees. Solid Waste Assessment at the September work session it was proposed to increase the residential December 13, 2022 assessment 19% from $158 up to $188. Commercial assessments were proposed to increase 14% with minimum assessment going from $212 up to $242. Due to budget cutbacks the solid waste assessment wasn’t raised across the board in 2021, and only made a slight adjustment to the residential rate due to more garbage being generated by residents due to COVID-19. In 2021 there was a 17% increase in the tipping fees from Polk County, however the assessment wasn’t raised due to cutbacks that were made during the end of 2020. In 2021 an additional 7.5% garbage and 12.5% recycling was generated over 2020. 45% more demolition material was also landfilled in 2021 versus 2020. In 2022 the assessment was raised 3% across the board. Primarily this need was due to tipping fees increasing $10/ton in Polk County, and increased waste volumes. To make the budget balance in 2021 and 2022 we relied on money carried over from previous years or from not moving forward with certain projects, cutting into our fund balance. Our fund balance was also used to fund the local cost share of the new transfer station project, and has not been built back up. For 2023 we have a culmination of several things that are going to increase our expenditures. Polk County will be increasing tipping fees by an additional $5 up to $80/ton. The hauling contract for waste hauling is increasing 13% in 2023, and we are also accounting for higher fuel prices. The other major impacts include the increase in fuel prices and material prices impacting equipment, supplies, and repairs. There will be major expenses that will be coming up in 2023 and within the next 10 years due to covering and closing one or both demolition landfills. We are looking at a large capital project in 2023 for covering phase 1 of the south landfill, and we need to budget annually to be able to plan for future closure costs. Hopefully inflation, fuel, and material costs will stabilize or decrease in 2023 and beyond, so we won’t continue to need drastic increases in the solid waste assessment to be able to handle and dispose of solid waste generated in Hubbard County. Our original budget proposal reflected an $800,000 capital project that we are planning to complete in 2023 that we originally planned to be funded outside of the solid waste assessment. We had applied for AARP funds to place final cover and intermediate cover on a portion of the south landfill. The cost originally was estimated to be $563,000. This work is part of our corrective action plan from our MPCA permit to address groundwater issues. We had also hoped to utilize capital dollars resulting from the increased tax capacity generated from the pipeline project. Since those funding sources no longer seem viable, we are looking at having to account for these costs through the solid waste assessment. Update and Proposed Assessment Increase for 2023 Since the work session in September we have additional costs that we need to account for in 2023. With the completion of labor and insurance contracts we are looking at having to increase the assessment more than originally anticipated to cover expenses. It is looking like we are also going to have account for this landfill cover capital project, and we have set aside additional capital funds to pay for this cover project over the next 3 to 4 years. Funds would initially be borrowed from the general fund or other sources. Taking all of this into account we are now proposing to increase the residential assessment 27% in 2023 from $158 up to $200. We are proposing to increase the commercial assessment by 18%. The minimum commercial assessment would go from $212 up to $250 and up based on volume of waste generated. December 13, 2022 Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve 2023 solid waste fee schedule as attached Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 3-1 (opposed: Commissioner Van Kempen). e) Department Update: Commissioners were updated on the status of the solid waste facility following a fire at the South Transfer Station on December 6th overnight. 8 SOCIAL SERVICES a) North Country Community Health Board Joint Powers Renewal The purpose of the NCCHB is to participate in the development, implementation and operation of the public health services to address local public health priorities and assist in achieving statewide outcomes, as well as developing and implementing policies. This is a 2-year agreement. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve and sign to the 2-year North Country Community Health Board Joint powers agreement. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 9 SHERIFF a) Review and Approve Agreement With Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc The Hubbard County Jail has received a 90-day notification (attached) that MEnD Correctional Care will be terminating correctional healthcare services with our facility leading us to find another provider. Attached for review and approval is an agreement with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. to provide healthcare to the detainees and inmates of the Hubbard County Jail. The term of this agreement will begin on February 28, 2023 and continue through December 31, 2027. This agreement will automatically renew for successive 3-year periods unless either party gives 30 days’ written notice prior to the end of a term. The cost for the services provided will be $227,872.29 per year ($18,989.36 per month), approximately $3,000 higher than MEnD. The Advanced Correctional Healthcare agreement will replace the MEnD agreement which is a budgeted expense. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve entering the agreement with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. to provide healthcare to the detainees and inmates of the Hubbard County Jail. At a rate for the services provided of $227,872.29 per year ($18,989.36 per month). Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 10 FINANCE a) Approval to open an investment account with Pershing Advisor Solutions and engage Ehlers Investments as Investment Advisor. Ehlers Investment Partners provides a program of investment management services, including cash flow analysis and forecasting, and investment advisory services. This agreement for services related to the investment advisory agreement are effective 11/21/22 with the fees as listed in the attached Schedule of Fees. Services provided beyond cash forecasting or investment management will be provided at a rate of $200.00 per hour, or an agreed upon flat fee amount. These services will better allow the Auditor to capitalize on investment opportunities and increase investment earnings for the county. December 13, 2022 Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve opening an investment account with Pershing Advisor Solutions and engage Ehlers Investments as Investment Advisor. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 12132022003 Ehlers Agreement 11 ADMINISTRATOR a) Administrator’s Report Administrator Cadwell reviewed the 2022 Homeowners Homestead Credit Refund process from the MN Dept. of Revenue. The advertisement for the opening on the Heritage Living Center Board produced one letter of interest which will be presented to their board for consideration. An expanded tax impact summary spreadsheet was discussed. Commissioner Christenson made the board aware that she will be attending the Dec. 20th meeting virtually. Commissioner De La Hunt stated that he will be absent from the Jan. 3rd meeting and unable to attend virtually. A handout with pay ranges in area counties for commissioners was presented and discussed, a 3% cost of living will be calculated for the 2023 budget. Commissioner Wage Comparison by County 12 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners presented updates from the following committees: Christenson: Prime Health, Prime West Krueger: Crow Wing River 1w1p, Mississippi 1w1p De La Hunt: Heritage Living Center Van Kempen: Dept. of Corrections/Probation, Dept. Head, Office of State Auditor, AMC Conference 13 MEETINGS TO NOTE December 20th meeting final meeting of the year: Commissioner Christenson attending virtually. January 3rd organizational meeting prior to regular meeting agenda business: Commissioner De La Hunt will not be in attendance. Department Head Meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 27th, Commissioner Krueger to attend. 14 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 11:15 AM Commissioner Christenson made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Ted Van Kempen Ted Van Kempen, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator Dec. 13, 2022 (Dec. 24, 2022) 134717