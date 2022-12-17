MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD C

MINUTES BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT, TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: DAN STACEY PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00am 1 AGENDA APPROVAL a) No changes were made to the Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Agenda as presented Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 2 PUBLIC INPUT a) No one spoke during Public Input 3 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditor’s Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Approve Highway Engineer/Public Works Coordinator attendance at the National Association of County Engineer’s Conference on April 16-19, 2023. Approve Highway Engineer/Public Works Coordinator attendance of conference in Orange Beach, AL, including conference fees, hotel, airfare, and car rental. e) Approve resolution 11152022001 for the renewal of Annual Liquor and Tobacco Licenses as listed in the attachment. 111522001 Liquor License Renewals f) Medical Examiner Contract Agreement to approve the Medical Examiner Contract Agreement effective January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2026 between Hubbard County and River Valley Forensic Services, P.A. for the services of Dr. Kelly Mills, M.D. as Medical Examiner of Hubbard County. g) Consent Agenda Approval No changes were made to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 4 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Sheriff Marriyam M. Ejaz, Dispatcher/Jailer began the part-time position on November 15, 2022. November 15, 2022 Social Services Megan Cox, Social Worker-Adult Assignment is recognized for 10 years of service effective November 5, 2022. 5 HIGHWAY / SURVEY a) Approve final payment for Project SAP 029-616-008, CSAH 16 The final payment for project SAP 029-616-008, CSAH 16, from TH 71 to the Cass County Line, voucher #3 in the amount of $371,932.59. State-Aid Funding. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve final payment for Knife River Materials in the amount of $371,932.59 for Project SAP 029-616-008. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Review and approve quotes to replace water heater(s) at the North Shop North shop has 2 commercial water heaters. One has failed with the latest inspection on the other stating it is near failure. 2 water heaters are necessary to provide enough continuous warm water to wash off fleet of trucks following plowing. Building fund reserves will be used for this expense. Following discussion, the decision was made to replace both units at this time. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve quote option #3 for replacement of 2 water heaters from Gregg’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc. of Bemidji, MN in the amount of $28,432.22. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 6 NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT a) Review and approve resolution 11152022002 and FY2023 GIA (Grant-in-Aid) application for the Paul Bunyan Forest Riders OHM Club for maintenance funds for the Martineau OHM Trails The Paul Bunyan Forest Riders OHM Club has submitted a Grant-in-aid application for the maintenance of the Martineau off-highway motorcycle trails. Hubbard County is to act as the sponsor and the Land Commissioner will act as the fiscal agent. There are no costs to the county. Hubbard County has served as the local sponsor for numerous years. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve Resolution 11152022002 and the FY2023 GIA application agreeing to serve as the sponsor of the Paul Bunyan Forest Riders OHM Club and the Martineau OHM trails and to have the Land Commissioner act as the fiscal agent. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 111522002 FY2023 GIA Application Resolution of Support - Paul Bunyan Forest Riders - Martineau OHM Trails b) Review and approve FY2023 GIA Application from the Timberland Dirt Devils ATV Club for maintenance funding for the Round River Drive (East) ATV Trails and requests the Hubbard County Land Commissioner act as the fiscal agent. The Timberland Dirt Devils ATV Club has applied to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for funding assistance for maintaining the Round River Drive (East) ATV trails. There is no cost to Hubbard County. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve Resolution 11152022003 and FY2023 GIA Application agreeing to serve as the local sponsor for the Timberland Dirt Devils ATV Club and appoint the Land Commissioner to act as the fiscal agent. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 111522003 FY2023 Round River Drive ATV Trail GIA Application Resolution of Support - c) Review and approve Supporting Resolution 11152022004 and GIA Grant Application for Northwoods Rider OHV Club and the Schoolcraft OHV Trails. The Northwoods Rider OHV Club have completed an application for funding assistance from the MN-DNR for maintenance of the Schoolcraft OHV Trails. Hubbard County has acted as their sponsor for many years. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve Resolution 11152022004 and the FY2023 GIA Application agreeing to act as the local sponsor for the Schoolcraft OHV Trails and to authorize the County Land Commissioner to act as the fiscal agent. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 111522004 FY2023 GIA Application of Support - Schoolcraft OHV Trails d) Review and approve the Master Plan for Deep Lake Park. Stewart Crosby of SRF Consulting will provide an overview of the plan. SRF Consulting representative Steward Crosby, walked through the proposed Master Plan for Deep Lake Park. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to adopt the Hubbard County Deep Lake Park Master Plan and approve its submission to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission for possible inclusion in the Regional Parks System. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried SRF County Board Presentation 7 MAINTENANCE Replace heat pumps. The heat pump in LEC B108 (IT server room) fails to maintain adequate cooling during winter months due the compressor being located outside the facility. Additionally, the cooling unit for the Social Services data room (Room #2144) has quite working and repair exceeds the cost of a new heat pump unit. A quote has been received from Ackerman Plumbing & Heating LLC, of Park Rapids in the amount of $12,335.00 for the purchase and installation of (2) heat pumps. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the quote from Ackerman Plumbing & Heating LLC, of Park Rapids in the amount of $12,335.00 for the purchase and installation of (2) heat pumps, to include having the unit for B108 relocated inside for more efficient control of temperatures. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Department Update - Commissioners’ learned of plumbing difficulties currently being experienced in the lower levels of the old jail, the potential resolution suggested by Maintenance was agreed upon. 8 SOCIAL SERVICES a) 2023 MNDOT Transit Contract This is the contract for the 2023 Heartland Express Operating Grant. This covers public transit in Hubbard County, which operates 6 days a week. Thus far in 2022 we have provided 29,150 trips. $563,400 - 95% MNDOT and USDOT Funded with a 5% local Match ($28,170). The local match is covered through fairbox collections and local contracts which total $45,589.00 Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the 2023 MNDOT Transit Contract for the continued operation of Heartland Express. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried b) Pine Manor Inc. Contract Continuation Pine Manor Inc. provides Detox and Rehabilitation services to Hubbard County Residents that include Medical Surveillance, Room and Board, and Detox Services. This is a continuation of the existing agreement in which Pine Manor Inc. has provided these services. This is a 2 year agreement that can be amended for rate adjustments directed by the Department of Human Services to commence January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024. There is no change to the daily cost of service at this time. This contract Hubbard County agrees to pay $325/day for services. Hubbard County has paid the following amounts: 2022 - $27,950 2021 - $31,850 Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the contract continuation with Pine Manor Inc., of Nevis MN at the rate of $325 per day of service for a term of 2 years to commence January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 9 HUMAN RESOURCES a) DDA’s (David Drown Associates) Ongoing Maintenance of Classifications and Market Implementation DDA (David Drown Associates) completed further reduction of grades from 36 to 22 and completed a market competitive analysis for Hubbard County to maintain a competitive structure. DDA’s reduction of grades from 36 to 22 (numbered 5 through 26) and implementation of the market analysis as provided in the DDA 11/20/2022 wage scale, effective 11/20/2022, and authorize the Human Resources Director to process said adjustments with the following provisions: • placement on said wage scale will be equal to or next higher step to current wage • any employee currently on step 3 or higher be credited with one extra step (not to exceed the compensation grade range); • an employee not having been awarded their 2022 step increase will receive a one-time advanced step placement as prior consideration to the effective 11/20/2022 wage scale adjustment. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve DDA’s reduction of grades from 36 to 22 (numbered 5 through 26) and implementation of the market analysis as provided in the DDA 11/20/2022 wage scale, effective 11/20/2022, and authorize the Human Resources Director to process said adjustments with the following provisions: • placement on said wage scale will be equal to or next higher step to current wage • any employee currently on step 3 or higher be credited with one extra step (not to exceed the compensation grade range); • an employee not having been awarded their 2022 step increase will receive a one-time advanced step placement as prior consideration to the effective 11/20/2022 wage scale adjustment. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) 2023 Compensation Schedule - Non-Union Employees Approve the Hubbard County 2023 compensation schedule and administration of wages for Non-Union employees, per the Personnel Policy. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Hubbard County 2023 compensation schedule and administration of wages for Non-Union employees, per the Personnel Policy. Commissioner De La Hunt seconded the motion. Carried 10 SHERIFF a) Review and Approve software proposal from ProPhoenix The Sheriff’s Office has received communication from CentralSquare Technologies informing us that our current software program is nearing its end of life (see attached). The software selection committee was previously formed and has been working on this issue since the beginning of 2022. After a rigorous review and selection process the committee is recommending the implementation of the software product from ProPhoenix to replace the existing LETG product. Hubbard County has received a formal proposal for the new law enforcement software program from ProPhoenix. Attached is the Software License and Support Agreement, Proposal Appendix A and the Optional Data Conversion Proposal Appendix B. The total cost of $296,520.00 will be cost shared with the City of Park Rapids and the City of Akeley. Please see the attached cost sharing proposal sheet and the document titled Public Safety Software Replacement Project. If the agreement is signed after 12/15/2022 the cost increases to $316,520.00. The annual support fee for the first six (6) years will be $44,932.90 each year with the first year being waived. The annual support and maintenance cost of $44,932.90 will also be cost shared with the City of Park Rapids and the City of Akeley. Total implementation costs for Hubbard County including software and data conversion is $247,515.00. Total annual maintenance costs for Hubbard County will be $32,094.90. These costs are totals after cost sharing formulas applied. Implementation costs of $247,515.00 will be paid from budgeted and restricted funds. $65,000.00 of this total will be paid from the 201 ($20,000.00) and 250 ($45,000.00) budgets with the remaining portion being paid out of restricted funds including the Jail Canteen fund ($37,505.00), Conceal and Carry fund ($60,000.00), E-911 fund ($75,000.00), K-9 fund ($5,010.00) and DWI Forfeiture fund ($5,000.00). The cost for annual maintenance will be a budgeted expense. The proposed ProPhoenix maintenance will replace current maintenance costs for LETG. The proposed annual ProPhoenix maintenance is less than what we are currently paying for the LETG maintenance. Software committee received proposals from two software providers, Motorola Flex and ProPhoenix. After comparison and review ProPhoenix was the unanimous choice of the committee. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to approve the software license and support agreement with ProPhoenix of Moorestown, New Jersey in the amount of $296,520.00 with $247,515.00 being Hubbard County’s portion based on cost sharing calculations. The attached documents have been reviewed by both the County Attorney and the IT Director and both have recommended approval of the documents. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 11 ADMINISTRATOR a) 2023 ECPN Application The Department of Human Services (DHS) has begun the application process for participation in the Equitable Cost-sharing for Publicly-owned Nursing Facilities (ECPN) program for the rate year beginning January 1, 2023. The ECPN maximum amount per day has been set at $43.91($23.09 in 2022), which is higher than normal due to the higher costs that factored into the numbers. Hubbard County and Heritage Living Center have participated in the program since it was introduced to publicly held nursing homes since 2011. Essentially how this works is that the owner (Hubbard County) contributes approximately $14,680 per month, ($176,166 annual cost) which creates approximately $431,547 in annual revenue. The majority of the return dollars come through Medical Assistance and some through private pay. Commissioner De La Hunt made a motion to set and approve a 2023 ECPN amount per day of $11.24 (no change from 2022) and submit the ECPN Application. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried b) Set Public Hearing date for 2023 Fee Schedule As per MN Statute 373.41, the county board may, after a public hearing, establish the amounts of fees to be charged for the services, unless a statute has specified the amount. A date of Tuesday, December 20th at 9:30 a.m. is suggested. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to set the date of December 20, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. for a public hearing for the Fee Schedule for FY2023. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Administrators Update Commissioners heard an overview of the upcoming General Government Committee meeting and provided a reminder of the Hubbard County Township Association meeting Nov. 21st. 12 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates on the following committee meetings: De La Hunt: MRC (Minnesota Rural Counties) Krueger: Mental Health Advisory Council Christenson: Prime West Van Kempen: Schoolcraft Township 13 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) Department Head Meeting: Tuesday, November 29th - Commissioner Christenson to attend. b) AMC County Government 101- InterContinental Hotel - January 25-27, 2023 14 ADJOURN a) Meeting adjourned at 10:20 a.m. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Ted Van Kempen Ted Van Kempen, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Dec. 17, 2022) 130847