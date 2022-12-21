Minnesota Department of Transportation A

Minnesota Department of Transportation Arago Township, Hubbard County 230th Street and 141st Avenue Improvements SECTION 00030 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the 230th Street and 141st Avenue, will be received by Hubbard County at the office of the Hubbard County Highway Department, 101 Crocus Hills Street, Park Rapids, Minnesota, 56470 until 2:00 p.m. local time on January 20, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The Project generally consists of grading, aggregate base, and bituminous paving. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., 920 McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. The Bidding Documents are available for download from the QuestCDN.com website for $20.00 (QuestCDN Project #8353896) Bidders may also obtain hard copies of the Contract Documents from the Issuing Office upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $150.00. Bids shall be upon basis of each payment for the following major estimated quantities: Item Units Quantity Remove Bituminous Pavement SY 8,500 Excavation – Common CY 5,000 Muck Excavation CY 4,800 Select Granular Embankment CY 11,800 Common Embankment CY 4,100 Aggregate Surfacing Class 1 Ton 700 Aggregate Base Class 5 CY 1,650 Bituminous Wear Course – 1.5” SY 23,000 Bituminous Wear Course – 2.0” SY 16,200 Pavement Markings LF 10,500 All bids shall be made on the bidding documents included in the project specifications. All bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a brief description thereon of the work for which the bid is being submitted. Bids may be filed with the Hubbard County Highway Department during normal office hours or hand carried to the meeting prior to the scheduled bid opening as specified. No bidder shall withdraw their bid for at least thirty (30) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bidder’s security in a sum equal to five (5) percent of the full amount of the bid. The bid security shall be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota. The bid security shall be conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and a contract is awarded to the principal, the principal, within seven (7) days after Notice of Award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of his bid and a Contractor’s Bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the governing body. The bid Security of the three (3) lowest bidders will be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, but for no longer than thirty (30) days. The bid security is a guarantee that the bidder will enter into contract for the work described in the Contract Documents. The bidder may submit a Bid Bond, certified check, or cashier’s check payable to the Hubbard County Auditor/Treasurer. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish both a Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the Contract. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIFICATINOS AS THEY AFFECT THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS SHALL BE DIRECTED TO THE OFFICE OF: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., Jon Olson, PE at 218-844-2583 or by email at Jon.Olson@ApexEngGroup.com. All questions must be received in writing or by email on or before seven (7) days prior to the bid opening. Responses to technical questions will be issued by addendum prior to the bid opening. Complete instructions for filing bids are included in the Instructions to Bidders. Dated this 11th Day of November, 2022. Mr. Jed Nordin, PE County Engineer Hubbard County, Minnesota (Dec. 14, 21 & 28, 2022) 129653