MEETING NOTICE HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD OF C

MEETING NOTICE HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING Due to conflict the December 6, 2022 meeting has been moved to Tuesday, December 13, 2022 There will not be a December Work Session Truth-In-Taxation Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6:00pm Persons wishing to appear or have materials presented to the County Board at these meeting please contact the Hubbard County Administrators Office. Jeff Cadwell · 218-732-2336 · jeff.cadwell@co.hubbard.mn.us (Nov. 23, 26, 30; Dec. 3, 7, 2022 ) 117088