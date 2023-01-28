-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- INVITATION FOR BID

-LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT- INVITATION FOR BIDS Bids will be received for the Historic Hubbard County Roof Replacement Project at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, MN. MacDonald & Mack Architects is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide all labor, materials, equipment, and supplies to complete the work. The work consists of, but is not limited to, new asphalt shingle roof, new sheathing, flashings, gutter lining, downspouts, cornice repairs and metal painting. All work must be done in accordance with the Drawings, Project Manual, and the Contract, as well as this Request for Bids. Digital bidding documents will be available at no cost from Franz Reprographics Public Plan Room, available at http://www.franzrepro.com/. Documents will be available after January 23, 2023. Prospective bidders are encouraged to visit the site, interior access is not available. There will be a non-mandatory virtual preproposal meeting held on-line at 10:00 Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Preregistration is required for participation in the meeting; send a request to Rita Goodrich at ritag@mmarchltd.com and she will send in invitation to participate. All proposals must be received by email to ritag@mmarchltd.com no later than 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Proposals will be opened privately and evaluated based on all aspects of the proposal. FOR THE OWNER: Hubbard County Commission END OF INVITATION TO BID (Jan 28; Feb 4, 8 & 11, 2023) 165277