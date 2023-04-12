HUBBARD COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT A

HUBBARD COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO SELL HRA PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of Hubbard County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (the “HRA”), will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 17, 2023, beginning at 5:00 pm at the conference room at the offices of Heartland Lakes Development Commission (The Hangar), 100 8th St E, Park Rapids, MN to consider the sale of approximately 3 acres of land in Parcel No. 32.19.00310 owned by the HRA pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.029, Subdivision 2, as amended (the “Act”). At the time and place fixed for the Public Hearing, the HRA Board will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the sale. (April 12, 2023) 212287