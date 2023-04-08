HUBBARD COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS UNDER PHASE 40 EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM. Hubbard County has been chosen to receive from Phase 40 $5,015 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A Local Board made up of local agency representatives will determine how the funds awarded to Hubbard County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Hubbard County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the local food shelves and Meals on Wheels participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and food. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds must contact Lynn Nesland at MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Inc. 311 S Jefferson St Wadena MN 56482 or by phone at 218-530-1474 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, April 21, 2023 (April 8, 2023) 211527