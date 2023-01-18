Hubbard County 2022 - 2023 Budgets Reven

Hubbard County 2022 - 2023 Budgets Revenues 2022 Adopted Budget 2023 Adopted Budget Property Taxes 15,260,200 19,100,000 All Other Taxes 2,392,684 2,780,578 Special Assessments 3,425,000 4,284,725 Licenses and Permits 163,164 228,400 Federal Grants 2,631,542 3,050,646 State Categorical Aid 11,200,901 11,635,317 Charges for Services 3,454,629 3,927,344 Fines and Forfeits 310,900 410,250 Interest On Investments 300,000 450,000 Miscellaneous Revenues 4,238,951 3,305,195 Total Revenues 43,377,971 49,172,455 Capital Outlay 0 0 Transfer from Other Funds 16,933 17,423 Total Revenues 43,394,904 49,189,878 Expenditures 2022 Adopted Budget 2023 Adopted Budget General Government 9,279,170 10,941,166 Public Safety 7,438,919 7,198,502 Streets/Hwy (exc. Construct) 6,716,813 8,583,394 Sanitation 4,361,294 5,565,216 Human Services 8,959,254 9,176,298 Culture and Recreation 474,473 762,770 Conservation of Nat. Resources 897,595 866,504 Economic Development 72,000 572,000 Total Current Expenditures 38,199,518 43,665,850 Streets/Hwy Construction 8,933,065 9,897,087 Capital Outlay 0 500,000 Other Financing Uses 17,423 835,523 Total Expenditures 47,150,006 54,898,460 Property Tax Levy-All Funds 16,050,000 19,100,000 This is a summary of the operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year for Hubbard County for the following funds: General Revenue, Road and Bridge, Social Services, Forfeited Land and Solid Waste. The detail of the county budgets is on file in the County Auditor’s Office, Courthouse, Park Rapids and may be reviewed weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The budget summary is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute §375.169. Respectfully Submitted, Kay Rave Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer (Jan. 18, 2023) 161362