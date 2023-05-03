HERITAGE LIVING CENTER BOARD SEEKS MANAG

HERITAGE LIVING CENTER BOARD SEEKS MANAGEMENT FIRM Heritage Living Center is a non-profit Nursing Home consisting of a 64-unit skilled nursing facility, a 26 unit Assisted Living facility; and an 18-unit Assisted Living facility; owned by Hubbard County (Owner) and operated by the Heritage Living Center Board (Operator) created pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 376.55 through 376.60 by action of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners. The Heritage Living Center Board is requesting proposals for a management firm to operate the facility. Sealed proposals will be received in the office of the Hubbard County Administrator until 4:30pm on June 2, 2023. Bids will be opened at a special meeting of the Heritage Living Center Board at 1:00pm on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in the Hubbard County Commissioners Board Room on the third floor of the government center located at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470. Interested parties may request a packet of information and submit questions prior to May 26, 2023. Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator jeff.cadwell@co.hubbard.mn.us 218-732-2336 (May 3, 6, 10 & 13, 2023) #ADid#