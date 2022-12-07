Heritage Community Seeks Board Member Th

Heritage Community Seeks Board Member The Heritage Living Center, a senior living campus offering exceptional senior living services right here in the beautiful lakes country of Park Rapids, is seeking to add a member to its Board of Directors. This individual will be ready to engage in learning about the Center and proactively wrestle with the issues facing the healthcare industry today alongside 6 other committed board members. Members of the Board oversee the administration of the Living Center, including establishing policies, developing budgets, examining financial and operational reports, authorizing payments for expenses while maintaining the Living Center property in good repair. Board meetings are held monthly, with members serving staggered 3-year terms, with this term to begin in January 2023. An ideal candidate will have strong communication, problem solving and collaboration skills, past financial experience is a plus. Interested persons are invited to submit a letter of interest detailing qualifications and past experience to Jeff Cadwell, Hubbard County Administrator at jeff.cadwell@co.hubbard.mn.us or mail to, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by the end of the business day Friday, December 2, 2022. (Nov. 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23. 26, 30; Dec. 3, 2022) 119266