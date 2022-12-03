FULL TIME PARK RAPIDS POLICE OFFICER POS

FULL TIME PARK RAPIDS POLICE OFFICER POSITION OPENING The City of Park Rapids is seeking applicants for a full time Police Officer. Duties include securing the peace, upholding the law, and protecting the health and welfare of the citizens of the City of Park Rapids. The qualified applicant will be MN POST licensed or eligible to be licensed by date of hire. Candidates must pass a thorough background investigation, psychological test and a physical. Employment application can be found on the City of Park Rapids website. Application and resume must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to jappel@co.hubbard.mn.us or to the Park Rapids Police Department at 1425 Fair Avenue, Park Rapids, MN 56470. (Dec. 3, 2022) 126723