FIRST REQUEST Date: 1/8/2023 Reference #: 40 Stock#: 13057763 Year/Make/Model 2001 Honda Civic License Plate# FZH536 VIN# 1HGES16551L075674 Date Towed 12/18/2022 Towed From 22745 275th Ave, Akeley, MN 56433, USA Daily Storage $75.00 Per Day This letter is to inform you, that the above mentioned vehicle has been impounded and towed from, 22745 275th Ave, Akeley, MN 56433, USA, by Mike’s Towing & Recovery or Cash/Private Retail Customer, on 12/18/2022 to 28210 State 34 Akeley MN 56433. The cost of the Tow is $260.92; administration fee $0.00 and storage accumulates on the vehicle at $75.00 a day until claimed. You have the right to reclaim the vehicle under section 168B.07 after paying the charges against the vehicle. Failure to reclaim the vehicle and contents within 45 days will be deemed a waiver of rights, title and interest in the vehicle and contents and a consent to transfer title and to dispose of or sell the vehicle and contents pursuant to section 168B.08).M.S. 168B.06(1) Would you please advise us on this matter and how you would like to handle the payment of these charges so we may resolve this matter and return your vehicle to you? If we do not hear from you within 45 days we will assume you are not interested in your vehicle and we will dispose of it according to the law under Statute 168. B.08. At that time we will pursue our legal options to collect the amount due. The registered vehicle owner that can provide documentation from a government or nonprofit agency or legal aid office, stating the registered owner is homeless, receives relief based on need or is eligible for legal aid services or has a household income at or below 50 percent of state median income can retrieve vehicle content without charge within the appropriate time allowed and under the conditions set forth in section 168B.07, subdivision 3. Police impounded vehicles require a vehicle release of contents from impounding police agency. If you have any questions please contact our offices by phone 218-252-8742 during the hours of Monday thru Friday. /s/ Michael Hunter Mike’s Towing & Recovery (Jan. 28, 2023) 173914