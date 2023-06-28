DELINQUENT TAX LIST The following table contains a list of Real Property located in HUBBARD COUNTY, MN on which taxes and penalties became delinquent on January 2, 2016. Interest calculated from January 1, 2016, and County costs must be paid along with the total tax and penalties in order for a parcel of Real Property to be removed from the Delinquent Tax List. Name of Owners, Taxpayers, Parcel + Pay Year Total Tax + & Interested Parties Description of Property Penalties ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ LAKE EMMA RODNEY LOF SM 881604010 2015 $102.15 27439 COUNTY 4 20 AC LKE SEVERED MINERAL INTERESTS PARK RAPIDS, MN 56470 DELINQUENT TAX LIST The following table contains a list of Real Property located in HUBBARD COUNTY, MN on which taxes and penalties became delinquent on January 2, 2017. Interest calculated from January 1, 2017, and County costs must be paid along with the total tax and penalties in order for a parcel of Real Property to be removed from the Delinquent Tax List. Name of Owners, Taxpayers, Parcel + Pay Year Total Tax + & Interested Parties Description of Property Penalties ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CROW WING LAKE EDWIN M & JOAN A LANNING SM 880433020 SEVERED MINERAL INTERESTS 2016 $35.45 18800 DEERFIELD TRL EDEN PRAIRIE MN 55346 NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION State of Minnesota County of HUBBARD COUNTY, MN County Auditor TO: ALL PERSONS WITH A LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE You are hereby notified that the parcel of real property described below and located in HUBBARD COUNTY, MN, was bid in for the state on 05/11/2020, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for year 2019. The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and the parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below. Names of Owners, Taxpayers, Parcel # Total Tax & Interested Parties Description of property + Penalties ($ + cents) PRI SM 880433020 SEVERED MINERAL INTERESTS $35.45 EDWIN M & JOAN A LANNING SECT-33 TWP-142 RANGE-034 5.00 AC 18800 DEERFIELD TRL 33-B E 350’ OF THE S 500’ OF THE SE1/4 SE1/4 100% SMI EDEN PTAIRIE MN 55346 OLD # 04.88.33020 The time for redemption of the parcels of real property listed above from the tax judgment sale will expire 60 days after service of this notice and filing of proof thereof in the county auditor’s office, or September 5, 2023 whichever is later. The time for redemption of the parcels of real property listed above from the tax judgment sale will expire 60 days after service of this notice and filing of proof thereof in the county auditor's office, or September 5, 2023 whichever is later. The redemption must be made in the county auditor's office. FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF THE LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA. The amounts listed above must be paid on or before September 5, 2023. Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to the HUBBARD COUNTY, MN. Witness my hand and official seal this day of June 23, 2023. ____________________________________ Hubbard County Auditor-Treasurer 301 Court Avenue Park Rapids, MN 56470 218.732.3196

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION State of Minnesota County of HUBBARD COUNTY, MN County Auditor TO: ALL PERSONS WITH A LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE You are hereby notified that the parcel of real property described below and located in HUBBARD COUNTY, MN, was bid in for the state on 05/11/2020, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for year 2019. The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interested parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the county auditor; the legal description and the parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below. Names of Owners, Taxpayers, Parcel # Total Tax & Interested Parties Description of property + Penalties ($ + cents) PRI SM 881604010 $102.15 RODNEY LOF 20 AC LKE 27439 COUNTY 4 SECT-04 TWP-141 RANGE-034 20.00 AC SMI PARK RAPIDS MN 56470 4-A S1/2 SE1/4 EX PAR 100% SMI OLD # 16.88.04010 The time for redemption of the parcels of real property listed above from the tax judgment sale will expire 60 days after service of this notice and filing of proof thereof in the county auditor’s office, or September 5, 2023 whichever is later. The redemption must be made in the county auditor’s office. 