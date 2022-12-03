City of Park Rapids Truth in Taxation He

City of Park Rapids Truth in Taxation Hearing The Park Rapids City Council will hold a public hearing on its preliminary budget and proposed tax levy for the current year, collectible in 2023 upon the taxable property in the City of Park Rapids. All Park Rapids city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the City Council to express their opinions on the budget and on the proposed amount of 2023 property taxes. The hearing will be held on: Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Park Rapids City Council Chambers at 212 West Second Street, Park Rapids, MN 56470. (Nov. 30; Dec. 7, 2022) 121548