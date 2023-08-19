CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MIN

CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME STATE OF MINNESOTA Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: Coldwell Banker Clack & Dennis Real Estate PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 101 Main Ave S Park Rapids, MN 56470 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Crown Realtors, LLC Address: 625 Broadway St Alexandria, MN 56308 This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 1080464300027 Originally filed on: 04/12/2019 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATE: 08/08/2023 SIGNED BY: Brandon Johnson, Chief Manager (Aug. 19 & 23, 2023) 250330