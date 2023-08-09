Car for Sale: 2012 Subaru Forester AWD, 2.5L engine, automatic, 73,544 miles. Sold as is! 205 Court Ave, Park Rapids. Contact Clarice Platz 218-732-2438 to schedule. Submit your bid to: Hubbard County Social Services, 205 Court Ave, Park Rapids MN 56470. HCSS will accept sealed bids on this vehicle until 8/21/23. Bid must include a letter of credit reference from your bank. High bidder will be contacted by phone with payment and pick up information. (Aug. 9 & 12, 2023) 247079