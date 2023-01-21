BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES HUBBARD C

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MINUTES HUBBARD COUNTY, MINNESOTA TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023 9:00 AM HUBBARD COUNTY BOARD ROOM PRESENT: TED VAN KEMPEN, CHARLENE CHRISTENSON, AND TOM KRUEGER ABSENT: DAVID DE LA HUNT AND DAN STACEY PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE BOARD CHAIR CALL TO ORDER a) Meeting called to order at 9:00 AM 1 ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING a) Oath of Office for newly elected Officials Whitney Kastning of Hubbard County Court Administration, administered the Oath of Office to reelected Hubbard County Commissioners Charlene Christenson, Tom Krueger, and Ted Van Kempen as well as Sheriff Cory Aukes, and Attorney Jonathan Frieden. b) Election of Board Chair Commissioner Van Kempen called for nominations for the position of Chair of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners for 2023. Commissioner Christenson nominated Tom Krueger for the position. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the nomination of District 3 Commissioner Tom Krueger as the Chair of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners for 2023. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried c) Election of Vice Chair Commissioner Van Kempen called for nominations for the position of Vice Chair of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Krueger nominated Charlene Christenson for the position. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to approve the nomination of District 2 Commissioner Charlene Christenson as Vice Chair of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners for 2023. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried d) Passing the gavel With wishes of congratulations, the gavel was passed to the newly elected 2023 Board Chair Krueger. e) 2023 Hubbard County Committee List Updates The Committee List has been updated to reflect position reappointments, vacancy’s, and additions. Commissioners provided adjustments to the committee lists. This list can be amended on an as needed basis. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the 2023 Hubbard County Committee List as presented with necessary updates. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried f) 2023 Meeting Procedures and By-Laws Update Annual update to Hubbard County Board of Commissioners Meeting Procedures and By-Laws. Updated items include: Listing of Commissioners, Commissioner Districts map reflecting the changes following redistricting, proposed Regular Meeting and Work Session dates for 2023. Administrative corrections to be made regarding address and dates. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Meeting Procedures and By-Laws as presented with updates. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried g) Schedule of Board Meeting Dates - 2023 As per MN. Statute 13D.04 NOTICE OF MEETINGS, Subdivision 1, a schedule of the regular meetings of a public body shall be kept on file at its primary offices. If a public body decides to hold a regular meeting at a time or place different from the time or place stated in its schedule of regular meetings, it shall give the same notice of the meeting that is provided in this section for a special meeting. Hubbard County Board Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of the month, at 9:00 a.m. with a work session scheduled for the second Tuesday of the month, at 9:00 a.m. A regular Board meeting will not be held on the first Tuesday of July or December, meetings will be rescheduled closer to those dates. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the list of meeting dates for 2023 as presented. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 2 AGENDA APPROVAL a) The Agenda is amended to include item 13C from the Sheriff’s Department. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Agenda as amended. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 3 PUBLIC INPUT a) There was no public input. 4 CONSENT AGENDA a) Approve Minutes b) Auditor’s Warrants & Claims c) Social Services Warrants and Claims d) Submittal of Highway Department Financial Statement YTD 11/30/22 e) Approve Cash Activity Reports for Month Ending November 30, 2022. f) Authorize the Auditor-Treasurer to publish the Hubbard County Annual Financial Statements for 2021. g) Approve Application for Temporary On-Sale Liquor License for American Legion Post 212 Fish Derby on Fish Hook Lake to take place on Saturday February 4, 2023 h) Approve Application to Make Retail Sales of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products for Becida General Store in Fern Twp. i) Approve Auditor to update employee access to Safe Deposit Box, License Center Bank account, and all accounts at Citizens National Bank, Northview Bank, Northwood’s Bank, TruStar, and PFM. j) Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program - This is the addendum for year 2 of the RMCEP Biennial Service Agreement. RMCEP has met, or exceeded, the program requirements and is providing services critical to the community. The contracted amount for services provided for 2023 will be $200,096, which is $13,377 less than FY2022. k) 2023 Env. Services legal services retainer -We have had a legal services retainer with Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger, and Mace, P.A. since 2005. The proposed 2023 agreement language is unchanged from previous years aside from a proposed $1,200 increase in the retainer amount, a $10/hr increase in off-retainer rates, and a tweak to the wording in Section 6, In-Service Training, to allow online video training in addition to in person training. Scott Anderson will be retiring at the end of March at which point Kristen Nierengarten will be taking over as our primary attorney contact. The retainer amount is included in the 2023 budget. County Attorney Frieden approves of the retainer’s renewal. l) Consent Agenda Approval No changes to the Consent Agenda. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 5 COUNTY EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION a) County Employee Recognition Auditor/Treasurer Sandra Rittgers, Chief Deputy Auditor/Treasurer is recognized for 35+ years of service from July 16, 1987 to January 3, 2023. Highway Andrew Beldo, Assistant Shop Foreman began the full-time position on January 1, 2023. Sheriff Seth Kuhn, Patrol Sergeant is recognized for 5+ years of service from May 8, 2017 to January 4, 2023. Nicholas Bjorndahl, Deputy Sheriff began the full-time position on December 29, 2022. Social Services Nicole Trudeau, Transit Dispatcher began the part-time position on January 3, 2023. 6 HRDC a) HRDC Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) Antonio Franklin, Jr. and Tony Klaers, both of Headwaters Regional Development Commission located in Bemidji, presented detailed information regarding its Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for 2022 - 2026. The Boards approval of resolution 01032023001 provides HRDC with support for its strategic direction and action plan. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve Resolution 01032023001 in support of HRDC’s recommendations of the 2022 - 2026 CEDS, strategic direction and action plan as presented. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 01032023001 HRDC Resolution 7 HIGHWAY / SURVEY January 3, 2023 a) Review quotes received for Washbay radiant heater and re-approve purchase Original approval on 12/20/22 included purchase of a stainless steel unit. There was a discrepancy in the quote received and this style was not available. Low bid now involves a different vendor. Cost to be split between Transit, Highway, Survey, and NRM departments. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the low quote of Norther Pines Plumbing, Heating & Electric in the amount of $4,550.00 for a 100,000 BTU Detroit Tubular Radiant Heater. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried b) Review draft policies for the adoption of Title VI and ADA Transition Plan Policies for the Highway Department Formal policies for both Title VI and ADA Transition Plans are required as recipients of federal funding in conjunction with the counties existing compliance activities. Item will be brought to the January Work Session for further review of draft policies prior to setting the date for a public hearing. No Board action was taken c) Department Update Commissioners were given an update on the upcoming bidding schedule for 2023 projects. 8 RECORDER a) Recorder Capital Project - Back Indexing The Recorder’s office is proposing to contract with US imaging to index all historical recorded documents. All recorded documents have been scanned into our Docupro software program and are available to the public via idoc Market. With that, only documents post 1957 are indexed and therefore readily searchable. Completing this project would allow the public to easily search all recorded documents within the County. The indexing will enhance and speed up the title transfer by allowing title companies to better access to our records. It will also allow genealogist the opportunity to search by name to find ancestors by name, which is a not capability they have before. Finally, completing this project is good succession planning to utilize the current knowledge and expertise in our office. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the acceptance of the contract with US Imaging, Inc., of Saginaw, MI for the indexing of documents in the amount of $208,106.64. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried 9 SOCIAL SERVICES a) 2023 Positions for Social Services Approval of budgeted Social Services positions. Budgeted for 2 new positions, and 2 within compliment. 1- Adult Social Worker (New) 1- Child Support Officer (New) 1- Collections Officer (Within Compliment, Information Support Specialist Senior was eliminated) 1- Child Protection Lead Worker (Within Compliment, we will not backfill from internal hiring). The Classifications Policy requires the Collections Officer and Child Protection Lead positions be reviewed for classification from DDA (David Drown Associates). January 3, 2023 Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve all positions as budgeted and allow for classification review by David Drown Associates. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried 10 ATTORNEY a) Set Public Hearing Date For Proposed Ordinance for the Regulation of the Sale of Ingestible Products Containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Drug Paraphernalia in Hubbard County, Minnesota, Hubbard County Ordinance No. 45 Item pulled from the agenda and carried forward to a future meeting date to beset. 11 HUMAN RESOURCES a) Approve the professional services with MEDSURETY for COBRA & State continuation administration. The professional services with MEDSURETY for COBRA & State continuation administration, upon recommendation of the Human Resources Director and County Administrator, to be paid from the Human Resources budget, provide a cost savings of approximately $4,000. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the contract with MEDSURETY for COBRA and State continuation administration. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) Order Form The Ultimate Kronos Group system provides a collaborative platform for Human Resource, payroll, and workforce management solutions. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve UKG’s Order Form and authorize signatures by Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative (MnCCC) and Hubbard County, upon recommendation of the Human Resources Director and County Administrator and review by the County Attorney, to be paid from the Human Resources budget. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried UKG Order Form 12 VETERAN’S SERVICE OFFICE a) Veterans’ Service Officer Reappointment MN Statute § 197.60 Subd. 1., requires the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners to appoint a county veterans service officer, with the term of appointment of four years. At the September 20, 2022 regular meeting, the Board of Commissioners reviewed MN Statute § 197.60 Subd. 2. statute for reappointment, and established its decision to reappoint Veteran’s Service Officer Jerrold Bjerke. This reappoint is a four-year term, effective January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2026. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the reappointment of Jerrold H. Bjerke as Hubbard County Veterans Service Officer for a four-year term effective January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2026. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried 13 ADMINISTRATOR a) Giziibii Resource Conservation & Development Association 2023 Request for Support January 3, 2023 Giziibii Resource Conservation and Development Association (RC&D) is requesting financial support in 2023 from Hubbard County in the form of $300 membership dues, and appointment of a Commissioner to the RC&D Council. Giziibii RC&D has been successful in securing funding of over $200,000 for an ATV crossing over the Crow Wing River, as well as assisting local fire departments in Mahnomen County in submitting grant requests to FEMA. One item RC&D hopes to pursue in 2023 is building local capacity for residents by establishing a mobile poultry processing opportunity. The representative appointed will be expected to be actively involved and provide input on strategic direction. Following discussion, the decision was made to not participate with this Association. Commissioner Krueger made a motion to decline membership to the Giziibii RC&D (Resource Conservation and Development Association) Council. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried b) Legal Newspaper for 2023 Bid Results Following the required period for public notice, Hubbard County Commissioners will review all bids received at the County Administrators Office by the set date and time of Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 4:30pm. Invitations to bid were sent to representatives of the Park Rapids Enterprise and the Northwoods Press. The sole bid received was from Park Rapids Enterprise and discussion held based on the bid numbers given. Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to approve the bid from Park Rapids Enterprise as the Legal Newspaper for Hubbard County 2023. Commissioner Krueger seconded the motion. Carried c) Sheriff’s Department Position Fill the approved budgeted position for a Patrol Sergeant in the Sheriff’s Department. Commissioner Christenson made a motion to approve the filling of the budgeted position of Patrol Sergeant. Commissioner Van Kempen seconded the motion. Carried d) January Work Session Items: Heartland Lakes Development & Ehlers presentation, County Highway policy review 14 MEETINGS TO NOTE a) AMC Legislative Conference: Feb. 22-23 - Intercontinental Hotel, St. Paul Riverfront b) Hubbard County Township Association meeting moved to January 30th in the County Board room 15 COMMITTEE REPORTS a) Commissioners provided updates from the following committee meetings: Van Kempen: Fosston Advisory Committee, Managers Meeting Christenson: Heritage Campus Board 16 ADJOURN a) Meeting was adjourned at 10:15 a.m. January 3, 2023 Commissioner Van Kempen made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Commissioner Christenson seconded the motion. Carried /s/ Tom Krueger Tom Krueger, Chair Hubbard County Board of Commissioners ATTEST: /s/ Jeff Cadwell Jeff Cadwell Hubbard County Administrator (Jan. 21, 2023) 165268