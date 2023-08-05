Annual Disclosure Report for TIF distric

CITY OF PARK RAPIDS, MN Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Name/Number TIF 1 TIF 7 TIF 9 SW Neighborhood McGrane Housing Downtown Current net tax capacity 0 45,444 92,803 Original net tax capacity 0 640 32,278 Captured net tax capacity 0 44,804 60,525 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 0 40,829 52,987 Tax increment received in 2022 0 57,424 62,239 Tax increment expended in 2022 0 51,446 33,038 Month and year of first tax increment receipt October, 1987 July, 2005 July, 2010 Date of required decertification Decertified 2012 December 31, 2030 December 31, 2035 Increased property taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies 0 0 0 TIF District Name/Number TIF 10 TIF 2-11 TIF 2-12 Armory Square Pleasant Court KI Developers Current net tax capacity 4,916 48,616 102,978 Original net tax capacity 473 1,899 614 Captured net tax capacity 4,443 46,717 102,364 Principal and interest payments due in 2023 0 86,061 89,225 Tax increment received in 2022 5,624 60,847 135,994 Tax increment expended in 2022 11,698 52,113 119,129 Month and year of first tax increment receipt July, 2013 June, 2016 May, 2019 Date of required decertification December 31, 2038 December 31, 2041 December 31, 2044 Increased property taxes to be paid from outside the district if fiscal disparities Option A applies 0 0 0 Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Angel Weasner, Administrator City of Park Rapids 212 West 2nd Street Park Rapids, MN 56470 Phone: 218-732-3163 city.admin@ci.park-rapids.mn.us