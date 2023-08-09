AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, August 28, 2023 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room # 324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. Onsite property reviews will occur on Thursday, August 24, 2023 leaving the Government Center at 8:30 a.m. The agenda will be as follows: 1.PLANNING COMMISSION: 2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of July 24, 2023 meeting minutes 3. OLD BUSINESS: None 4. NEW BUSINESS Conditional Use Application 1-CU-23 by Woodson Property Group, LLC: The W 1/2 of Lot 5 and all of Lots 6-14, Block 4, Highland Park, Nevis Township on Lake Belle Taine, a recreational development lake. Parcels 21.40.02700 and 21.40.04920. Applicant is requesting a conditional use permit per Section 401, Table 1 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance to operate a restaurant use. 5. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of July 24, 2023 meeting minutes 7. OLD BUSINESS Amended Variance Application 16-V-22 by Marcus and Amy Landa: Lot 15, Idle Acres, Section 16, Township 139, Range 33, Crow Wing Lake Township on 3rd Crow Wing Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 06.39.01500. Applicants are requesting Part 1: An after-the-fact variance from Sections 902 and 903 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) for filling and excavating in a bluff impact zone and placing a driveway lakeward of the top of bluff setback and Part 2: A variance from Sections 502.2, 503, 901, and 902 of the SMO to place a residential structure with an attached garage, deck, platform, and its subsurface sewage treatment system in a bluff impact zone (BIZ) and for the accompanying intensive vegetation removal, filling, and excavation in a BIZ. Variance Application 13-V-23 by Timothy and Wendy Olson: Lot 2 and part of Lot 3, Miller’s Lakeview, Section 27, Township 141, Range 33, Mantrap Township on Spider Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 20.38.00200. Applicants are requesting variances from Sections 502.2 and 503 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance to place a residential dwelling unit on the lot that would not meet the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback, the 30’ crest of bluff structure setback, the 20’ road right-of-way setback, and the 10’ rear lot line setback. 8. NEW BUSINESS Variance Application 21-V-23 by Ernest Mark Cohrs: Reserve A, Chinook Shores, Section 13, Township 141, Range 34, Lake Emma Township near Upper Bottle Lake, a recreational development lake, and Lower Bottle Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 16.53.06200. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 502.2 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed accessory structure that would not meet the 10’ lot line and 20’ road right-of-way structure setbacks. Variance Application 22-V-23 by Todd and Julie Zieske: Unit 6, Block 1, Village in the Pines, Section 19, Township 141, Range 34, Lake Emma Township on Potato Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 16.39.90600. Applicants are requesting a variance from Section 702 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for proposed enlargement of a nonconforming dwelling located in the shore impact zone. Variance Application 23-V-23 by Timothy and Marilyn Capouch: Part of Gov’t Lot 4, and Lots 7, 8, and part of Lot 9, Crescent Beach, Section 1, Township 145, Range 32, Farden Township on Wolf Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcels 07.39.00400 and 07.01.01900. Applicants are requesting a variance from Sections 502.2, 702, and 904.6 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed addition to a nonconforming dwelling located in the shore impact zone. The proposed addition will not comply with the 20’ road right-of-way setback or the 25% of lot area impervious surface area threshold. Variance Application 24-V-23 by Brian Woolhouse: Lot 3, Block 1, Kabekona Park, Section 34, Township 143, Range 32, Lakeport Township on Kabekona Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 19.37.00200. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 702 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed addition to a nonconforming dwelling located in the shore impact zone. Variance Application 25-V-23 by Steve Thompson: Part of Gov’t Lot 1, Section 12, Township 140, Range 34, Henrietta Township on Boulder Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 13.12.00600. Applicant is requesting a variance from Sections 502.2 and 801.3 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed drainfield to be located within the 150’ ordinary high water mark (OHW) setback and the 75’ OHW setback such that the requested setback cannot be approved administratively. Variance Application 26-V-23 by Stephen Valenti and Harlene Hatterman-Valenti: Lot 5, Pine Crest Beach, Section 36, Township 141, Range 35, Arago Township on Potato Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 02.40.00500. Applicants are requesting a variance from Section 502.2 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed lakeside deck on a residence that will not meet the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback. Variance Application 27-V-23 by Mary and Howard Chouanard: Lot 16, Sky Manor Aero Estates, Section 9, Township 141, Range 35, Arago Township on Island Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 02.39.01700. Applicants are requesting a variance from Part 1: Sections 502.2 and 503 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) to place a dwelling within a bluff impact zone and Part 2: Section 903.3 of the SMO for a proposed driveway to be located within the 10’ side lot line setback. Variance Application 28-V-23 by Crow Wing Crest Lodge: Part of Gov’t Lot 1, Section 15, Township 141, Range 32, Akeley Township on 11th Crow Wing Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 01.15.00710. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 701 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance to replace and enlarge a structure that is part of a nonconforming use. Variance Application 29-V-23 by Randall and Brenda Lindemann: Lot 10, Swasteka Park, Section 21, Township 140, Range 34, Henrietta Township on Long Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 13.45.00400. Applicants are requesting a variance from Section 704 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance from the requirement that a nonconforming lot have room for two standard septic system sites that meet all setbacks in order to be developed into an improved lot. Variance Application 30-V-23 by Michel Solien: Part of Gov't Lot 3 and 4, Section 8, Township 141, Range 34, Lake Emma Township on Pickerel Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 16.08.00710. Applicant is requesting Part 1: a variance from the requirement in Section 402, Item 7.D of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) that a recreational vehicle campground must have a centralized subsurface sewage treatment system and Part 2: a variance from the 150' ordinary high water mark drainfield setback requirement in Sections 502.2, 801.3, and 1013.7.A of the SMO. 9. MISCELLANEOUS 10. COMMUNICATIONS 11. ADJOURNMENT