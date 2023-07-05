AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, July 24, 2023 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room # 324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. Onsite property reviews will occur on Thursday, July 20, 2023 leaving the Government Center at 8:30 a.m. The agenda will be as follows: 1. PLANNING COMMISSION: 2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: None. 3. OLD BUSINESS: None. 4. NEW BUSINESS Shoreland Management Ordinance: professional services business use category potential amendment. 5. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of June 26, 2023 meeting minutes 7. OLD BUSINESS Variance Application 37-V-22 by James and Leslie Lilla: Part of Gov’t Lot 2, Section 23, Township 141, Range 35, Arago Township on Potato Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 02.23.01500. Applicants are requesting a variance from Sections 502.2, 503, 702, and 902 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed addition to a nonconforming accessory structure located in a bluff impact zone (BIZ) and for fill/excavation in a BIZ. 8. NEW BUSINESS Variance Application 18-V-23 by Timothy and Marcia McFarland: Part of Gov’t Lot 7, Section 30, Township 142, Range 33, Thorpe Township on Big Mantrap Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 26.30.01400. Applicants are requesting an after-the-fact variance from Section 502.2 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a residence located within the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback. Variance Application 19-V-23 by Kelly and Traci Weible: Part of Gov’t Lot 7 and part of Gov’t Lot 8, Section 33, Township 144, Range 32, Hart Lake Township on Garfield Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 10.33.00550. Applicants are requesting a variance from Section 507.3 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed boardwalk to exceed the 4’ maximum allowed width. Variance Application 20-V-23 by Terry Seter: Part of Gov’t Lot 1, Section 29, Township 140, Range 34, and Part of Outlots 3-5, Shady Point, Section 28, Township 140, Range 34, Henrietta Township on Long Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 13.44.00600. Applicant is requesting the following variances: Part 1: Section 701 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) to resume a discontinued nonconforming resort use and Part 2: If Part 1 is approved, Section 701 of the SMO for proposed screen porch additions to two dwelling units. 9. MISCELLANEOUS 10. COMMUNICATIONS 11. ADJOURNMENT (July 5, 2023)