AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, June 26, 2023 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room # 324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. Onsite property reviews will occur on Thursday, June 22, 2023 leaving the Government Center at 8:30 a.m. The agenda will be as follows: 1. PLANNING COMMISSION: 2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: None. 3. OLD BUSINESS: None. 4. NEW BUSINESS: None. 5. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of May 22, 2023 meeting minutes 7. OLD BUSINESS: None. 8. NEW BUSINESS Variance Application 12-V-23 by Birch Harbor Resort: Lots 1-12, Block 1 and all of Block 2, Birch Harbor, Section 15, Township 141, Range 34, Lake Emma Township on Lower Bottle Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcels 16.77.00100 - 16.77.01100. Applicants are requesting a variance from Section 701 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) for proposed expansion of a nonconforming resort use and Section 502.2 of the SMO for a proposed deck to be located within the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback. Variance Application 13-V-23 by Timothy and Wendy Olson: Lot 2 and part of Lot 3, Miller’s Lakeview, Section 27, Township 141, Range 33, Mantrap Township on Spider Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 20.38.00200. Applicants are requesting variances from Sections 502.2 and 503 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance to place a residential dwelling unit on the lot that would not meet the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback, the 30’ crest of bluff structure setback, the 20’ road right-of-way setback, and the 10’ rear lot line setback. Variance Application 14-V-23 by Peter and Ann Lewis: Part of Gov’t Lot 5, Section 10, Township 139, Range 33, Crow Wing Lake Township on 3rd Crow Wing Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 06.10.00900. Applicants are requesting an after-the-fact variance from Section 502.2 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a residential dwelling located within the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback. Variance Application 15-V-23 by David and Connie Anderson: Part of Gov’t Lot 4, Section 24, Township 141, Range 35, Arago Township on Potato Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 02.24.01000. Applicants are requesting to amend Condition 1 of Variance 37-V-21 to allow an accessory structure to be placed on the lot. Variance Application 16-V-23 by Barbara Baxter: Part of Gov’t Lot 4, Section 5, Township 141, Range 33, Mantrap Township on Big Mantrap Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 20.05.00700. Applicant is requesting an after-the-fact variance from Section 506 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance to exceed the 700 sq. ft. maximum footprint allowed for a guest cottage. Variance Application 17-V-23 by Terry and Nadean Inman: Part of the S 1/2 of Gov’t Lot 4, Section 5, Township 143, Range 32, Lakeport Township on Garfield Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 19.05.01000. Applicants are requesting variances from: Part 1: Section 502.2 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) for a proposed addition to a nonconforming dwelling to encroach on the 10’ rear lot line setback, Part 2: Section 702 of the SMO for a proposed lakeside deck addition to a nonconforming dwelling located within the 100’ ordinary high water mark (OHW) setback, Part 3: Section 502.2 of the SMO for a proposed detached garage to be located within the 100’ OHW setback, Part 4: Section 903 of the SMO for a proposed lakeward expansion of a driveway located within the 100’ OHW setback, and Part 5: Sections 502.2 and 801 of the SMO for an alternate drainfield site to be located within the 150’ OHW mark setback and less than 75’ from the OHW. 9. MISCELLANEOUS 10. COMMUNICATIONS 11. ADJOURNMENT (June 7, 2023) 230601