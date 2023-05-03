AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, May 22, 2023 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room # 324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. Onsite property reviews will occur on Thursday, May 18, 2023 leaving the Government Center at 8:30 a.m. The agenda will be as follows: 1. PLANNING COMMISSION: 2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 2.1. Approval of April 24, 2023 meeting minutes 3. OLD BUSINESS: None. 4. NEW BUSINESS: None. 5. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 6.1. Approval of April 24, 2023 meeting minutes 7. OLD BUSINESS: None. 8. NEW BUSINESS 8.1. Variance Application 9-V-23 by Mark and Linda Rahn: Lot 10, Red Wing, Section 4, Township 140, Range 33, Nevis Township on Shallow Lake, a natural environment lake. Parcel 21.50.00800. Applicants are requesting a variance from Sections 502.1 and 801 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed drainfield to be located within the 150’ ordinary high water mark and the 10’ rear lot line setbacks. 8.2. Variance Application 10-V-23 by Ann Richardson: Part of Gov’t Lot 6, Section 30, Township 142, Range 33, Thorpe Township on Big Mantrap Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 26.30.01100. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 702 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed addition to a nonconforming dwelling that is located in the shore impact zone and within the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback. 8.3. Variance Application 11-V-23 by Tyler Lenz: Part of the W 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 and part of the E 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 18, Township 140, Range 34, Henrietta Township. Parcel 13.18.01610. Applicant is seeking a variance from Section 4 of the Subdivision Ordinance and the 5 year waiting period required between administrative subdivisions of property. 9. MISCELLANEOUS 10. COMMUNICATIONS 11. ADJOURNMENT (May 3, 2023) 219576