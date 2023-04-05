AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, April 24, 2023 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room # 324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. Onsite property reviews will occur on Thursday, April 20, 2023 leaving the Government Center at 8:30 a.m. The agenda will be as follows: 1. PLANNING COMMISSION: 2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 2.1. Approval of March 27, 2023 meeting minutes 3. OLD BUSINESS: None. 4. NEW BUSINESS 4.1. Minor Subdivision Application by John Hadrava: Part of Gov’t Lot 2, Section 5, Township 144, Range 32, Hart Lake Township. Parcel 10.05.01100. Applicant is requesting approval to subdivide a thirty acre tract into two tracts: one 11 acres and the other 19 acres. 5. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: None. 7. OLD BUSINESS 7.1. Amended Variance Application 1-V-23 by Terry and Nadean Inman: Part of the S 1/2 of Gov’t Lot 4, Section 5, Township 143, Range 32, Lakeport Township on Garfield Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 19.05.01000. Applicants are requesting new variances from: Part 1: Section 702 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) for a proposed lakeward addition to a nonconforming residence that does not comply with the 100’ ordinary high water mark (OHW) structure setback and a proposed lakeside deck on said structure, Part 2: Section 502.2 of the SMO for a proposed detached garage to be located within the 100’ OHW structure setback and shore impact zone and Section 903 of the SMO for an accompanying proposed lakeward expansion of a driveway located within the 100’ OHW setback and Part 3: Section 502.2 of the SMO for a proposed accessory structure to be located within the 10’ side and rear lot line setbacks. 8. NEW BUSINESS 8.1. Variance Application 6-V-23 by Jon Stillwell: Part of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 11, Township 143, Range 32, Lakeport Township. Parcel 19.11.00310. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 4, Subdivision A.1.a.2 of the Subdivision Ordinance to adjust a boundary line in a way that causes a conforming lot to become nonconforming with the 300’ minimum lot width requirement. 8.2. Variance Application 7-V-23 by John and Marlene Weber: Lot 13, Pineland Acres, Section 33, Township 141, Range 33, Mantrap Township on Spider Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 20.46.01300. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 502.2 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed drainfield to be located within the 150’ ordinary high water mark setback. 8.3. Variance Application 8-V-23 by Amy and Jon DuBois: Lot 1, Block 1, Twin Shores Addition, Section 35, Township 141, Range 34, Lake Emma Township between Lake Ida, a natural environment lake, and Loon Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 16.93.00100. Applicants are requesting variances from the following provisions for placement of a proposed dwelling, lakeside deck, and lakeside platform on this lot: Section 502.1 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) to place a dwelling, deck, and platform within the 150’ ordinary high water mark setback and in a bluff, Section 503 of the SMO to place the aforementioned three items in a bluff impact zone (BIZ), Section 901 of the SMO to intensively clear vegetation in a BIZ, and Section 902 of the SMO for excavation/fill in a BIZ and excavation/fill in a steep slope that exceeds the permittable volume. 9. MISCELLANEOUS 10. COMMUNICATIONS 11. ADJOURNMENT (April 5, 2023) 209373