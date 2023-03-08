AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, March 27, 2023 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room # 324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. The agenda will be as follows: 1.PLANNING COMMISSION: 2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: None. 3. OLD BUSINESS: None. 4. NEW BUSINESS 4.1. Minor Subdivision Application by Robert Jackson: Part of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and part of the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 all in Section 8, Township 145, Range 33, Helga Township. Parcel 11.08.00580. Applicant is requesting to subdivide 18.6 acres into three tracts. 5. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 6.1. Approval of February 27, 2023 meeting minutes 7. OLD BUSINESS: None. 8. NEW BUSINESS: None. 9. MISCELLANEOUS 10. COMMUNICATIONS 11. ADJOURNMENT (March 8, 2023) 200601