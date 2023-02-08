AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, February 27, 2023 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room # 324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. Onsite property reviews will occur on Thursday, February 23, 2023 leaving the Government Center at 8:30 a.m. The agenda will be as follows: 1. PLANNING COMMISSION: 2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: None. 3. OLD BUSINESS: None. 4. NEW BUSINESS: None. 5. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of January 23, 2023 meeting minutes 7. NEW BUSINESS Variance Application 5-V-23 by Straight River Township: Part of Outlot 5, Idle Wild, Section 24, Township 139, Range 35, Straight River Township. Parcel 25.38.00005. Applicant is requesting the following after-the-fact variances: Part 1: Section 701 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) to expand a nonconforming use, Part 2: Section 903.3 of the SMO for a parking area to be located within the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback, and Part 3: Section 904.6 of the SMO to exceed 25% impervious surface area coverage on a lot. 8. OLD BUSINESS Variance Application 35-V-22 by Todd and Julie Zieske: Unit 6, Block 1, Village in the Pines, Section 19, Township 141, Range 34, Lake Emma Township on Potato Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 16.39.90600. Applicants are requesting a variance from Section 702 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed enlargement of a nonconforming residence located in the shore impact zone. 9. NEW BUSINESS Variance Application 1-V-23 by Terry and Nadean Inman: Part of the S 1/2 of Gov’t Lot 4, Section 5, Township 143, Range 32, Lakeport Township on Garfield Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 19.05.01000. Applicants are requesting new variances from: Part 1: Section 702 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) for a proposed lakeward addition to a nonconforming residence that does not comply with the 100’ ordinary high water mark (OHW) structure setback and a proposed lakeside deck on said structure and Part 2: Section 502.2 of the SMO for a proposed detached garage to be located within the 100’ OHW structure setback and shore impact zone and Section 903 of the SMO for an accompanying proposed lakeward expansion of a driveway located within the 100’ OHW setback. Applicants are requesting after-the-fact variances from: Part 1: Section 502.2 of the SMO and Article V, Section 1.01 of the Subsurface Sewage Treatment System Ordinance (SSTSO) for two accessory structures that do not comply with the 100’ OHW setback or 10’ rear lot line setback, and that are located on top of a septic system drainfield, Part 2: Section 502.2 of the SMO for an accessory structure that does not comply with the 10’ rear and side lot line setbacks, and Part 3: Section 502.2 of the SMO for two accessory structures that do not comply with the 100’ OHW structure setback. Administrative Decision Appeal by Shane Ferrozzo: Part of Gov’t Lot 4, Section 27, Township 141, Range 34, Lake Emma Township on Big Sand Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 16.27.04031. Applicant is appealing an administrative decision on the interpretation of Section 901.2.E of the Shoreland Management Ordinance. Variance Application 2-V-23 by Lowell Raddatz: Part of Gov’t Lot 4, Section 4, Township 143, Range 33, Hendrickson Township. Parcel 12.04.00700. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 52.2 of the Sign Ordinance to enlarge the sign area of a nonconforming sign. Variance Application 3-V-23 by BPIL, LLC-Camp Kamaji: All of the SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, Gov’t Lot 2, and part of Gov’t Lot 1, Section 2, Township 145, Range 32, and part of Gov’t Lot 9, Section 1, Township 145, Range 32, Farden Township on Wolf Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcels 07.02.00100 and 07.01.02400. Applicant is requesting an after-the-fact variance from Section 701 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance to enlarge two cabins and add a shower house that are part of a nonconforming use. Section 701 states that additions to a structure devoted in whole or part to a nonconforming use are prohibited as is the creation of a new structure where none previously existed. Variance Application 4-V-23 by Skyler Akason: Lot 1, Block 1, Shady Acres, Section 28, Township 140, Range 34, Henrietta Township on Long Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 13.59.00100. Applicant is requesting the following variances from Sections 502.2 and 801.2 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance and Article V, Sections 1.01 and 2.01 (B) of the Subsurface Sewage Treatment System Ordinance: Part 1: An after-the-fact variance for a subsurface sewage treatment system drainfield that doesn’t comply with the 10’ rear lot line setback as it extends over said line, and Part 2: A variance from the 20’ house to drainfield setback. 10. MISCELLANEOUS 11. COMMUNICATIONS 12. ADJOURNMENT (Feb. 8, 2023) 190288