AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, January 23, 2023 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room # 324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. Onsite property reviews will occur on Thursday, January 19, 2023 leaving the Government Center at 8:30 a.m. The agenda will be as follows: 1. ELECTION OF OFFICERS Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary 2. PLANNING COMMISSION: 3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: None. 4. OLD BUSINESS: None. 5. NEW BUSINESS: None. 6. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 7. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of December 19, 2022 meeting minutes 8. OLD BUSINESS: None. 9. NEW BUSINESS: Variance Application 42-V-22 by Gerald Hamm: W 1/2 of the W 1/2 of the NE 1/4 and the E 1/2 of the NW 1/4, Section 18, Township 139, Range 32, Badoura Township. Parcels 03.18.00200 and 03.18.00300. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 4, Subdivision A.1.b.1 of the Subdivision Ordinance for a proposed tract that will not comply with the 300’ minimum lot width requirement. Variance Application 43-V-22 by Joel and Kristen Schneeberger: Part of Lot 11, Block 2, Akeley Park Gardens, Section 28, Township 141, Range 32, Akeley City on 11th Crow Wing Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 29.38.01200. Applicants are requesting a variance from Section 502.2 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance for a proposed lakeward addition and expansion of a lakeside deck located within the 100’ ordinary high water mark structure setback. Variance Application 44-V-22 by Crooked Pines, LLC: Part of Gov’t Lot 9, Section 17, Township 141, Range 33, Mantrap Township on West Crooked Lake, a natural environment lake. Parcel 20.17.00110. Applicant is requesting an after-the-fact variance from Sections 701 and 1012 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance and to amend Variance 37-V-18. Request involves expansion of a nonconforming use, making the existing dwelling unit density nonconformity more nonconforming and conversion of a structure authorized as an accessory structure to a dwelling unit. 10. MISCELLANEOUS 11. COMMUNICATIONS 12. ADJOURNMENT (Jan 4, 2023) 142915