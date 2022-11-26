AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commissio

AGENDA Hubbard County Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment Monday, December 19, 2022 The Hubbard County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment will hold its regular public hearing and meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hubbard County Government Center – County Board Room #324. Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment (PC/BOA) hearing/meeting agenda items (i.e. applications and related documents), composition and duties, meeting procedure, and findings of fact may be viewed on the Hubbard County website (www.co.hubbard.mn.us) by clicking on the homepage “Agendas, Summaries & Minutes” link and then on the “Meetings” link on the subsequent webpage that opens. Public comment on agenda items may be made orally during the hearing/meeting or in writing. Written comments/materials on agenda items must be submitted to Hubbard County Environmental Services, 301 Court Ave., Park Rapids, MN 56470 by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 and include the submitter’s complete name and address of residence. Onsite property reviews will occur on Thursday, December 15, 2022 leaving the Government Center at 8:30 a.m. The agenda will be as follows: 1. PLANNING COMMISSION: 2. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: None 3. OLD BUSINESS: None 4. NEW BUSINESS: None 5. BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of November 21, 2022 meeting minutes 7. OLD BUSINESS Variance Application 30-V-22 by Lori Hilmer: Part of Gov’t Lots 9 & 10, Section 1, Township 145, Range 32, Farden Township between Wolf Lake, a recreational development lake and Mud Lake, a natural environment lake. Parcels 07.01.02300 and 07.01.02910. Applicant is requesting the following after-the-fact variances - Part 1: Sections 502.2, 701, and 901 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance (SMO) for two platforms placed within the 100’ ordinary high water (OHW) mark setback from Wolf Lake that constitute an expansion of a nonconforming use and placement of non-vegetated ground cover in the shore impact zone, Part 2: Sections 502.1, 701, and 1012 of the SMO to expand a nonconforming use by adding four RV sites located within the 150’ OHW mark setback of Mud Lake that increase the dwelling unit density nonconformity, and Part 3: Sections 701 and 1012 of the SMO to request an amendment of Variance 99-27 to allow the second story of the garage to be used as a dwelling unit with an attached deck that constitutes an expansion of a nonconforming use that increases the dwelling unit density nonconformity. 8. NEW BUSINESS Variance Application 40-V-22 by Norris Hirsch: Part of Gov’t Lot 5, Section 22, Township 141, Range 33, Mantrap Township on Coon Lake, a natural environment lake. Parcels 20.22.01400 and 20.22.02031. Applicant is requesting a variance from Section 4 of the Subdivision Ordinance to subdivide property within five years of a previous administrative subdivision. Variance Application 41-V-22 by William and Christine Winkler: Outlot 2, Minneago Beach, Section 1, Township 140, Range 33, Nevis Township on 8th Crow Wing Lake, a recreational development lake. Parcel 21.45.01200. Applicants are requesting a variance from Sections 1001 and 1003 of the Shoreland Management Ordinance and Section 4, Subdivision A.3 and Subdivision A.1.c.5 of the Subdivision Ordinance to subdivide a platted lot by administrative subdivision rather than by a subsequent plat and exceed the requirement that a maximum of four lots within a government lot can abut a side of a public road. 9. MISCELLANEOUS 10. COMMUNICATIONS 11. ADJOURNMENT (Nov. 26, 2022) 125603