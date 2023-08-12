ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS WOODROW TOWNSHIP HACKENSACK, MINNESOTA TIMBER DRIVE IMPROVEMENTS MOORE PROJECT NO. 23131 General Notice Owner is requesting Bids for the construction of the project listed above. Bids for the construction of the Project will be received and accepted via electronic bid (vBid) through QuestCDN until September 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Bids will be viewed and read via video/phone conference at 10:30 a.m. Mailed or hand delivered bids will not be opened or considered. Link for the video/phone conference is provided at www.mooreengineeringinc.com by clicking the Bid Information tab, or at www.questcdn.com . The Project includes the following Work: The reconstruction of Timber Drive. Obtaining the Bidding Documents Digital project bidding documents will be available at www.mooreengineeringinc.com by clicking the Bid Information tab, or at www.questcdn.com. You may download the complete set of digital documents for a nonrefundable fee of $50.00 by locating eBidDoc™ Number 8578472 on the website. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital project information, and vBid online bid submittal questions. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Moore Engineering, Inc. 208 4th Street NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. All Bids shall be accompanied with a signed statement under oath by the Bidder’s owner or officer verifying compliance with Minn. Stat. 16C.285 meeting the “Responsible Contractor” requirements. Also included will be a list of all of its first-tier subcontractors that it intends to retain for work on the project. 1. Any prime contractor or subcontractor that does not meet the minimum criteria established for a responsible contractor as defined by Minn. Stat. 16C.285 Subd. 3 or fails to verify that it meets those criteria is not a “Responsible Contractor” and is not eligible to be awarded a construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project. 2. A false statement under oath verifying compliance with any of the minimum criteria shall make the prime contractor or subcontractor that makes the false statement ineligible to be awarded a construction project and may result in termination of a contract awarded to a prime contractor or subcontractor that submits a false statement. 3. A prime contractor shall submit to the contracting authority, upon request, copies of the signed verifications of compliance from all subcontractors. Instructions to Bidders. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. This Advertisement is issued by: Owner: Woodrow Township By: Catherine Dietrich Title: City Clerk Date: August 10, 2023 (Aug. 12, 2023) 248560