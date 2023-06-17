Advertisement for Bids Hubbard County Hi

Advertisement for Bids Hubbard County Highway Project , Akeley, MN Bids Close: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM Sealed Proposals will be received until 2:00 PM on Monday, July 17th, 2023, by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners and the City of Akeley. Bid Proposals will be opened and read publicly at the Hubbard County Highway Department, 101 Crocus Hill St., Park Rapids, MN, for the following project listed below: PROJECT: SP 029-090-004 LOCATION: Heartland Trailhead in the City of Akeley TYPE OF WORK: Grading, Aggregate Base, Bituminous Surfacing and Concrete Walk APPROXIMATE MAJOR ITEMS OF WORK ARE: 508 Cu.Yd. Excavation – Common; 779 Cu.Yd. Common Embankment (CV); 1,734 Sq. Yd. Subgrade Preparation; 320 Cu. Yd. Aggregate Base (CV) Class 5; 1,047 Tons Type SP 12.5 Wear Crs Mix (3,B) 2” Thick; 302 Tons Type SP 12.5 Wear Crs Mix (3,B) 2.5” Thick; 1,047 Tons Type SP 12.5 Non Crs Mix (3,B) 2” Thick; 2,594 Sq. Ft. 4” Concrete Walk; 178 Lin. Ft. Concrete Curb & Gutter Design B618. Paper copies of the Plan and Proposal can be examined and purchased from the Hubbard County Public Works Office, 101 Crocus Hill Street, Park Rapids, MN. 56470; (218-732-3302). The non-refundable cost for the complete set of plans and bid proposal is $25.00 (Counter Price including Minnesota Sales Tax) and $35.00 Shipped Price (USPS). Prime Contractors who intend to Submit a Bid Proposal on this Contract MUST purchase a set of Plans and Bid Proposal from the Hubbard County Public Works Department to become an Official Plan Holder and any receive addendums for this Contract. Interested parties or Subcontractors and Material Suppliers that are providing quotes to Prime Contractors can download a REVIEW copy of the plans and proposal at: https://egram.co.hubbard.mn.us/ at no charge. Look under Projects in Bidding on the website for the posted files to download. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS PROJECT The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders: in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, sex or national origin in consideration for an award; in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age;in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance. If you have employed more than 40 full-time employees in any state, on any single working day during the previous 12 months, you must have a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to bid on any job in this advertisement. Please contact the Department of Human Rights immediately if you need assistance in obtaining a certificate. The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors: “It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.” “It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).” A minimum goal of RGN (0%) Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bid bond made payable to the Hubbard County Treasurer for at least 5% of the total amount of bid in the proposal. Bids must be returned to the Hubbard County Public Works Office in a Sealed Envelope and clearly labeled “PROJECT NO. SP 029-090-004” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids will be opened and read publicly by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, or a designated representative at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids. The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to serve the best interests of Hubbard County. Jed A. Nordin, P.E. Hubbard County Engineer Published: Park Rapids Enterprise – June 17th, June 24th, and July 1, 2023. Published: Mn/DOT Abbreviated Ad Website at https://eadvert.dot.state.mn.us (June 17, 21 & 24; July 1, 2023) 234792