Advertisement for Bids Hubbard County Hi

Advertisement for Bids Hubbard County Highway Project, Park Rapids, MN Bids Close: Tuesday July 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM Sealed Proposals will be received until 1:30 PM on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023, by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners. Bid Proposals will be opened and read publicly at the Hubbard County Highway Department, 101 Crocus Hill St., Park Rapids, MN, for the following projects listed below: PROJECT: SAP 029-607-008 LOCATED ON: CSAH 7, between MN-TH 226 (North of Dorset) to 0.14 - mile south of the intersection of CSAH – 40. TYPE OF WORK: Full Depth Reclamation, Minor Grading, Bituminous Pavement and Aggregate Shouldering. APPROXIMATE MAJOR ITEMS OF WORK ARE: 3,418 Cu.Yd. Excavation – Common; 2,850 Cu.Yd. Select Granular Embankment (CV); 4,550 Tons, Aggregate Surfacing Special; 61,390 Sq. Yd. Full Depth Reclamation; 50,190 Sq. Yd. Mill Bituminous Surface (1.5”); 16,113 Tons Type SP 9.5 Wearing Course Mixture (3, B); 26,910 Lbs. Hydraulic Bonded Fiber Matrix; 40,680 Lin. Ft. 6” Solid Line Paint Ground In. Paper copies of the Plan and Proposal can be examined and purchased from the Hubbard County Public Works Office, 101 Crocus Hill Street, Park Rapids, MN. 56470; (218-732-3302). The non-refundable cost for the complete set of plans and bid proposal is $25.00 (Counter Price including Minnesota Sales Tax) and $35.00 Shipped Price (USPS). Prime Contractors who intend to Submit a Bid Proposal on this Contract MUST purchase a set of Plans and Bid Proposal from the Hubbard County Public Works Department to become an Official Plan Holder and any receive addendums for this Contract. Interested parties or Subcontractors and Material Suppliers that are providing quotes to Prime Contractors can download a REVIEW copy of the plans and proposal at: https://egram.co.hubbard.mn.us/ at no charge. Look under Projects in Bidding on the website for the posted files to download. Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bid bond made payable to the Hubbard County Treasurer for at least 5% of the total amount of bid in the proposal. Bids must be returned to the Hubbard County Public Works Office in a Sealed Envelope and clearly labeled “PROJECT NO. SAP 029-607-008” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids will be opened and read publicly by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, or a designated representative at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids. The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to serve the best interests of Hubbard County. Jed A. Nordin, P.E. Hubbard County Engineer Published: Park Rapids Enterprise – June 14th, June 21st, and June 28th, 2023. Published: Mn/DOT Abbreviated Ad Website at https://eadvert.dot.state.mn.us (June 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 232786