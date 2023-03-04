Advertisement for Bids Hubbard County Hi

Advertisement for Bids Hubbard County Highway Project, Park Rapids, MN Bids Close: Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at 2:00 PM Advertisement for Bids - Sealed proposals will be received until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 28th, 2023, by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners. Bid Proposals will be opened and read publicly at the Hubbard County Highway Department, 101 Crocus Hill St., Park Rapids, MN, for the following projects listed below: PROJECT: SAP 029-599-010 LOCATED ON: Fairwood Dr. in Nevis Township, Nevis, MN over the Lake Belle Taine Channel TYPE OF WORK: Bridge Replacement (14’x14’ Box Culvert), Approach Grading, and Bituminous Surfacing Approximate major items of work are: 3,807 Cu.Yd. of Excavation – Common; 1,865 Cu.Yd. of Common Embankment (CV); 1,197 Tons of Aggregate Base Class 5; 461 Tons of Type SP 12.5 Wearing Course Mixture (2, B); 40 Lin. Ft. of 14’x14’ Precast Concrete Box Culvert; 350 Cu. Yd. of Random Riprap Class III, 400 Lin. Ft. of Traffic Barrier Design 8331; 4,712 Sq. Yd. of Rolled Erosion Prevention Category 25; and 1,450 Lin. Ft. of 4” Solid Line Paint. Paper copies of the Plan and Proposal can be examined or obtained at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, 101 Crocus Hill Street, Park Rapids, MN. 56470; (218-732-3302). There is no charge for one complete set of plans and bid proposal including Shipping (USPS). Prime Contractors who intend to Submit a Bid Proposal on this Contract must obtain a Plan and complete Proposal from the Hubbard County Highway Department to become a Plan Holder and receive addendums. Subcontractors, Material Suppliers, and interested parties providing quotes can download a REVIEW copy of the plans and proposal at: https://egram.co.hubbard.mn.us/ at no charge. Look under Projects in Bidding on the website for the posted files to download. Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or corporate surety bond made payable to the Hubbard County Treasurer for at least 5% of the total amount of bid in the proposal. Bids must be returned in a Sealed Envelope and clearly labeled “PROJECT NO. SAP 029-599-010” in the lower left-hand corner. Bids will be opened and read publicly by Jed A. Nordin, County Engineer, or a designated representative at the Hubbard County Public Works Office, on behalf of the Hubbard County Board of Commissioners, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids. The Hubbard County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to serve the best interests of Hubbard County. Jed A. Nordin, P.E. Hubbard County Engineer (March 4, 11 & 18, 2023) 198788